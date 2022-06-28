sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all figures are in CAD unless otherwise noted as that is the company's reporting currency.

Investment Thesis

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies. It is active in all phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. In Canada, it is a major producer of crude oil, the largest petroleum refiner and a leading marketer of petroleum products. It is also a major producer of petrochemicals.

I have always been a fan of this super major and bought shares in late 2020 as it began its recovery from its April 2020 lows.

The stock has typically traded at a higher multiple than Suncor (SU) or Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). It is with very good reason.

CNQ does not have a downstream segment at all and SU processes less than one-third of its production. IMO actually refines well over the majority of its production, with production in 2021 being at 440 barrels per day and a throughput capacity of 375 barrels per day. Production is sold through Esso and Mobil branded fuelling stations. IMO controls its distribution through its Sarnia pipeline and its Edmonton Railway. This advantage has led to industry leading free cash flow margins and among the lowest costs per barrel of production at 2020 YE at ~$29/bbl USD (total equivalent basis) and allows IMO greater product diversification - gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and even asphalt. IMO also has a chemicals segment that does not necessarily coincide with the business cycle although it only accounts for 6% of revenue.

The majority of upstream production is bitumen from the Cold Lake and Kearl regions, which makes up 78% of upstream oil production but has increased its production in the Syncrude region which produces synthetic crude. Much like Suncor's primary asset base, IMO's upfront acquisition costs are high for their mining asset bases, but the project economics are often higher as a result of lower decline rates and sustaining CAPEX required. This was the primary motive of the 2016 Syncrude acquisition which was actually at rock-bottom prices. Therefore, IMO's reserve life is more than 25 years and allows them the luxury of cutting CAPEX during periods of turbulent commodity prices.

Unlike most Canadian oil companies, IMO maintained its dividend through 2020 and even raised its monthly dividend to $0.27, which management suggests can easily be maintained at $36/bbl USD.

This is despite profitability falling by 25% YoY, not only due to lower oil prices, but more so because of the 32% drop in downstream revenues due to lower throughput volume which was driven by reduced demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 was an anomaly year as refinery throughput averaged 348,000 barrels per day in the first six months of 2021, up from 330,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2020. With increased throughput volumes EBITDA is on pace to greatly surpass 2020 levels and leverage is expected to be almost industry-leading according to the analyst community as IMO could theoretically pay off all debt in one year with cash flow at these levels. Something else for shareholders to get excited about is IMO's plan to purchase up to 5% of common shares by June 28th, 2022 (details here).

While many Canadian oil companies produced negative operating cash flow through much of 2020 and witnessed credit downgrades, IMO maintained a AA rating which is by far the highest of its peer group. This is in large part due to its association with XOM. The advantage of this is IMO can still raise capital at cheap prices during industry downturns to buy bargain assets.

Valuation

I have discussed my reasons for using the NAV model to value oil and gas companies and the shortcomings in previous articles such as Suncor Energy: A Safer Way To Play The Oil And Gas Rebound.

When looking at IMO's 2020 Reserves Report we see that they have valued their 2P reserves at $26 Billion after tax and at a 10% discount rate which is what I use. The pricing assumptions are also very conservative as WTI pricing has been well above $60/bbl most of 2021 and AECO pricing above $2.60. Exchange rate assumptions might be a tad aggressive as the CAD has strengthened against the USD in recent months.

For valuing the downstream segment I value based on the annualized 6-month YTD EBITDA, which is $1.1 Billion and at 8x EBITDA which is in line with Parkland Fuel Corp.'s valuation, which is a Canadian pure play distributor.

PV of Reserves $26,000 Downstream Segment $8,800 EV $34,800 less: Net Debt $3,868 Market Value $30,932 Shares outstanding 725 Fair value/Share $43/share

The NAV model implies at least 26% upside from the current share price of $34/share. My analysis has also ignored the contribution of the chemicals segment which mind you is a small segment, but more importantly is based on very conservative pricing assumptions.

In fact management has guided for $2.7 Billion annually in operating cash flow at $60/bbl which is well above the annual average realized in 2017-2019 when oil prices hovered around that mark.

Global Oil Price Outlook

Pundits say that oil and gas assets are going to have to become "stranded assets" unless carbon capture can keep up. Therefore, oil and non-renewable natural gas will have to make up less of the global energy mix. This is contrary to the EIA's forecast as even under their sustainable development scenario oil and gas will still make up at least half of global energy usage by 2050. Between $12 and $17 Trillion USD of additional oil and gas investment will be needed by 2040

Recall from my article Suncor Energy: A Safer Way To Play The Oil And Gas Rebound:

According to the March Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA now sees Brent spot prices averaging $60.67 and WTI spot prices averaging $57.24 per barrel in USD throughout 2021. Although WTI prices have been over $60/bbl USD throughout much of March 2021, the EIA expects downward pressures will ensue in coming months as the oil market becomes more balanced as supply will surpass demand during the second half of 2021. The OPEC extension on existing supply cuts ends in April as well, which is also a wild card in the matter. The EIA expects Brent spot prices to average $58.51 and WTI spot prices to average $54.75 per barrel in USD throughout 2022. Source: Suncor Energy: A Safer Way To Play The Oil And Gas Rebound

The IEA's updated forecast for November suggests demand is expected to meet supply at just under $70/bbl by November 2021.

Conclusion

I note that the stock is volatile as it is largely driven by investor sentiment. However, substantial capital appreciation should ensue at some point if higher oil prices can be sustained for a prolonged period of time. In the meantime, the 3% yield is nothing to balk at as investors should be able to realize steady returns through future dividend increases and stock buybacks due to the rock solid balance sheet and being the most insulated from oil price shocks in its industry.