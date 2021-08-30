AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to CMGE Technology Group Limited (OTCPK:CMGEF) [302:HK].

Regulatory risks in the Chinese games industry have intensified recently, with regulators exercising more control over minors' playing time and gaming content in general. As one of the leading mobile games publishers in China, CMGE Technology has seen its share price fall by -37% from its all-time stock price peak of HK$5.08 as of July 22, 2021 to HK$3.21 as of September 16, 2021 in view of the increasingly challenging regulatory environment in the industry.

Putting regulatory issues aside, CMGE Technology's key growth drivers are increasing revenue contribution from overseas markets & the game development segment, and potential synergies with its new strategic shareholder, Bilibili Inc. (BILI).

A Neutral rating for CMGE Technology is warranted, as its valuations are relatively cheap and its medium-to-long term growth prospects, which help to balance out the stock's regulatory risks.

CMGE Technology's Hong Kong-listed shares are very liquid with a three-month average daily trading value of close to $13 million, while the company's OTC-listed shares are very illiquid. So, investors can consider CMGE Technology's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Company Description

CMGE Technology calls itself "a leading IP (Intellectual Property)-based game publisher and developer, focusing primarily on IPs relating to well-known cultural products and art works" in its fiscal 2020 annual report.

The company also highlighted in its 1H 2021 interim report it "launched the most mobile IP-based games among game companies" and "had the largest number of IPs among game companies" in China as of end of the first half of 2021 based on data from Analysys. As of June 30, 2021 CMGE Technology boasted a portfolio of 118 IPs, of which 68 of them are self-owned and the remaining 50 are authorized by third parties.

The company earned 70%, 26% and 4% of its revenue from its game publishing (third-party developed games), game development (self-developed games), and IP licensing business segments, respectively in the first half of 2021.

CMGE Technology generated 90% of its 1H 2021 sales from its home market, Mainland China, with foreign markets contributing the remaining 10% of its top line over the same period. The company's revenue concentration in China is now a key concern, as I discuss in the next section.

Regulatory Risks

The regulatory environment for the games industry in China has become very unfavorable in recent months.

On August 30, 2021, The New York Times reported that "Chinese children and teenagers are barred from online gaming on school days, and limited to one hour a day on weekend and holiday evenings." Earlier in the month, two of China's largest companies in the games industry, NetEase, Inc (NTES) and Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] were called in by regulatory agencies in China for a meeting, according to a September 9, 2021 Forbes article. The key highlights of the meeting between the two games companies and the regulators are presented below.

Notes From Regulators' Meeting With Tencent And NetEase As Summarized By Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg article dated September 16, 2021

A Bloomberg article published on September 16, 2021 noted that China's "National Press and Publication Administration is re-assessing titles submitted for approval", and has already "turned back applications around late August". The South China Morning Post also came out with a media report on September 14, 2021 highlighting that NetEase's "downsizing of some studios and projects started in early September amid regulators’ increased scrutiny on the video game sector."

At its recent 1H 2021 earnings call on August 24, 2021, CMGE Technology emphasized a few things (audio in Chinese) in response to a question on the regulatory environment in the Chinese games industry. Firstly, CMGE Technology stressed that the games which the company is involved in that are adapted from historical events stay true to history (regulators are also cracking down on games which distort historical facts). Secondly, the company revealed that only 0.026% of the company's revenue in 1H 2021 was derived from underaged gamers, and its games mainly target gamers aged between 19 and 38 years old because they are mainly adapted from classic IPs with a more mature audience. Thirdly, CMGE Technology also made the observation that the new games approval in China is already very stringent, and the company does not foresee a further tightening of the regulatory approval process.

Unfortunately, things seem to have turned for the worse in recent weeks. CMGE Technology's third point on the new games approval process seems inaccurate now on hindsight. Based on current news flow as highlighted above, it appears that the new games approval process in China could potentially take a longer-than-expected time. This is supported by the fact that it is challenging for games companies to verify the identity of minors. As an illustration, Tencent recently acknowledged that "it could not determine if another player had asked the 60-year-old person’s (one of its gamers in China) help to pass the game’s (Tencent's Honor Of Kings) facial recognition system", as reported in September 10, 2021 South China Morning Post article.

