ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

In more normal markets, when bonds provided some decent yields, there was a constant hunt for yield. The two sane methods to achieve money are through appreciation and returns. There is always gambling on Wall Street, and some people have done quite well engaging in it, but it is not for me. Educated speculation is fine, but tossing the dice in the casino is just not something that I engage in.

I prefer cash flows, income, constant returns, and the compounding of interest, and this is the strategy that I use with both my institutional and individual investors. I admit to being overly risk-averse, but that is just my nature. Also, with all of the craziness in the markets these days, providing income is a mostly overlooked strategy that many people, and some institutions, need in a portion of their portfolios. That is my honest opinion.

Bonds used to be the answer for this pursuit, but no longer - or at least not for now. The Fed has driven yields to just this side of zero, and with the 10-year Treasury at 1.33%, there is no longer much value in them besides their “safe haven” status. However, this is just part of the story.

Utilizing the Bloomberg Indexes, we find that U.S. mortgage bonds return just 38 basis points more than the government/credit index, and that investment grade corporate bonds yield just 66 basis points more than the government/credit index. That is barely a farthing for credit issues, and the absolute yield is also a very scant number. Even high yield bonds are spread only 244 basis points over the government/credit index. Plenty of risk for very little reward, in my estimation. No payout of any value for “credit risk.”

You may have noticed in life that if one thing no longer works, then another thing might work. This is also true of the financial markets. Sometimes a pivot is required, if you can just find something worthwhile to pivot into - and that is not always so easy. Also, being human beings, it is not so easy to stray from the known path. It makes people uncomfortable. Well, sometimes you have to leave the known path to succeed, and in doing so, you are blazing the trail.

When bonds gave up their both “absolute value” and their “relative value,” I began my search for other options. I discovered them in a few carefully chosen exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and a few exchange-traded notes. It takes lots of homework to assess these products for merit, and then you must constantly monitor them for trouble or for opportunities. I spend lots of my time doing just that.

However, what is gained is multiples of yields for virtually all bonds of any sort. There are some exceptions, of course, but in general, you can find some seriously outsized yields in a few funds with good managers and reliable track records. There are more than 20 criteria that I use to find yield and cash flows, but I am happy to do the work to get good results for my clients. Past results, of course, do not guarantee future performance - but as of today, I can get outsized yields, and most of the funds that I utilize pay monthly, so you also get good cash flows that help the actual yields because of the compounding of interest, if you re-invest the money.

Interestingly enough, the funds that I like achieve their income from a variety of sources. Some are real estate funds, bond funds, convertible bond funds, loan funds, CLO funds, and covered call strategies, to name just a few. Given what has taken place in the energy markets, I no longer use MLP funds or their brethren as part of the portfolios that I recommend.

Liquidity is also an issue - and one that I watch carefully. All of the funds that I use are listed on the exchanges, and there are no holdbacks or cash calls. Dividends can, and do, change - and so, these much be watched along with the discount or premium to the net asset value (NAV) and any increase in leverage. Virtually all of the funds that I utilize have some leverage, but with the cost of money these days, it is a far less significant issue than in years past, in my opinion. Thanks to the Fed, we are living in a “borrower’s paradise,” and these funds enjoy the benefits, along with many other financial instruments.

Taking the “road less traveled” is sometimes the correct choice!

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled, and that has made all of the difference.”



- Robert Frost

The bottom line of all of this is that most bonds just no longer work to provide decent returns. You can thank the Fed for this, and whether you are a positive or a negative on the Fed-increased balance sheet is of no difference. It is what it is, and the yields in bonds of any sort are just where they are at present. The future may demand different tactics, but we are living in the present tense.

“Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them?”



- William Shakespeare

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.