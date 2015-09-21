Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The September 14 launch event was not one of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) finer moments. Almost all of the products introduced suffered from incrementalism. iPhone 13 was barely distinguishable from 12, Watch Series 7 got a larger screen, but apparently, this was the only change. Even though the launch has occasioned increased skepticism, investors should not be deterred. Apple’s most important product launch will come this Fall, when new Apple Silicon powered MacBook Pros are expected.

A lackluster iPhone launch

Part of the problem with Apple’s special events is that they’ve devolved into mere infomercials. We all understand the rationale, and Apple has done its best to make them entertaining, but they just don’t feel like real events.

Apple could at least live stream these things in order to recover some sense of spontaneity, but one gets the impression that CEO Tim Cook is very comfortable with the format. And just as Apple has become very comfortable not providing quarterly revenue guidance, one suspects that the practice will continue long past it being necessitated by COVID.

And you know it’s a lackluster iPhone launch when the most interesting product is the new iPad mini, which is now effectively a reduced-size iPad Air. No complaint here. It’s a great upgrade for the device class that many felt Apple had ignored too long. But why not advertise the fact that the new mini gets the same A15 SOC as iPhone 13? It was an odd omission.

The omissions continued with the Series 7 Watch. We were told about its larger screen, a definite improvement, but virtually nothing else about it. No Series 7 tech specs are available on the Apple site. We’re left to wonder if the internals were upgraded at all. Most of us were expecting a complete redesign with a new System in Package (SiP).

Apple may have been forced to opt for limited incremental changes in Series 7. That certainly seems to have been the case with iPhone 13 as well.

This was to be Apple’s second year on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSM) 5 nm process, so any performance improvements would have had to be architectural in nature. This year, Apple didn’t advertise significant performance improvements relative to the previous generation A14 SOC of iPhone 12. The most significant change was the addition of another graphics core, for a total of 5 compared to the A14’s 4 GPU cores.

The physical design and packaging of the iPhone 13 series were virtually unchanged, except for a smaller screen notch. That wasn’t a trivial change, since it required a new Face ID sensor design as well as a modified screen, but it wasn’t a breakthrough either.

But this should not distract investors from the momentous Apple Silicon MacBook Pros expected to launch this Fall

The lack of substantial redesigns of these key products may be the result of a lack of available resources, especially in processor design. Apple is about to make its next big push into PC-class Apple Silicon, and this may have diverted design and engineering resources from iPhone and Watch.

Apple is widely expected to introduce all-new MacBook Pros, including a 16 in screen model, based on a next-generation Apple Silicon chip. The chip will probably be called M2.

Apple’s first chip for Macs, the M1, has set new standards for efficiency. I’ve been impressed with the computational power of my fanless MacBook Air, which I use both as an ultralight laptop and as a desktop replacement.

Some have claimed that the M1 is just an “A14X”. In the past, such “X” SOCs have simply added more graphics cores to the design, but a quick glance at the chip layouts, courtesy TechInsights, shows them to be very different designs:

As good as the M1 is, it was never meant to challenge high-end laptops or desktops in raw performance. A high-end x86 laptop, especially if equipped with a discrete GPU, can still outperform the M1. Apple’s next MacBook Pros will challenge these lofty heights and do so with unrivaled efficiency.

And when I say “unrivaled efficiency”, I do so with full cognizance of what Intel disclosed at its recent Architecture Day. Intel has definitely gotten religion when it comes to efficiency and devoted many charts to its “Efficient x86 Core”, codenamed Grace Mont, to be used in the forthcoming Alder Lake desktop SOCs. These will be fabricated, according to Intel, on its “Intel 7” process, the renamed 10 nm enhanced process.

However, Intel never compares its efficiency cores to either the performance or efficiency cores of the M1. Instead, Intel engages in a sort of comparison sleight of hand by comparing to Skylake, which was not intended to be an “efficiency” core and was fabricated on Intel’s venerable 14 nm process:

When it comes to the performance x86 core, code-named Golden Cove, also to be used in Alder Lake, Intel suddenly loses all interest in efficiency but does claim an incremental 19% performance improvement compared to 11th generation Intel Core, presumably the laptop versions fabricated on Intel’s 10 nm SuperFin process. Well, Intel has been claiming that Intel 7 would deliver about a 10-15% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to 10 nm SuperFin anyway.

As much as Intel talked about efficiency, there didn’t seem to be enough improvement to challenge Apple Silicon. So far, Intel’s 10 nm laptop CPUs have fallen well short of the standard set by the M1. Intel 7 will only provide an incremental efficiency improvement, while architectural improvements don’t appear to offer the efficiency leap needed to catch the M1.

Clearing up misconceptions about TSMC’s 3 nm process and Apple’s 2022 product launches

Next year, TSMC is scheduled to bring its 3 nm process into production in the second half. Apple Silicon will be the first and most important customer for N3, as TSMC calls it. Apple will first use the N3 process for its iPhone 14, but it’s not clear if Apple Silicon for Macs will immediately adopt the process. Probably not.

Usually, a new process has relatively low yield compared to subsequent years, and manufacturers get around this to some degree by fabricating only relatively small chips. Thus, A series chips are a good place to start for a new TSMC process.

Recently, SA contributor Arne Verheyde asserted that TSMC’s 3 nm process has been delayed, based on what looks like an incomplete reading of TSMC’s Q2 earnings call transcript. As a TSMC investor, I never miss an earnings call, so I immediately noticed that Verheyde had omitted in his article this statement by TSMC CEO C. C. Wei:

Our N3 technology development is on track with good progress. We have developed a complete platform support for both HPC and smartphone application on N3. We continue to see a high level of customer engagement at N3 and expect more new tapeouts for N3 for the first year as compared with N5. Risk production is scheduled in 2021, and production will start in second half of 2022.

