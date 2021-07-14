peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: the Canadian economy has mostly recovered from the virus-caused lockdowns. This is reflected in the strong rise in the EWC this Spring. The ETF is currently consolidating gains. Hold your current position

The article focuses on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC), the ETF that focuses on the Canadian markets. The article first looks at basic economic data to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. It then looks at the charts of the ETF, combining fundamental and technical data.

Let's start with the OECD's leading indicator for Canada, which is comprised of the following statistics:

Deflated Monetary aggregate M1 sa (2010 cad) Manufacturing - Industrial confidence indicator (USA - PMI) sa Consumer - Confidence indicator (2015=100) Spread of interest rates (% p.a.) Ratio of inventories to shipments inverted Share prices: S&P/TSX composite index (2015=100)

Like that of other countries, Canada's leading indicators (above in red) dropped sharply during the lockdowns. However, they started rising quickly afterward. Their rate of increase has slowed. Still, the above data points to continued growth.

Canada experienced slower than projected growth in the 2Q21. But the Bank of Canada expects that trend to reverse in the third quarter:

Economic activity in the first half of 2021 has been somewhat less robust than anticipated because a combination of softer housing activity, supply chain issues and the impact of containment weighed more on growth than expected. However, throughout the rest of the projection horizon, economic growth is expected to be stronger than noted in the April Report (Box 2). The economy is projected to grow at a robust pace of around 6 percent in 2021. Growth then moderates to about 4½ and 3¼ percent-still solid paces-in 2022 and 2023, respectively (Table 2).

The Bank of Canada provided more detail about the recent slowdown in its latest monetary policy announcement (emphasis added):

In Canada, GDP contracted by about 1 percent in the second quarter, weaker than anticipated in the Bank's July Monetary Policy Report (MPR). This largely reflects a contraction in exports, due in part to supply chain disruptions, especially in the auto sector. Housing market activity pulled back from recent high levels, largely as expected. Consumption, business investment and government spending all contributed positively to growth, with domestic demand growing at more than 3 percent. Employment rebounded through June and July, with hard-to-distance sectors hiring as public health restrictions eased. This is reducing unevenness in the labour market, although considerable slack remains and some groups - particularly low-wage workers - are still disproportionately affected. The Bank continues to expect the economy to strengthen in the second half of 2021, although the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and ongoing supply bottlenecks could weigh on the recovery.

Here's a chart of contributions to Canada's 2Q20's GDP growth rate that further illustrates the slowdown caused by a contraction in exports: Due to the slowdown in global activity caused by a renewal of virus cases, exports declined. There was also a modest drop in gross capital investment. However, all other economic areas grew.

Turning to coincident indicators, the Canadian labor market continues to heal:

The unemployment rate fell for the third consecutive month in August, down 0.4 percentage points to 7.1%, the lowest rate since the onset of the pandemic. The unemployment rate peaked at 13.7% in May 2020 and has trended downward since, despite some short-term increases during the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021. In the months leading up to the pandemic, the unemployment rate had hovered around historic lows and was 5.7% in February 2020.

Here's a chart from the release:

The data is moving in the right direction.

Retail sales continue to rise:

Retail sales were up 4.2% to $56.2 billion in June, led by higher sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores. During the month of June, public health restrictions, which limited non-essential retail activities, were eased in many regions across the country.

The accompanying chart from the report adds additional detail:

Like data in the US, Canadian retail sales dropped sharply in the Spring of 2020. But sales rebounded, although the rebound was not as strong as that in the US. Still, the data points to continued growth.

Finally, the Canadian manufacturing sector is very strong (emphasis added):

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®) registered 57.2 in August, up from 56.2 in July. The latest reading extended the period of growth to 14 successive months, with the latest expansion the fourth-quickest in the near 11-year history of the survey. Production volumes at Canadian manufacturers rose at a sharp and accelerated pace. Firms often reported that greater demand combined with larger workforces allowed firms to raise output volumes. Around 23% of firms increased production in August compared to July, compared with 11% who reported declines. Similarly, higher sales to both international and domestic markets resulted in a marked uptick in new orders. Firms mentioned a general improvement in customer demand. Higher sales to US and European markets also drove the increase, according to panellists. Higher output requirements and rising backlogs resulted in additions to headcounts in August, bringing the current period of job creation to 14 months. The rate of increase moderated slightly from July but remained higher than the long-run series average. Some firms found it difficult to source skilled replacements for voluntary leavers, however.

Economic conclusion: like other advanced economies, Canada is experiencing a, "two steps forward, one step back" situation. Just as the economy picks up momentum, an uptick in domestic or international virus cases slows output. The overall trend, however, is still positive.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis (all charts are from Stockcharts.com): The 1-year chart above strips out price candles, only showing the following EMAs: 200-day (in magenta); 50-day (in green); 20-day (in red); 10-day (in green). The purpose of this chart is to strip out the noise caused by daily price movements, allowing us to focus on the long, intermediate, and short-term trends.

The long-term trend (200-day) remains positive. But the intermediate (50-day) and short-term (10, and 20-day) trends are moving sideways.

The 1-year daily chart of the EWC shows that this ETF has been moving sideways since the first third of June.

The Canadian economy has rebounded from its lockdowns. Although there are continuing virus-related issues, the overall growth trend is positive. This is reflected in the markets, which have rebounded from lows caused by the lockdowns. However, traders are consolidating gains experienced from the rally.

Hold your current position.