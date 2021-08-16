mantosh/iStock via Getty Images

This quarter, Southeastern's 13F portfolio value increased ~6% from $4.68B to $4.97B. The number of holdings remained steady at 24. The top three holdings are at ~32% while the top five are at ~44% of the 13F assets: Lumen Technologies (LUMN), CNX Resources (CNX), Mattel (MAT), General Electric (GE), and Hyatt Hotels (H).

Southeastern is best known for its investor-friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (MUTF:LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Small-Cap Fund (LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf International Fund (LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Global Fund (LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund returned 23.42% for YTD through Q2 2021 vs. 15.25% for S&P 500 index. Annualized returns since the 1987 inception are 10.25%. Although the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has two non-US businesses in the top ten: Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) and CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY). Cash allocation is ~21%, up from ~8% in Q1 2020.

Note: Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that a sizable portion of Southeastern's AUM (~$11B total) is attributable to separately managed accounts.

New Stakes:

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS): MSGS is 2.68% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$170 and ~$192 and the stock currently trades at ~$181.

Stake Disposals:

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): BIIB was 3.61% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between ~$245 and $285, and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$300. The position was sold this quarter at ~$425 per share following a ~30% price spike on news of US regulatory approval for their Alzheimer's drug.

Stake Decreases:

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) previously CenturyLink: LUMN is currently the largest 13F position at ~17% of the 13F portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed in October 2017. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CenturyLink shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now at $12.74. Last several quarters have seen only minor activity.

Note: Their cost-basis on the position is ~$16. Southeastern has a ~6% ownership stake in CenturyLink. Per their Q1 2021 letter, their value estimate is double the current price based on private market values.

CNX Resources (CNX): CNX is a top-three 7.74% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position was from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-20s price range. Q4 2014 & Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There was a ~18% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $6.15 and $10.90. Q2 2020 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $5.50 and $13. Last quarter saw another ~17% selling at prices between ~$11 and ~$15.75. The stock is now at ~$12. There was a minor ~5% trimming this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off in November 2017. Southeastern has a ~12% ownership stake in CNX Resources.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is 5.33% of the portfolio position purchased in March 2018 in the low-30s. Q2 2018 saw a ~27% increase at prices between $30.50 and $34.50 while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $33 and $38. There was another ~43% reduction in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $39.50. The two years through Q4 2020 had also seen a similar reduction at prices between ~$33 and ~$52.40. Last two quarters have also seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at $57.28.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is a large stake at 5.14% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: the five quarters thru Q4 2017 saw a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. Last year saw another ~63% selling at prices between ~$108 and ~$301. Last two quarters have also seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$258.

MGM Resorts International (MGM): The 4.82% MGM position was purchased in Q3 2020 at prices between $15 and $24. Next quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between ~$20 and ~$32. There was a ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between ~$28 and ~$41. The stock currently trades at ~$41.30. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Williams Companies (WMB): WMB is a fairly large ~4% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $22 and $24 and increased by roughly two-thirds next quarter at prices between $9.25 and $24. Q2 2020 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $13.30 and $21.60. Last four quarters have also seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at $25.41.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY): RLGY is a 3.18% stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $26 and $34 and increased by ~20% next quarter. There was a ~18% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $23 and $28 and that was followed with a ~24% increase next quarter at prices between $20 and $24. The first three quarters of 2019 had also seen a ~75% stake increase at prices between $4.50 and $18.50. Q2 & Q3 2020 had seen a ~47% reduction at prices between $2.35 and $11.50. The stock is currently at $16.66. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Southeastern controls ~8% of the business.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and Liberty Braves (BATRK): These two very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes saw minor reductions this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~6.5% ownership stake in Liberty Braves.

Stake Increases:

Mattel Inc. (MAT): MAT is a large (top three) 7.67% portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% the following quarter at prices between $13 and $19. Last two quarters had seen a ~43% selling at prices between ~$12 and ~$21. There was a ~18% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$19 and ~$22. The stock currently trades at $20.58.

