I mentioned in my July portfolio update that I asked my girlfriend for her favorite brands and one of the brands she said was Primark. Unfortunately, it is impossible to buy shares in Primark directly, however you can buy shares in its parent organization Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY), which also owns multiple food brands, a sugar business and much more. I currently estimate the company to be undervalued based on data provided by Seeking Alpha.

The company

Associated British Foods is a diversified retail, food and ingredients company based in the United Kingdom. The company divides its businesses in 5 segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. We will go through all of the segments and explain what the segments do.

Grocery

Under its grocery business ABF sells multiple brands of consumer goods of which the most famous ones are Twinings and Ovaltine (however, sold by Nestlé in the USA). Other goods under the company's grocery division that are sold in the US are Mazola, and Anthony's Goods.

Sugar

AB Sugar is one of the largest sugar companies in the world. The company makes and sells sugar as well as sugar products (which can include: animal food, soil conditioner, and biofuel among others). The company has 27 sugar plants in 10 countries.

Agriculture

ABF's agriculture business focuses on the entire supply chain of the agricultural industry. The company produces animal feed, feed enzymes as well as value added services to farmers such as data analytics.

Ingredients

ABF ingredients focuses on specialty ingredients for multiple industries such as: Food, Nutrition and Pharmaceutical. Products include Magnesium Hydroxide, rice based flours and yeast extracts.

Retail

Retail is, under normal circumstances, the largest segment of ABF. The retail part of the business is the fast-fashion chain Primark, that has been growing rather rapidly in the past 10 years. A few years ago, they also started to expand to the USA and now has 11 stores in the USA, mainly in the northeast. However, the majority of stores are still in Europe and the company recently started to expand to Eastern-Europe, and should soon open a new store in Prague at the Wenceslas Square.

How has the company been doing

Now that we have a general idea of what the company is doing, we will look into the financial performance of the company. The revenue of the company was growing every year for the past 5 years up until the pandemic.

Once the pandemic hit and governments imposed lockdowns, ABF had to close its Retail business. This has had a huge impact, as the retail business of ABF was by far its largest segment and had almost the same revenue as all the other segments combined.

Source: 2019 Annual presentation

What also catches the eye when you look at revenue is that from 2016 to 2017, the increase in revenue is significantly higher than in the years following 2017. However, this was due to disposals of the company's US herbs and spice business and South China cane sugar operations.

Looking forward, I expect that increases in revenue will mainly be driven by rapidly opening new Primark stores, something the company has been doing for the past few years. As mentioned before, the company is currently expanding to Eastern-Europe and the USA. However, it continues to open stores in markets where it is already present. For example, once the pandemic was lifted the company opened a new store in Rotterdam, which is the third in Rotterdam and the 5th(!) within the span of 30 km.

In addition to Primark, I also expect the recovery of the sugar business to drive revenue going forward. Over the past few years, the price of sugar has been on the decline. However, as sugar is a commodity and we have seen a relatively high rate of inflation since the start of the pandemic, this has increased the price of commodities around the world.

After looking at revenue, we will now take a look at the company’s debt levels. It is hard to find a good comparison for ABF, given its very diversified operations. However, given that Primark is the biggest percentage of revenue, I will compare ABF to TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST). At the moment, ABF has a net debt/EBITDA of 1.15x, vs. a net debt/EBITDA of 1.28x for TJX and 0.56x for ROST. This means that ABF is in the middle of its peer group. A net debt/EBITDA slightly above 1 doesn’t give any reasons to worry about the future of the company.

Valuation

At the moment ABF is trading at a value grade of C according to data provided by Seeking Alpha. The company has a PE forward of 20.88, which gives them a value grade of B+. If we compare this with ROST, which has a PE forward of 25.10, and TJX which has a PE forward of 24.45, ABF looks undervalued. The price at the moment of writing is $26.98 OTC. This means that if ABF would close the gap with TJX, it would trade at approximately $31.60 (or 17.1% higher). If it would also close the gap with ROST, it would trade at $32.43 (20.2% higher). I am not saying that ABF should trade for the same multiple or that ROST and TJX are undervalued. I am merely saying that the current discount is unjustified. However, ABF does have a more diversified business, which can help to ease the pain in bad times but also hold the company back in good times (or boost it even further).

Furthermore, the vaccination rates in Europe have also been increasing over the past few months and overtook the US. This will most likely lead to less rules and regulations regarding Covid-19. Therefore, I think a PE forward slightly under its American peers will be justified. If we would give ABF a PE forward of 23, this means a price of $29.72 (GBP 21.48) or 10.5% higher than the price at the moment of writing.

Things to consider before opening a position

FX Risk

ABF’s main listing is on the London Stock Exchange and is denominated in GBP. This means that American investors are subject to FX risk. Due to the fact that the US government has printed a lot of money to get through the pandemic (more than the UK government), the USD has fallen against the GBP. This means that, even though the company is trading at a low price, this might not be the moment to invest in UK stocks. American investors that are interested in UK stocks will have to look at the FX rate and decide for themselves if they want to invest now or later.

Pandemic Risk

As the company owns and operates its own Primark stores, there is a risk that the company will have to close stores again. The fact that the Delta variant has been spreading rapidly isn’t helping the company either. At the moment ABF has 390 stores in over 10 countries, with the majority in the UK. Even though the UK has stated that they will not go in lockdown again, the situation might change in the future.

Furthermore, the majority of the other stores are in other EU countries and the EU still has a lot of rules and regulations regarding Covid-19, especially in comparison to the US and the UK. Investors that want to invest in ABF should monitor the Covid-19 situation in the EU, and decide if they are comfortable with the potential risk of store closures.

Conclusion

ABF is a diversified business which is active in grocery, retail, sugar, agriculture and ingredients. The company was performing very well but the pandemic has had a huge influence over ABF in the past 1.5 years. Now that vaccination rates are climbing steadily, stores should be allowed to remain open. This will boost ABF’s retail segment revenue, which is the largest part of its revenue. Furthermore, the company is currently trading below its American peers ROST and TJX. In my opinion the company should trade closer to its peers and a PE forward of 23 seems reasonable. This would mean that all other things equal, the company should trade approximately 10% higher than its current price.