michelmond/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The investment thesis

My last article analyzed Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from the perspective of its expected profitability by the most important profit metric: return on capital employed ("ROCE"). The results show that XOM's profitability has turned a corner recently. Its ROCE has been in a nosedive since 2012, dropping from 20+% to a bottom of about 5% only in 2020. Now, with the worst in the rearview, its profitability has turned a corner and begins to stabilize near the 10% level as oil prices stabilize, travel recovers after the pandemic, and its renewable businesses begin to contribute.

This article furthers the analysis by examining profitability at a fundamental level using a DuPont framework. Some investors are concerned about issues related to XOM's debt burden and profit margin. However, the results here show that operation efficiency, as measured by the asset turnover rate, is the key driver for its profitability to fully recover. Lastly, based on the fundamental analysis of profitability, a decent long-term return can be expected now under the current valuation in the mid to upper single-digit range.

The DuPont framework

The DuPont framework is a tool for analyzing profitability at a fundamental level. It was a general tool and by no means specific to the DuPont business. However, it was popularized by the DuPont Corporation and the name stuck. The DuPont was originally developed to pinpoint issues to improve return on equity ("ROE"). In the application here, I made a few modifications to suit the unique situation of XOM (and modern corporations, in general). I will detail the modifications as we go.

The first modification is that I will use the framework to analyze ROCE instead of ROE for several reasons. The first main reason is that ROCE is more fundamentally important than ROE as aforementioned. And secondly, the ROE concept is not even applicable at all to many modern corporations where their share equity is very small or even negative because more and more corporations have decided to return all share equity to shareholders as they rely more and more on their intangible assets to make a profit.

Under the DuPont framework, there are three knobs that management can turn to drive up ROCE: profit margin ("PM"), asset turnover ratio ("ATR"), and leverage. Through simple math, we can show that ROCE is just the product of these three things, i.e.:

ROCE = PM x ATR x leverage.

Where PM here is defined as operating income divided by total revenue, ATR is defined as total revenue divided by total asset, and leverage is defined as total asset divided by total capital employed. And here is the second modification that I made to the original DuPont method. I defined leverage as the ratio between total asset divided and total capital employed, instead of the total asset divided by share equity. And again, the reason is that the original definition is not even applicable at all to many modern corporations where their share equity is very small or even negative. The new definition could be understood as effective leverage. It's leverage against the business' working capital (payables, receivables, and inventory), gross property, plant, equipment, et al. If these things represent the share equity in an accounting sense, then the effective leverage will be the same as the original definition. If not, then the effective leverage makes more sense to me. No matter what is the share equity in the accounting sense, a corporation always requires capital to make a profit.

XOM's profitability drivers

Based on the above discussions, the following three charts show the three knobs for XOM over the past decade. As can be seen from the first chart, the profit margin for XOM has actually been quite stable hovering around an average of ~12% despite the wide fluctuations in oil price. The only exception is 2020 when the economy is interrupted severely by the COVID pandemic. To put things under perspective, on average, the profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin and 20% is a very high margin. So, XOM's 12% average profit margin may not compare very favorably to many other businesses, but it is nonetheless quite healthy by itself.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

The next chart shows the effective leverage. As seen again, XOM's effective leverage has been first declining and then increasing over the past decade. Many investors are concerned about XOM's debt burden in recent years - and for good reasons. The company started with less than $10B of long-term debt at the beginning of the decade, and the debt soared to about $45B now, a whopping $35B increase. However, as shown here, the average leverage is 1.3x over the past decade, and the current leverage (~1.35x) is actually not that much higher than the historical average.

Moreover, as detailed in my last article, the interest coverage is only about 5% for XOM currently - i.e., it only takes 5% of its EBIT to service the debt, a quite healthy level. So, my take is that it is nothing alarming at this current level. Although investors do need to monitor the ongoing capital allocation choices and see if the debt coverage stabilizes or keeps going down.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

The third and last chart shows the ATR driver, which is the key for XOM's recovery as I see. The ATR measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate revenue. The higher the ATR, the better the company is performing since higher ratios imply that the company is generating more revenue per dollar of assets. As seen, XOM's ATR was at its peak level of 1.3 in 2011 and has maintained an average of around 1.18 at the beginning of the decade. The ATR then has steadily declined to the current level of 0.65, not only a far cry from the peak levels but also significantly below the 10-year average.

Unlike innovations or oil prices, which are largely out of management's control, ATR is a knob that management can consistently tweak to suit its operations. XOM has been turning this knob very effectively in the past, and now, it is key for its profitability to fully recover.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Projected profitability

Now, with the above understanding of the fundamental profit drivers, we make projections about future profitability and long-term returns. The following table summarizes the two profitability scenarios based on the above DuPont analysis.

The base case assumes the profit margin to maintain at the current level of 12% (which is also the historical average), the ATR to stabilize at the current level 0.65, and the leveraged also at the current level of 1.3. In this case, the projected ROCE will be about 10.5%. It is a far cry from its historical averages, but a stabilizing ROCE, as argued in my last article, is a good sign that XOM's has turned a corner.

The bull case assumes a slightly higher profit margin of 13% toward the higher end of its historical range and maintained its current level of leverage. Even though XOM has room to use higher leverage as aforementioned, we do not like to see this knob turned first. The key assumption here is that XOM needs to improve its ATR to the historical average during 2011~2015, i.e., to a level of 1.18. In this case, the projected ROCE will be about 20.3%. Many catalysts afoot could support such a bull case scenario, including the takeoff of their renewable business.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

With the above understanding of business fundamentals, we can project long-term returns. As detailed in our last article, the long-term return is simply the sum of two parts: the owner's earning yield when we made the investment ("OEY") and the perpetual growth rate ("PGR") of the owner's earning. That is:

Longer-Term ROI = OEY + PGR

And in the long term, the growth rate is given by:

PGR = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

The reasons for the simplicity in the long term are primarily twofold. The first reason is that all fluctuations in valuation are averaged out (all luck at the end even out). Second, it doesn't really matter how the business uses the earnings (paid out as a dividend, retained in the bank account, or used to repurchase stocks). As long as used sensibly (as XOM has done in the past), it will be reflected as a return to the business owner. That is why valuation metrics like PE do not appear in this framework at all.

So, as a long-term business owner, the puzzle of our return consists of three pieces: OEY, ROCE, and the reinvestment rate. And the table below summarizes these pieces for XOM for the base case and bull case mentioned above. A few notes about the assumptions that I made here. First, I used the free cash flow ("FCF") as the owner's earnings. It is conservative in the sense that rigorously speaking, the owner's earnings should be free cash flow plus the portion of CAPEx that is used to fuel the growth (i.e., the growth CAPEx). Second, the reinvestment rate was obtained by analyzing the difference between maintenance CAPEx and total CAPEx expenditures with R&D expenses adjusted as capital expenditure.

From this analysis, we can see that a potential return to be in the mid-single-digit for the base case (about 6.9%) and the upper single-digit (about 8.4%) for the bull case.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes the most important profit metric of XOM: its return on capital employed ("ROCE"). In particular, this article examines profitability closely at a fundamental level using the DuPont framework. The results show that operational efficiency is the key to a full recovery of its profitability and an attractive shareholder return. More specifically: