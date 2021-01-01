martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Actions of institutional investment organizations in managing their multi-billion-dollar stock portfolios require the negotiating help, and often temporary liquid capital assist, of Market-Makers [MMs] in the prompt, low-disturbance roundup of desired shares of identified promising companies.

MM risk avoidance requirements continually drive derivative market prices, revealing in the limited-life legal contracts traded there the price-range extremes regarded likely by the well-informed sellers and buyers of the related risk protections. They are informed by over 100,000 world-wide wide-eyed and –eared MM employees on a 24x7x365 watch for change in competitive circumstances. Changes which get immediately communicated to the home-base trading desks.

Following an unchanging risk-minimizing portfolio management discipline, records are kept of how insightful the maintained intelligences flow has been on each of thousands of subject stocks over decades of daily observations.

Among the best potentials at present is ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Company Description

“ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Big Picture: Risks vs. Rewards

Investment portfolio candidate competitors to RMD include many companies in the healthcare supply, equipment, and services industry.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Our principal interest is in RMD at location [9]. A “market index” norm of Reward-Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [7].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

(used with permission)

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ “institutional” clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [I] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward-Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 – H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with RMD in top rank.

No other alternatives than RMD have better raw Reward to Risk ratios (4.2 to 1) nor have stronger current stock price upside outlooks. That is further evidenced in Compound Annual Growth Rates [K] of 66% for RMD and only 27% for SPY.

On the same standards of comparison, the only one of the alternative stocks approaching the fom [R] of RMD is WST with an average gain of 14 bp/day.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,523 of today’s MM price-range forecasts, their higher realized payoffs (14.7%), Win Odds (90 of 100) and shorter holding periods (38 days) boost their average CAGRs to 229%.

Recent MM Price-Range Forecast Trends

Continued uptrend in both market quotes and coming-price expectations provide RMD with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike “technical analysis charts”, shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days’ prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue’s closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

The “thumbnail” lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market’s then current price quote for RMD relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 21 indicates that 21% of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 79% is to the upside, nearly 4x the downside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicate that higher prices are the norm for RMD following prior RI 21 experiences.

Conclusion

ResMed Inc., as seen by the market-making community, appears to be the currently most attractive Healthcare Supply Industry stock for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.