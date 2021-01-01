onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In a previous article, I wrote about TC Energy (TRP). While I was doing my research, I read about another company and decided to read about it even more. The company is Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) which is a utility company operating mainly in the southern part of the United States. I liked the fact that it has a regulated utility, and it also operates in non-regulated businesses so it is a utility "with a twist" similar to Avista (AVA), that I used to own.

The utility sector is often overlooked since it's very "boring". Regulated companies with limited growth potential cannot compete with the trending big tech and other IT companies. On the other hand, these companies also provide safety as they are usually regional monopolies. I allocate a small portion of my portfolio to these companies.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Atmos Energy engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers.

Fundamentals

Revenues have been growing over the last five years significantly. The growth was due to price increases in the regulated utility business, as well as the continuous expansion of the storage and pipeline business. The company intends to keep investing in storage and pipeline to achieve growth. According to the consensus of analysts the company is expected to grow revenues in the medium term by roughly 7% annually.

Data by YCharts

EPS has been growing at an even faster pace. This is extremely impressive as the company has issued a significant number of shares to fund its expansion. The company achieved growth by becoming leaner and more efficient than it used to be. In the last decade, the margins have more than doubled. In the medium term, the company expects to grow EPS by 6%-8% annually. This will be supported by price increases, and storage and pipeline expansion.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is one of the company's most known traits. The company has been growing its dividend annually for the last 36 years. Its current dividend is decent at 2.79% and is extremely safe with a payout ratio that is lower than 50%. The company's dividend policy is to increase the dividend in line with EPS growth. As the company expects to grow EPS at around 7% annually, investors should expect similar dividend growth in the future.

Data by YCharts

The number of shares outstanding has been growing steadily over the last five years. The reason for that is that the company is issuing shares to raise money to expand its business. This strategy dilutes shareholders, yet it doesn't increase leverage and the risk associated with it. So far, the company has been allocating the capital successfully and therefore it achieved positive returns and a growing EPS.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's valuation has become more attractive lately after it has peaked at over 20 less than six months ago. At the moment the company is trading for 17.5 times its forecasted 2021 earnings. I believe that this is a decent valuation for a company that is stable, has a regulated regional monopoly, and still manages to grow at roughly 7% annually.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar picture. The company's growth rate is in line with the company's forecast. In the last twenty years, earnings have grown at 7.84% annually, and the forecast for the medium term is 6%-8% annually. The growth rate is in line and so is the valuation as the company is trading for a P/E that is similar to its historical P/E ratio in the last twenty years.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

To conclude, Atmos is offering investors a sweet combination between solid fundamentals and a decent valuation. The company is not a bargain, just a solid company with a solid valuation that leaves enough margin of safety. The company combines sales, EPS, and dividend growth and trades for valuation which is rare in the current market.

Opportunities

A favorable environment is a significant opportunity for Atmos. The company is operating mainly in the southern part of the United States, and it is enjoying a business-friendly environment that allows it to increase rates to pay for additional investments. This is also allowing the company to get approvals for the expansion of its pipeline and storage business.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company has another opportunity since it is not limited to one core business. It has one core business that is extremely safe but offers limited growth - a regulated gas utility, and it also has a core business that is riskier but allows the company to gain additional growth - pipeline and natural gas storage. The combination allows the company to take some more risks and offer faster growth.

Balance sheet strength is another important aspect. The company's net debt to EBITDA has been stable at around 4. Despite the massive investments, leverage has been stable as the company combined share issuance with debt issuance. The interest rate on the other hand has declined significantly from an average of 5.2% in 2017 to an average of 3% in 2021. While the company's debt rating outlook is negative, it is managing its $7.5 billion debt well, so interests are lower, and the company can handle maturities in 2021 and 2022 without refinancing.

Risks

The company is dealing with a negative FCF. Over the last decade, the FCF has been negative constantly. The reason for that is that the company is constantly investing in its infrastructure. It's modernizing it, expanding it, and build assets that will produce money. This is a risk because it means that the company will have to have constant access to the capital market as it cannot internally fund its growth projects and dividends.

Data by YCharts

Atmos is a utility company, and as such has a relatively high debt load. The company's net debt to EBITDA stands at roughly 4. This is, by all means, a manageable level of debt for the company. However, when the interest rates will rise, as they're forecasted to do in Q1 2023, the company will have to slowly deal with additional interest charges that will hurt earnings in the medium term.

The last risk for Atmos is the long-term risk and the future of natural gas. The company is a gas utility, its non-utility business is pipeline and storage of natural gas. While natural gas is perceived as more environmentally friendly, the long-term trajectory is still towards renewable energy. The company is working to position itself better for the new energy economy, but every acceleration may have an impact on the company's results in the long term.

Conclusion

Atmos is a solid company. The company has strong fundamentals with top-line growth that leads to bottom-line growth, which propels dividend growth. The company has several growth opportunities as well as limited risks. This whole package comes with what I believe to be a decent valuation, as the company is trading around its average long-term valuation.

When you buy shares in Atmos you buy a solid investment. You'll receive a healthy growth rate of around 7% and a healthy and safe dividend of almost 3%. This will lead to a total return of around 10% annually. If you look for a solid investment that will let you sleep well at night, Atmos is a good option for you.