General Electric (GE): The large (top five) ~6% GE position was established in Q4 2017 at prices between ~$136 and $200 and increased by ~185% next quarter at prices between ~$104 and $152. Q3 2018 saw another ~26% increase at prices between ~$90 and ~$114 and that was followed with a ~40% further increase next quarter at prices between ~$54 and ~$108. The six quarters thru Q2 2020 had seen a ~47% selling at prices between ~$44 and ~$104. There was another one-third selling last quarter at prices between ~$84 and ~$112. The stock is now at $101. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Note: the prices quoted above are adjusted for the 1-for-8 reverse stock-split in July.

Hyatt Hotels (H): Hyatt Hotels is a 5.42% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2020 at prices between $36.50 and $93. Q2 2020 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $40 and $67.50. That was followed with a ~27% increase next quarter at prices between ~$48 and ~$61. Last two quarters had seen a ~23% selling at prices between ~$66 and ~$91. It now goes for $75.60. There was a minor ~2% trimming this quarter.

Note 1: They have a ~9% ownership stake in the business.

Note 2: They swapped their investment in PK Hotels for what they believed was a more resilient business. The thesis is based on the idea that the business is positioned to withstand even a protracted shutdown and prosper on the other side. This is due to their asset-light model and industry-leading balance sheet strength.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): The 4.68% AMG stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $137 and $160 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $90 and $138. 2019 had seen a ~25% selling at prices between $75 and $116. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$67.50 and ~$102, while last quarter, there was a ~20% selling at prices between ~$99 and ~$152. This quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$149 and ~$175. The stock is now at ~$160.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): The LAZ position was a very small stake first purchased in Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a 2.17% portfolio stake at prices between $34 and $48. 2019 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $31 and $40.50. Last three quarters had seen a ~35% selling at prices between ~$27 and ~$47. The stock currently trades at ~$47 and the stake is at 4.52% of the portfolio. There was a ~5% stake increase this quarter.

Note: They have a ~5% ownership stake in the business.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): BIDU was a very small 1% of the portfolio position as of Q1 2018. The four quarters thru Q1 2019 saw the position double at prices between $155 and $280 and that was followed with another ~35% increase in Q1 2020 at prices between $108 and $185. Last four quarters had seen a one-third selling at prices between ~$95 and ~$340, while this quarter, there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$179 and ~$227. The stock currently trades at ~$160 and the stake is at 3.84% of the portfolio.

Douglas Emmett (DEI): DEI is a 3.63% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$23.25 and ~$33.30, and the stock currently trades at $32.64. There was a one-third stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$31.40 and ~$36.75.

Note: the Q4 2020 commentary talks about this investment - they had followed the business since 2011 and they pulled the trigger as the COVID "death of office space" narrative opened up an opportunity to acquire a position at a good price.

Empire State Realty (ESRT): The ~2% ESRT stake was built in H1 2020 at prices between $6.50 and $14.30 and it currently trades at $9.85. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $8.95 and $11.85 while this quarter saw a ~6% stake increase.

Note: They have a ~7.5% ownership stake in the business.

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is 2.78% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 & Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at ~$581. Last eleven quarters had seen a ~75% selling at prices between ~$278 and ~$620. There was a ~5% stake increase this quarter.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~6% of Graham Holdings.

Everest Re (RE): RE is ~2.5% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$197 and ~$232 and it is now at ~$252. This quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$236 and ~$277.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) and JOYY Inc. (OTCPK:YYINZ) (YY): These two stakes established last quarter were increased this quarter. The 2.30% of the portfolio BABA position was established at prices between ~$223 and ~$271 and it is now well below that range at ~$156. There was a ~40% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$206 and ~$244. YY is a 0.90% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between ~$79 and ~$148 and it is now below that range at $54.31. There was a ~8% stake increase this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Eastman Kodak (KODK) and Melco Resorts (MLCO): These two minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~16% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (2.54M shares in the 13F report and the rest in preferred shares). Over 30M shares in convertible debt were converted and sold last August to take advantage of the price appreciation.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Southeastern's 13F stock holdings in Q2 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Southeastern Asset Management's 13F filings for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021.