Wei has been making essentially the same statement about N3 for a year now at every conference call. Nothing about the schedule for N3 has changed. At the 2020 Q2 conference call Wei stated:

Our N3 technology will use FinFET transistor structure to deliver the best technology maturity, performance and cost. Our N3 technology development is on track with good progress. N3 risk production is scheduled in 2021 and volume production is targeted in second half of 2022.

At the 2021 Q2 conference call, Wei did acknowledge that the development time for N3 is going to be a little longer than N5, so in that sense, N3 is “delayed”, but this longer development time has been accounted for in the schedule for some time.

It’s always possible that if N3 is truly delayed, Apple might be forced to wait an entire iPhone product cycle to use it, but I doubt this will happen. Probably, the worst case is a delayed launch for iPhone 14 into the December quarter.

Another rumor about N3 that has cropped up is that Intel has somehow bought up all of TSMC’s N3 capacity in advance, and by implication, thereby depriving Apple of N3 for next year’s iPhone and other products.

As the rumor has been passed along, it seems to get embellished to make it even more negative for Apple. It started as a report in Nikkei Asia that Intel would adopt TSMC’s 3 nm process:

Apple and Intel have emerged as the first adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s next-generation chip production technology ahead of its deployment as early as next year, Nikkei Asia has learned. The development shows how TSMC continues to be vital to U.S. companies' chip ambitions, even as Washington attempts to bring more semiconductor production to American soil. Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, according to several sources briefed on the matter, with commercial output of such chips expected to start in the second half of next year... Intel, America's biggest chipmaker, is working with TSMC on at least two 3-nm projects to design central processing units for notebooks and data center servers in an attempt to regain market share it has lost to Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia over the past few years. Mass production of these chips is expected to begin by the end of 2022 at the earliest.

Note that the report says nothing about Intel somehow monopolizing TSMC’s 3 nm production, but that didn’t inhibit reports such as this one from iDea HUNTR:

Intel may have pulled a fast one on its industry rivals by buying up a majority of the 3nm node capacity at TSMC in order to fabricate its new GPU and a number of server chips, something that could inhibit AMD and Apple from ramping up production of their own next-gen chips in 2022.

The possibility of Intel buying up TSMC’s N3 capacity then morphed into reality for SA contributor Motek Moyen:

Intel bought all the remaining 3nm node capacity of TSMC. Intel cannot wait to finish construction of its $20 billion Arizona fabs. It has recruited TSMC to be its foundry assistant. Going forward, Intel can use its affluent balance sheet to corner the majority of the 3nm node process capacity of TSMC. Intel’s total cash is $24.86 billion and its net operating cash flow is $32.36 billion. The buyout of TSMC’s 3nm node production capacity is protecting Intel’s highly-profitable data center business. Intel has now made it very difficult for Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Apple to have their next-generation processors/GPUs manufactured. TSMC will start its 3nm node production in Q2 2022. INTC will probably be selling 3nm Xeon processors by May next year. In addition to the previous 2 processor orders last June, Intel ordered one 3nm GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and 3 more server processors.

In fact, we know that most of Nikkei’s original report, not to mention subsequent re-reports, is inaccurate, based on Intel’s own statements in its Architecture Day presentation.

Alder Lake, Intel’s consumer SOC for desktops and laptops, will be fabricated on the Intel 7 process:

Alder Lake will almost certainly carry Intel through 2022. Intel’s High Performance Graphics (HPG) cards for PC enthusiasts and gamers, will be fabricated on TSMC’s N6 process:

HPG was one of the areas that it was thought Intel might use the N3 process, but as I have indicated above, this would be a terrible place to start N3 production. Trying to build large GPUs on such a new process would be very uneconomical.

Sapphire Rapids, Intel’s next big data center CPU, is like Alder Lake, scheduled for Intel 7, according to the Accelerating Process Innovation fact sheet I referenced earlier. And finally, Ponte Vecchio, Intel’s massive GPU accelerator for the data center will use a variety of processes, but the smallest will be TSMC’s N5 for the compute tiles:

So, for all of 2022, Intel has no plans to bring out any 3 nm products. And the idea that Intel would somehow manage to exclude Apple from TSMC’s N3 production never made any sense.

TSMC has worked incredibly hard to be a sole source supplier to Apple. TSMC would never jeopardize its relationship with Apple, a relationship that has in large part propelled TSMC’s growth since 2016.

I’m sure that Intel is working with TSMC on future products that could use N3, but I’m confident that TSMC will ensure that it has sufficient production capacity to meet the needs of all its customers, including Apple and Intel.

Investor takeaways

I think that a few years hence, when investors look back on 2021, they’ll realize that the most significant event of the year was the introduction of the next wave of Apple Silicon Macs. Apple Silicon is the most innovative thing that Apple is doing, by far, and it will reshape the PC industry.

But it won’t happen overnight. Apple is in the best position of any fabless semiconductor company to challenge the dominance of x86, because Apple can provide complete hardware/software solutions. But many will continue to use x86, primarily for software compatibility.

Over time, I expect software compatibility to become less and less a compelling motivation as Apple’s Macs develop into computing platforms that are not only more efficient but more powerful in absolute terms.

Apple investors don’t need to worry about this year’s iPhone launch. In the long run, it will be completely overshadowed by the launch of the next Apple Silicon Macs. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.