In other words, there could potentially be a suspension of new game approvals in China in the interim till games companies find an effective way to verify the identities of minors, and this will be negative for CMGE Technology's new games pipeline in Mainland China and its near-term growth prospects.

Key Growth Drivers

It is impossible to predict how long it will take for the pace of new games approval process in China to recover back to normalized levels. But if one looks beyond the current regulatory headwinds, CMGE Technology does have a few medium-to-long term growth drivers that are worth paying attention to.

Firstly, the overseas markets for CMGE Technology are growing very fast, although they still account for only 10% of the company's top line as noted earlier in this article. CMGE Technology's sales from foreign markets outside of Mainland China jumped by almost 62-fold from RMB3.5 million in 1H 2020 to RMB219.7 million in 1H 2021. CMGE Technology attributed the excellent performance of its international operations to the quality of its games (typically games which have already proven to be popular in Mainland China) and the success of its localized distribution strategy which differs from market to market at its recent interim results briefing (audio in Chinese) in late-August.

Looking ahead, the prospects for CMGE Technology's foreign markets appear to be good, judging by the robust new games pipeline as presented below.

CMGE Technology's New Games Pipeline For Overseas Markets in 2H 2021

Source: CMGE Technology's 1H 2021 Results Press Release

Secondly, CMGE Technology is increasing the revenue contribution from its game development business. The proportion of revenue generated by the company's game development business as a percentage of its total sales grew from 12.9% in 1H 2020 to 26.0% in 1H 2021, while its core game development business segment saw its revenue contribution decrease from 86.9% to 70.0% over the same period.

It is likely that the market will assign a higher valuation multiple to CMGE Technology, as it slowly transitions from a publisher of third-party games to become more of a developer with its own in-house developed games. As an illustration, the consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples for game publisher CMGE Technology and game developer NetEase are in the mid-single digit and low twenties range, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data.

CMGE Technology's research & development expenses increased by +55% from RMB79.6 million in the first half of 2020 to RMB123.8 million in the most recent interim period, which was largely meant to support the growth of the company's game development business. As of June 30, 2021, CMGE Technology has around 1,115 full-time staff on its payroll. While the company did not disclose its current R&D team staff strength, its target is to have approximately 800 people on its R&D team by the end of 2021. Moving forward, CMGE Technology is likely to see growing revenue contribution from its game development business, as it builds up its R&D capabilities over time.

Thirdly, Bilibili became CMGE Technology's third largest shareholder in April this year with a 7.15% equity stake as per S&P Capital IQ data. Bilibili calls itself "a leading video community for young generations in China" on its corporate website, and it is often referred to as "China's YouTube".

CMGE Technology emphasized at the company's first-half results call on August 24, 2021 (video linked earlier) that Bilibili and the company will "share content & resources and work together to create diversified games and other IP-related content."

Valuation And Risk Factors

Based on its HK$3.21 as of September 16, 2021, CMGE Technology trades at 6.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E. As most of CMGE Technology's listed China peers are mainly game developers rather than game publishers, a relative peer valuation comparison might not be suitable in assessing the stock's current valuations.

Since the company's IPO in October 2019, CMGE Technology has traded between 5.6 times and 10.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E. This implies that CMGE Technology is rather cheap on a historical basis (while acknowledging it has a rather short trading history) trading at the lower end of its historical valuations.

Given that CMGE Technology's valuations are not demanding on an absolute and historical comparison basis, I assign a Neutral (rather than Bearish rating) to the stock despite regulatory concerns.

CMGE Technology's key risks are a longer-than-expected delay in the approval of new games in China, and a failure to grow its sales contribution from game development and overseas markets in the future in a substantial manner.