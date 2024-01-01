allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Northern Dynasty's (NYSE:NAK) chances of advancing Pebble took another blow with the EPA looking to reinstate Clean Water Act protections for Bristol Bay. This move by the EPA wasn't a surprise, but it does underscore the improbability of Pebble becoming an operating mine.

Northern Dynasty also announced the results of its 2021 PEA. This shows an estimated NPV7 of $2.3 billion at long-term metal prices and an estimated NPV7 of $4.8 billion at prevailing metal prices. However, between the regulatory issues and the challenges of finding $6 billion in funding (including infrastructure costs) for a controversial project, it is hard to envision a scenario where it will be able to extract those resources.

EPA Actions

The EPA announced last week that it planned to reinstate Clean Water Act protections for Bristol Bay. The Section 404(c) determination would essentially result in a veto for Pebble and prevent the mine from being advanced.

A change in administration after the 2024 election could theoretically result in a difference in stance by the EPA. However, Pebble was already stalled in 2020 under Trump's EPA, so a change to Republican federal administration may not do much to help Pebble. Thus I don't really see any improvement in Pebble's prospects unless someone like Alaska Governor Dunleavy ends up running for President in the future and wins. Even in that case, Pebble would likely be tied up by various court cases for a considerable amount of time.

Funding Challenges

As well, even if Pebble somehow gains government approval, it would still be a controversial project that would face many protests. It is also an expensive project that Northern Dynasty would need to find partners willing to put up billions in funding.

The recent 2021 PEA for Pebble notes a total initial capital cost of $6.049 billion, consisting of net initial capital cost of $4.369 billion and infrastructure costs of $1.68 billion. The PEA assumes that third parties would construct power and transportation infrastructure (such as the access road and marine terminal) and that Pebble would make lease payments to the owners for the use of that infrastructure.

At forecasted long-term metal prices (including $3.50 copper and $1,600 gold), the 2021 PEA mentioned an IRR of 15.8%. At prevailing metal prices the IRR increases to 23.8%. The challenge for Northern Dynasty is that even if Pebble gains government approval, there are many other potential projects seeking funding that offer similar or better IRRs with less upfront capital cost and also less controversy.

Notes On Valuation

At prevailing metal prices (including $4.25 copper and $1,800 gold), the 2021 PEA indicates an NPV7 of $4.8 billion with the 20-year proposed project and 100% ownership (along with a gold streaming deal). At this point, Pebble's chances of becoming an operating mine seem to be less than 5%. If we take 5% of $4.8 billion, that would reduce the value to $240 million. As well, Northern Dynasty would likely have to give up a large proportion of project ownership in exchange for a partner funding the majority of initial capex. Any advancement of Pebble (if it ever happens) is likely to be well into the future as well.

Adjusting for that results in an estimated no more than $50 million value for Northern Dynasty or around $0.10 per share. I wouldn't bother shorting Northern Dynasty since its stock seems content to chug along near current levels despite negative news. However, given the very low odds of Pebble becoming an operating mine in the future, the intrinsic value of the stock seems quite limited.

Conclusion

With the EPA moving to reinstate Clean Water Act protections for Bristol Bay, it looks like the only way Pebble could gain approval in the future is if another president is willing to spend a lot of political capital and effort trying to undo those protections. That won't happen under a Democratic president and seems unlikely to happen under most Republican presidents either.

As well, Pebble requires around $6 billion in funding, which would be difficult to secure for a controversial project. Given the low odds of Pebble becoming an operating mine, I estimate Northern Dynasty's value at $0.10 per share, which assumes a 5% chance (on the high side in my opinion) of future success.