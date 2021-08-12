filo/E+ via Getty Images

Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on August 12, 2021.

RGLD announced adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021). The results were better-than-expected.

The company generated record revenue. The stream revenues were up 33.3% year over year to $114.4 million, and the royalty revenues rose 57% to $54 million years over year.

The company benefited from higher gold, silver, and copper prices and solid production.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed this quarter. Royal Gold is an excellent long-term investment, and I recommend accumulating on any weakness.

However, short-term trading LIFO, the volatility in your long-term position is crucial, and I recommend allocating about 30%-40% of your work to take advantage of the short-term fluctuations.

This dual strategy is even more vital now with the risk of inflation that could get worse, forcing the Fed to act earlier and hurt gold in the process. It is probably the reason why gold dropped significantly today.

While I consider RGLD an excellent long-term stock, it is not my favorite in this segment. The two leading players in this segment called the "streaming and royalty" are Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) that I own long-term.

You can access my article on Franco Nevada published a few days ago by clicking here, and my article on Wheaton Precious Metals published yesterday by clicking here.

Stock performance

Royal Gold is now slightly lower compared to a year ago. Royal Gold has underperformed the group and is now down 0.5% since Sept. 2020.

CEO William Heissenbuttel said in the conference call:

Fiscal 2021 was an excellent year for Royal Gold. We accomplished a number of strategic objectives during the year and in the short period since June 30, in an environment that continues to be impacted by COVID-19. Financially, we had an excellent year and turned in records for revenue of $616 million, cash flow of $407 million and earnings of $303 million. On a per share basis, earnings for the year were $4.61 or $3.59 after adjustments.

Royal Gold Inc: Balance Sheet And Production in 2Q 2021 (Fiscal 4Q21)

Royal Gold 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 119.97 146.88 158.36 142.59 168.03 Net Income in $ Million 49.01 106.94 59.89 54.03 81.68 EBITDA $ Million 96.79 152.47 125.54 114.99 136.63 EPS diluted in $/share 0.75 1.63 0.91 0.82 1.24 Operating cash flow in $ Million 91.56 94.15 99.91 92.23 120.85 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 48.13 11.30 37.53 33.66 85.66 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 43.43 82.85 62.38 58.58 35.19 Total cash in $ Million 319.13 413.12 381.86 370.26 225.92 Long-term debt in $ Million 300.44 270.70 195.98 146.27 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.28 0.28 0.30 0.30 0.30 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.69 65.63 65.62 65.62 65.64 Gold Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 70.1 76.9 84.5 79.5 92.4 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,711 1,909 1,880 1,794

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $168.03 million in Fiscal 4Q21

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $168.03 million, up 40% compared to the same quarter a year ago and 17.8% up from last quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $81.68 million from $49.01 million last year. The company's cost of sales was at $25 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from the prior-year quarter's $21 million.

The increase in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter compared to the prior-year quarter was due to higher average gold, silver, and copper prices, higher gold stream sales from Andacollo, higher copper stream sales from Mount Milligan, and higher royalty revenue primarily from Peñasquito, Cortez and Voisey's Bay.

Khoemacau in Botswana with steady-state production in early 2022:

2 - Free cash flow of $35.19 million in fiscal 4Q21

Note: The free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus capex.

The quarterly free cash flow was lower this quarter with $35.19 million in fiscal 4Q21, and trailing free cash flow was $239.0 million.

The quarterly dividend is $0.30 per share, which translates to a yearly cost of $79 million, well covered by the free cash flow.

3 - Debt-free and $1.2 billion in liquidity; Perfect profile

RGLD is debt-free. Liquidity is now about $1.2 billion with total cash of $225.92 million.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a record production volume of 92.4K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), 31.8% up from the same quarter a year ago and up 16.2% sequentially.

Details below:

Stream K Au Oz K Ag Oz K Ag Oz Mount Milligan 16.1 0 3.4 Pueblo Viejo 11.1 247.5 0 Wassa and Prestea 3.6 0 0 Andacollo 15.4 0 0 Other 3.8 0 0 Total 49.4 247.5 3.4 Royalty K Au Oz K Ag Oz Cu Mlbs Pb Mlbs Zc Mlbs Penasquito 179.8 7.6 0 41.8 101.7 Cortez 89.8 0 0 0 0 Total 269.6 7.6 0 41.8 101.7

This quarter's average gold price was $1,825 per ounce. 2021 realized prices were:

$1,849 per ounce for Gold $25.38 per ounce for Silver $3.60 per pound for Copper

5 - 2021 Outlook

The company indicated that for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Royal Gold foresees stream segment sales to range between 62k and 67k GEOs with quarter-end inventory ranging between 22k and 27k GEOs.

For the 6-month stub period ended December 31, 2021, Royal Gold expects a total stream segment and royalty sales volume to range between 175k and 185k GEOs.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

RGLD forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $110.2 and support at $105.8.

The trading strategy is to sell about 25% above $110.3 and wait for a retracement around $105 and $106 to accumulate again.

Caution: The stock has corrected significantly since its high in May and is now back to its support despite outstanding results. Gold miners and gold streamers are not in favor, and the group has weakened significantly. Invest with caution.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart is adjusted for dividends.

