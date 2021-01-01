Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

We wrote about Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) (Steel Manufacturer) in January of this year when we stated that the company´s long-term value proposition remained intact. Shares are up almost 50% since we penned that piece and we believe most likely that there are further gains to be realized here. The reasons are multiple why we maintain our bullish stance.

Firstly, from a technical basis, shares finally this year broke out of their long-term ascending triangle. If indeed we have a bullish long-term triangle in play, then an eventual price-target of $45 to $50 a share here looks a foregone conclusion in the long-run. We state this because of the height of the triangle which comes in at well over $15 a share when calculated off the 2008 lows and recent break-out level just below $30 a share.

The breakout stemmed from sustained growth in earnings over a long-period of time now. The recent Q3earnings number of $1.04 per share was the 12th consecutive quarterly earnings beat over consensus. Furthermore, momentum does not seem like it will slow down any time soon with $1.14 per share being the consensus number for the fourth quarter. If this quarterly bottom-line number is indeed achieved, it would be a very impressive 45% increase over the earnings in the same quarter of 12 months prior.

Given that earnings are expected to come in at approximately $3.41 for this fiscal year (ended in August) and will remain close to these levels in fiscal 2022, investors may like the momentum trade here given that shares are currently trading for under 10 times annual earnings. We have already given a firm price target above which is at least 50% above the current share-price. How quickly shares will arrive at this price-point though remains the key question.

Let me explain. Commercial is in an enviable position at present in that it has been growing its sales aggressively (37% rolling quarter growth in Q3) which have been resulting in strong growth in net profit. Monthly shipment records were the order of the day in the third quarter both in Poland as well as in the US. This growth is taking place alongside the sustained cost-cutting measures which incidentally management believes it has only 50% completed. Both of these trends are bullish for sustained profitability over the long-term which is what long-term holders want to hear.

The $130 million in net profit in Q3 resulted in the generation of $93 million in operating cash-flow for the quarter. This number would have actually been higher were it not for the $79 million change in working capital. In saying this, plenty of free cash flow was generated from these numbers and this bullish trend has been showing itself up on the balance sheet in recent times as shareholder equity continues to grow. Commercial´s debt to equity ratio as a result came in at 0.47 in Q3 and its net debt to capitalization percentage continues to move in the right direction as we see below.

However, cash-flow generation and a strong balance sheet is only one side of the re-investment argument. The other side of the argument is how well management can allocate the excess cash that the business is generating at present. For example, the popular return on equity percentage for example comes in at 16.59% over a trailing twelve-month average whereas the firm´s return on invested capital number over the same time-period comes in at 11.87%. These profitability metrics have been increasing for some years now and the share-price has obviously benefited as a result.

However, we like to look at key profitability metrics like we do valuation metrics for example which means we compare them to numbers of yesteryear. Commercial´s trailing ROE as mentioned comes in at 16.59% at present but its 5-year average is approximately at the 10% mark. That is a 65% increase over the average ROE Commercial has reported over the past five years. This brings the question; Should we look at what Commercial has traditionally returned or focus on what the company is returning at present? A balanced viewpoint is the correct course of action here we believe.

Suffice it to say, excellent future allocation of capital in Commercial will result in shares continuing from this point and hitting $50 per share sooner than many may believe. On the contrary, the monthly MACD indicator which is actually diverging at present will alert long-term players when the cycle may be changing here.

Therefore, to sum up, we remain bullish on CMC. Market conditions continue to act as a tailwind for the firm as new projects continue to be booked on mass. Profitability is buoyant and shares finally have broken out of a multi-year consolidation zone which is encouraging. We will continue to monitor how effectively management allocates capital in the quarters to come. We look forward to continued coverage.