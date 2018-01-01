Lifetime Brands: Cash Flow Yield Of 10% Is More Than Double The Historical Average

Summary

  • LCUT has been a consistent cash flow generator, and I expect cash flow to reach ~$80M, implying a 10% cash flow yield compared to the 4% historical average.
  • US segment performance is masked by the international business. Divesting the business would immediately improve the results.
  • I see the share price worth at least $30 in the medium term.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is a leading durables consumer products company focused on home products. It has the #1 position in Kitchen Tools, cutlery, barware accessories, and bath scales. Also, LCUT has the #2 position across tabletop categories. It has a significant distribution network with warehouses in the US, Europe, China, and Puerto Rico. LCUT has more than a dozen recognizable brands as you can see below.

It sells its products via many channels such as Walmart (WMT), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Costco (COST), and Amazon (AMZN). LCUT owns 80% of its products and licenses the rest. While LCUT has delevered since 2019, it still has considerable debt. As of June 2021, it has $359M in debt, $33M in cash which implies a net debt/EBITDA of 3.6x. The company is facing two main challenges, the lack of available containers impacting freight costs and the escalation of commodity prices that affect product costs.

The International Business

When double-clicking on the financials, the international business is bleeding money. In the last earnings call, management blamed the underperformance of international due to the escalating freight cost and lack of containers specifically in the United Kingdom, but the trouble in the international business precedes the pandemic. Since 2018, revenues of the international segment decreased from $95M to $85M, in the same period, the US business grew from $609M to $684M.

The international segment hasn't been profitable, while, in 2018, it lost $1M in EBITDA, which grew to a loss of $19M in 2019 and decreased the loss to $8M in 2020. I think the EBITDA loss in 2020 would have been even larger than 2019 without the demand pickup from COVID demand. In the meantime, the US business has an EBITDA margin already close to 12%. So, just by getting rid of the international business, management could hit their guidance.

They should sell the international business and use the proceeds to pay down debt. Besides, getting rid of the bad business could help streamline the operation, capture efficiencies, and reduce the number of SKUs. Based on the revenues of the segment, they could sell it anywhere from $60M to $110M. The $60M value would be if it is sold at 0.7x revenues (LCUT's current multiple) up to $110M which is the book value of assets.

Valuation

Based on a DCF valuation, the shares could be worth $30 if the company delivers its medium-term promises. I assumed a relatively high WACC of 8.1%. That is based on an unlevered beta of 0.81 for the retail space and a debt rate of 4%.

Below are the operational assumptions.

For revenues, LCUT guided $870M to $890M for 2022. I assumed they would be closer to the lower end and experience a revenue CAGR of 3.5% in the medium term tapering to 0.7% in the long term. The revenue growth should be supported by the market share gains in 2021, the channels expansion, and eCommerce growth. The eCommerce business already shows very strong growth numbers. Since the pandemic, the business grew 60% to represent 16% of total revenues.

As per EBITDA margin, I assumed a margin of 10% next year and would gradually increase to 12%. I think the margin expansion is very likely extrapolating the success they had in capturing efficiencies and rationalizing the number of SKUs. Those efficiencies should be sufficient to offset most of the challenges with product cost escalation, freight cost, and lack of containers.

Except for the crisis in 2008, LCUT has been a consistent cash flow generator. I expect the cash flow from operations to increase to ~$80M in the medium term. Deducting capex of $10M, the current share price implies a 10% free cash flow yield compared to the 5-year average free cash flow yield of 4%. The target price of $30 implies an EV of $965M or an FCF yield of 7.5% which is still higher than the 5-year average leaving even more room for yield compression.

I think this valuation is reasonable. For one, a $30 share price implies a 9.9x EBITDA multiple which is the 5-year average. The EV/FCF implied is 13x that is half the 5-year average. These two triangulations make me comfortable on the $30 price target.

Conclusion

If LCUT delivers on its medium-term promises, which I think is very likely, cash flow generation will double. The free cash flow yield would be 10%, considerably wider than the 4% historical yield. Also, if management decides to divest the international business, there will be an immediate improvement in margins and more cash to delever the operation. Having said that, the main risk is if LCUT doubles down in international by acquiring another business instead of divesting the current international business.

"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LCUT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

2 Comments

Comments (2)

