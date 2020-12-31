ansonsaw/E+ via Getty Images

If Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) continues to find good locations for its stores besides closing those that don't perform, my FAST's target price would be $67-$79. With that, if the management can acquire a significant number of competitors, I believe that the share price could go to $110 mark. In any case scenario, I believe that the company appears cheap at its current valuation. Notice that I am assuming conservative WACC of 9.45%, an exit multiple of 19x-21x, and a terminal free cash flow of $2.9 billion. My assumptions are not far from the assumptions made by other market analysts.

Fastenal's Business Model Offers Stable Growth

Founded in Minnesota in 1968, Fastenal runs in-market locations offering supply chain solutions, custom inventory, and dedicated sales teams. The large majority of FAST's transactions are business-to-business. The list of products is quite extensive. The following image was taken from the company's website:

Source: Company's Website

Source: Company's Website

FAST appears to be growing at a very decent pace. Notice that net sales increased from 2011 to 2020 along with the average sales per branch location and the onsite revenue. In my opinion, the company is hiring adequate personnel, and the stores are located close to the right clients. With this strategy, I don't see why the company wouldn't deliver more sales growth in the future.

That's not all. It makes sense that the company continues to open new stores with the average sales per branch location growing. In the last annual report, the company reported 3,268 stores, a lot more than that in 2011. Have a look at the following table:

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the company's cash and cash equivalents are equal to $321 million, with total assets worth $4.1 billion and long-term debt of $365 million. I believe that the company's financial position is solid.

Source: 10-Q

If FAST decides to open new stores, hire new employees, close stores, or acquire new competitors, the management will be able to talk to bankers. Financial institutions will most likely be willing to offer financing for M&A transactions because the current amount of debt is not significant:

Source: 10-Q

Case Scenario 1

FAST will most likely deliver close to 7.5% sales growth from 2023 to 2030. Notice that the global supply chain management market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027. Hence, sales growth of 7.5% appears conservative:

According to this report the global supply chain management market size was valued at $15.85 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $37.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027. Source: Global Supply Chain Management Market

FAST is not a growth stock. I believe that what really matters is the company's ability to increase its operating profit margins. Under this case scenario, I see two beneficial factors. First, I would expect that the company will be able to find old locations, which usually generate an existing customer base.

Besides, the management will work smartly by closing locations that are not performing. Notice that the company is opening and closing stores every year. It appears very clear that management is bringing significant dynamism to the business model: Source: 10-K

With these two assumptions, I am expecting the financial figures shown below. First, a CFO/Sales ratio of 20%, which is close to what the company reported in 2020. In addition, the company's capex/sales ratio would be 3%, and FCF/Sales would stay at 17%. With these figures, the free cash flow would grow from $1 billion in 2023 to more than $1.9 billion in 2030:

Source: My Figures

The selection of the WACC was not complicated. Most investors are using a WACC between 6% and 9%, which is pretty much what indicates the CAPM model. I took the conservative estimation of 8.48%. Notice that other competitors have a median and average WACC of 6.4%-6.5%, so 8.48% appears less risky:

Source: My Figures

With the WACC at 8.45%, an exit multiple of 15.5x FCF, 574 million shares, and a terminal FCF of $2.050 billion, the implied share price is equal to $67. Notice that the selection of the exit multiple is very relevant. If we change the exit multiple to 19x, the implied share price is equal to $79:

Source: My Figures

Under the case scenario number one, the company looks quite undervalued. It is currently trading at $53, so an upside potential remains very significant:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Case Scenario 2

The case scenario number 2 is more pessimistic than the number one. In this case, I assumed that the company will not open significant profitable locations, so sales growth stays at 4%. In addition, the management may not react quickly for closing stores, and the CFO/Sales ratio would decline. I would also expect some level of material liability for property damage or personal injury related to the company's use of products. Besides, the company may experience an increase in its operating and administrative expenses. In this regard, read the lines below from a recent annual report:

Over time, we have generally experienced an increase in our operating and administrative expenses, including costs related to payroll, occupancy, freight, and information technology, among others, as our net sales have grown. However, historically, a portion of these expenses has not increased at the same rates as net sales, allowing us to leverage our growth and sustain or expand our operating profit margins. There are various scenarios where we may not be able to continue to achieve this leverage as we have been able to do in the past. Source: 10-k

My numbers are shown in the table below. I am using a capex/sales ratio of 3%, and the FCF/Sales stands at 14%. Putting it all together, the free cash flow grows from $1.045 billion to $1.27 billion:

Source: My Figures

If the company delivers less sales growth than expected, and the CFO/Sales decline a bit, the demand for the stock would decline. As a result, I would be expecting a significant increase in the company's beta and the WACC. With this in mind, I used a discount of 9.45%. The exit multiples would also be lower than that in the previous case scenario because the operating margin is lower. In this case scenario, I used an exit multiple of 17x-18x, which implies a valuation of $42-$43.

Source: My Figures

Case Scenario 3

The case scenario number 3 is the most optimistic case scenario. It includes sales growth of 9%, CFO/Sales of 24%, Capex/Sales of 2.25%, and FCF/Sales of 21.75%.

With a 7.5% discount, I believe that these assumptions are not that illogical. Take into account that the sales growth is less significant than the growth of the supply chain management market. That's not all. FAST could deliver acquisitions, which may enhance the FCF/Sales margin. Take into account that the company has acquired targets in the past. It has expertise in the M&A markets, and will acquire new companies:

Source: My Figures

We have completed several acquisitions of businesses in recent years. We expect to continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that we believe will either expand or complement our business in new or existing markets or further enhance the value and offerings we are able to provide to our existing or future potential customers. Source: 10-K

Under this case scenario, with 19x-21x FCF and a terminal FCF of $2.900 billion, the implied share price is equal to more than $110.

Source: My Figures

If FAST Cannot Meet Its Goals Regarding The Growth Drivers, The Share Price May Fall

I don't expect a lot of revenue volatility because FAST appears to have a solid and mature business model. With that being said, if sales growth declines significantly, most investors will expect less free cash flow, and the intrinsic valuation may decline. As a result, I would be expecting a decline in the share price when investors sell shares.

Pressure On Sales Prices, Or Changes In Consumer Behavior Could Damage Gross Profit Margins

I believe that the most serious risk for the company comes from a potential reduction in the FCF/Sales. It may happen if the management decides to change its product mix, or customer behavior changes. The company gives several examples in the annual report:

For example, the portion of our sales attributable to fasteners has been decreasing for approximately twenty years. That has adversely affected our gross profit percentage as our non-fastener products generally carry lower gross profit margins than our fastener products. Source: 10-K

Takeaway

Under the three case scenarios, I obtained a target price between $43 and $110. I believe that the most likely scenario stands close to the base case scenario, in which the implied price is $67-$79. I don't think that my assumptions are far from that of other analysts. Under the best case scenario, my assumptions included conservative WACC of 9.45%, an exit multiple of 19x-21x, and a free cash flow of $2.9 billion. If FAST starts acquiring other competitors, I would be expecting an increase in the share price to the $110 mark. There is significant upside potential in the share price.