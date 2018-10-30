Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) is a Canadian low-cost uranium developer with the flagship Wheeler River project, which is primarily where the company derives its value from. The company did recently acquire 50% of JCU which owned a portfolio of prospective assets, but it most importantly gave Denison a 95% ownership in Wheeler River.
The company also has a 66.9% ownership in Waterbury Lake. On top of that, the company has Closed Mines Operations, and a 22.5% interest in McClean Lake Mill, but Denison has already monetized the Cigar Lake toll milling cash flows. So, the interest in McClean Lake Mill is more of a long-term investment at this stage.
Denison has had a great stock price performance over the last year even though much of the returns happened between November 2020 and February 2021. In this article, I wanted to review the valuations for Denison to see what margin of safety remains for investors focused on valuations. Some parts of Denison are more difficult to value, but we have good data on Wheeler River and Waterbury Lake which would account for most of the company's value.
Figure 1 - Source: YCharts
The below table is from the most recent corporate presentation, where the company has a total of 881M fully diluted shares outstanding. However, I will deduct the warrants from that number because they have anti-dilutive strike prices of $2.00 and $2.25. We consequently get 826M shares. With the latest share price of $1.70, that translates to a market cap of $1,404M.
Figure 2 - Source: Denison Corporate Presentation
The company did as of Q2-21 have about C$85M in cash on the balance sheet and no debt. After the end of the Q2, the UPC transaction with Sprott closed, which provided Denison C$5.8M. C$20.5M was also used for the JCU purchase and a decent amount was lent out to UEX on a short-term loan.
It is fair to say Denison is reasonably well capitalized as operating cash flow during H1-21 was only C$12.8M.
For those not familiar with Denison, Wheeler River is comprised of Phoenix where ISR is planned to be used and Gryphon which is a traditional underground mining asset. Phoenix is more attractive and the cash flows from Phoenix are intended to fund Gryphon in the future.
Figure 3 - Source: Denison Presentation
The initial capital cost for Phoenix on a 90% basis is C$290M, which would now be C$306M with a 95% ownership. This is a relatively manageable amount in relation to the NPV and the market cap of the company. Given the attractive IRR of the project, a decent portion can likely be debt financed as well. So, there are no real concerns for excessive equity dilution.
Denison has used a few different price assumptions in their technical reports, and I want to specifically focus on the high case, which relies on a uranium price of $65/lb. A 95% project ownership of Wheeler River would give us an after-tax NPV of C$1,566M (1,483.8 / 0.9 x 0.95).
Figure 4 - Source: Wheeler River PFS
Waterbury Lake adds another C$109M of after-tax NPV with a $65/lb uranium price even though the project is far from production at this stage.
Figure 5 - Source: Waterbury Lake PEA
Denison also has 2.5M pounds of uranium on the balance sheet, which is valued at about $125M using the latest uranium spot price.
We are consequently looking at a combined NPV of C$1,675M for the two development assets, which translates to $1,325M using the latest fx rate. If we then add the uranium, it comes to $1450M. The market cap to NPV is 0.97 if we disregard Denison's other assets which would in my view have more of a marginal impact.
It is fair to point out that the ownership interest in the McClean Lake Mill no doubt has some value even if the Cigar Lake toll milling cash flows have already been monetized. There are also other assets which could have a marginal value. However, Denison is not cheap at this level with a PFS on Wheeler River, which has yet to be permitted.
Figure 6 - Source: TradingView
Having said that, we are presently in a uranium bull market, and I am not expecting Denison to sell off. If we continue to see the price of uranium increase, equity flows could have a significant impact on the performance within the uranium industry. Denison is one of few companies with options. So, if we were to see a gamma squeeze like February 2021, Denison might outperform again.
However, for anyone focused on valuations, there are other uranium stocks which have yet to price as much of a uranium price appreciation as Denison Mines, which in turn offers better risk-rewards. My base case it not for Denison to outperform the industry from this level.
