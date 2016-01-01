ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Personal hairstyle as well as other forms of cosmetics are considered important in the modern era. People like to look a certain way because of how it makes them feel and how it makes others perceive them at first glance. Some companies serve these customers well and others struggle. One business that has fallen in the latter category over the past couple of years is Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH). Over at least the past five years, the business has seen revenue decline and some measures of profitability suffer. However, the tide may be changing. This is because not only are shares attractively priced at this time, but the business is experiencing a rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic. If this represents a true turnaround for the enterprise, shares could offer attractive upside for investors. And in the event that the business continues to struggle, shares are not so pricey that they would imply a great deal of downside. This makes it an interesting risk/reward prospect for value investors to consider.

Understanding Sally Beauty's business model

The business model of Sally Beauty it's fairly straightforward. As of this writing, the company has 3,611 Sally Beauty stores globally. Of these, 2,728 are located in the US and 883 are international. The company also services 1,367 stores through Beauty Systems Group and utilizing 724 consultants that cater two salons and licensed beauty professionals. Through these means, the business cells professional color for home use. In fact, 44% of the brands that it sells are either owned by it or licensed under exclusive contracts.

According to management, 33% of its sales for Sally Beauty stores involve hair color products. This makes her color its largest category. Another 19% of sales can be attributed to its hair care products. And 14% is attributable to skin and nail care. The rest of revenue is split between styling tools, salon supplies and accessories, textured hair, and other related products. Meanwhile, for Beauty Systems Group, 41% of revenue comes from hair color products and 35% comes from hair care.

Over the past few years, Sally Beauty has struggled in some respects. Revenue back in 2016 totaled $3.95 billion. This dropped each year since, falling to $3.51 billion in 2020. To be fair, 82.5% of this decline in sales came between 2019 and 2020. However, the pandemic only exacerbated problems the business had. After seeing its store count peak in 2018 at 5,156 locations, that figure declined each year, hitting 5,038 by the end of 2020. That figure as of this writing is now 4,978. In addition, the number of consultants the company has has been on the decline as well. In 2016, the number was 914. By the end of 2020 it had fallen to 715. Fortunately, this figure has ticked up recently to the 724 mentioned previously.

*Created by Author

With this decline in revenue came volatility from a profitability perspective. This can be seen by looking at the company's net income as shown in the graph above. More consistent, from a pain perspective, has been EBITDA. This metric has fallen every year since at least 2016, declining from $627.7 million to $438.5 million. Surprisingly, however, the trend for operating cash flow has been the opposite. It has risen most years, climbing from $351 million to $426.9 million.

For the current fiscal year, things are finally starting to look up. Revenue of $2.89 billion in the first nine months of the year are 12.8% higher than the $2.56 billion the company generated the same time a year earlier. The strongest growth came in the third quarter when revenue hit $1.02 billion. That is 44.9% higher than the $705.29 million achieved the same time a year earlier. As revenue increased, so too did profitability. Net income jumped from $43.06 million in the first three quarters of 2020 to $171.71 million the same period this year. Operating cash flow has fallen, dipping from $274.38 million to $217.73 million, but EBITDA jumped from $243.51 million to $398.15 million. The disparity between operating cash flow and EBITDA appears to have been caused in large part by higher taxes in earlier years. This gets added back in the calculation of EBITDA, so I would make the case that operating cash flow is a better indicator of the company's financial situation.

*Created by Author

If these trends continue, it would not be unreasonable to expect operating cash flow of just $339 million and EBITDA as of much as $717 million. Based on these figures, the company would be trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 5.6 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.2. However, if we assume that the year will look more like the 2020 fiscal year, these multiples are still attractive at 4.5 and 6.9, respectively. What's more, using the 2021 figures, the company has a net leverage ratio of just 1.6, while this figure increases to just 2.5 using the 2020 numbers. As part of this analysis, I decided to compare Sally Beauty to one of its competitors. The only one that made sense to me was Ulta Beauty (ULTA). At present, Ulta is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 17.6 and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 15.4. That is quite a difference.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, shares of Sally Beauty look awfully cheap. Admittedly, there is a reason why they are cheap. The past few years have not been particularly kind for shareholders and that reflects in the company's prospects or at least in the eyes of the investors who buy into it. The good news is that it is showing something of a turnaround this year. If this turnaround is legitimate, it could mean significant upside for shareholders moving forward. But even if it is not, it is hard to imagine shares declining much further at this point.