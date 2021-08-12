Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on August 12, 2021.
RGLD announced adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021). The results were better-than-expected.
The company generated record revenue. The stream revenues were up 33.3% year over year to $114.4 million, and the royalty revenues rose 57% to $54 million years over year.
The company benefited from higher gold, silver, and copper prices and solid production.
The investment thesis has not changed this quarter. Royal Gold is an excellent long-term investment, and I recommend accumulating on any weakness.
However, short-term trading LIFO, the volatility in your long-term position is crucial, and I recommend allocating about 30%-40% of your work to take advantage of the short-term fluctuations.
This dual strategy is even more vital now with the risk of inflation that could get worse, forcing the Fed to act earlier and hurt gold in the process. It is probably the reason why gold dropped significantly today.
While I consider RGLD an excellent long-term stock, it is not my favorite in this segment. The two leading players in this segment called the "streaming and royalty" are Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) that I own long-term.
Royal Gold is now slightly lower compared to a year ago. Royal Gold has underperformed the group and is now down 0.5% since Sept. 2020.
CEO William Heissenbuttel said in the conference call:
Fiscal 2021 was an excellent year for Royal Gold. We accomplished a number of strategic objectives during the year and in the short period since June 30, in an environment that continues to be impacted by COVID-19. Financially, we had an excellent year and turned in records for revenue of $616 million, cash flow of $407 million and earnings of $303 million. On a per share basis, earnings for the year were $4.61 or $3.59 after adjustments.
|Royal Gold
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|119.97
|146.88
|158.36
|142.59
|168.03
|Net Income in $ Million
|49.01
|106.94
|59.89
|54.03
|81.68
|EBITDA $ Million
|96.79
|152.47
|125.54
|114.99
|136.63
|EPS diluted in $/share
|
0.75
|
1.63
|
0.91
|
0.82
|
1.24
|Operating cash flow in $ Million
|91.56
|94.15
|99.91
|92.23
|120.85
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|48.13
|11.30
|37.53
|33.66
|85.66
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|43.43
|82.85
|62.38
|58.58
|35.19
|Total cash in $ Million
|
319.13
|
413.12
|
381.86
|
370.26
|
225.92
|Long-term debt in $ Million
|300.44
|270.70
|195.98
|146.27
|0
|Dividend per share in $
|0.28
|0.28
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|65.69
|65.63
|65.62
|65.62
|65.64
|Gold Production
|2Q20
|3Q20
|4Q20
|1Q21
|2Q21
|Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo
|70.1
|76.9
|84.5
|79.5
|92.4
|Gold price realized $/ Oz
|1,711
|1,909
|1,880
|1,794
Data Source: Company material and Fun Trading.
Royal Gold reported total revenues of $168.03 million, up 40% compared to the same quarter a year ago and 17.8% up from last quarter.
Net income for the quarter was $81.68 million from $49.01 million last year. The company's cost of sales was at $25 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from the prior-year quarter's $21 million.
The increase in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter compared to the prior-year quarter was due to higher average gold, silver, and copper prices, higher gold stream sales from Andacollo, higher copper stream sales from Mount Milligan, and higher royalty revenue primarily from Peñasquito, Cortez and Voisey's Bay.
Khoemacau in Botswana with steady-state production in early 2022:
Source: Presentation
Note: The free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus capex.
The quarterly free cash flow was lower this quarter with $35.19 million in fiscal 4Q21, and trailing free cash flow was $239.0 million.
The quarterly dividend is $0.30 per share, which translates to a yearly cost of $79 million, well covered by the free cash flow.
RGLD is debt-free. Liquidity is now about $1.2 billion with total cash of $225.92 million.
Source: Presentation
Royal Gold reported a record production volume of 92.4K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), 31.8% up from the same quarter a year ago and up 16.2% sequentially.
Details below:
|Stream
|K Au Oz
|K Ag Oz
|K Ag Oz
|Mount Milligan
|16.1
|0
|3.4
|Pueblo Viejo
|11.1
|247.5
|0
|Wassa and Prestea
|3.6
|0
|0
|Andacollo
|15.4
|0
|0
|Other
|3.8
|0
|0
|Total
|49.4
|247.5
|3.4
|Royalty
|K Au Oz
|K Ag Oz
|Cu Mlbs
|Pb Mlbs
|Zc Mlbs
|Penasquito
|179.8
|7.6
|0
|41.8
|101.7
|Cortez
|89.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|269.6
|7.6
|0
|41.8
|101.7
Source: From Fun Trading files.
This quarter's average gold price was $1,825 per ounce. 2021 realized prices were:
The company indicated that for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Royal Gold foresees stream segment sales to range between 62k and 67k GEOs with quarter-end inventory ranging between 22k and 27k GEOs.
For the 6-month stub period ended December 31, 2021, Royal Gold expects a total stream segment and royalty sales volume to range between 175k and 185k GEOs.
Source: Presentation
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
RGLD forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $110.2 and support at $105.8.
The trading strategy is to sell about 25% above $110.3 and wait for a retracement around $105 and $106 to accumulate again.
Caution: The stock has corrected significantly since its high in May and is now back to its support despite outstanding results. Gold miners and gold streamers are not in favor, and the group has weakened significantly. Invest with caution.
Watch gold like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart is adjusted for dividends.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
