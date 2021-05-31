Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Despite beating on the top and bottom line, as well as raising full year earnings guidance, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) are down about 10% since the last earnings report.

Many pundits point to the shortage of semiconductor chips as the primary reason for the stock’s woes, as Ford delays delivery of Bronco SUVs, the Mustang Mach-E, and cuts production of F-150s due to the lack of chips.

Adding fuel to that fire, in August, the company recorded a drop in retail sales of nearly 40%. But in that report was a silver lining: EV sales, an arena in which Ford is concentrating its resources, soared by 67.3%.

While there is evidence the chip shortage will continue, a variety of initiatives by the company may bear long term fruit.

A Glance At Recent Results

Ford provided Q2 2021 results in the last week of July. EPS of $0.13 beat analyst estimates of -$0.10. Ford recorded $26.8 billion in revenue, well above the $24.7 billion consensus. The company also grew revenue by 38%, its fastest pace of growth in four years.

Management boosted guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EBIT to $9 billion to $10 billion, an increase of roughly $3.5 billion. The company forecasts an increase in volume of roughly 30% in the second half of FY 2021. However, management also warned that increased commodity costs, along with investment in its Ford+program, will result in lower operating profit.

It is worth noting that Lincoln set a new record for quarterly sales and also captured the number one spot in J.D. Power's luxury sales satisfaction index study. This marked the first time in twelve years that Audi did not hold the number one position.

Headwinds, Tailwinds, And Horizons

CFO John Lawler noted lower earnings from Ford Credit and higher warranty costs would likely weigh on results in the second half of the fiscal year. Even so, higher commodity costs, especially those associated with chip shortages, are the focus of many investors.

Back in April, management forecast a $2.5 billion adverse effect for the fiscal year from the semiconductor shortage. During the latest earnings call, management declined to update that projection, with CEO Farley stating the “situation remains fluid.”

While most predict there will be an improvement in the chip supply moving forward, there are reasons to believe the auto industry will suffer through some degree of chip shortage for the foreseeable future.

Source: Norvan reports

Ford, General Motors (GM), Stellantis (STLA) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) have been the hardest hit. While the reopening of production in the fire-damaged Renasas plant is lessening the shortage, Ford will likely wrestle with a chip shortage at least through the remainder of this year.

We do see that the chip issue running through this year, and we could see it bleeding into the first part of next year. But I think we won't really have a good feel for that, until later in this year. John Lawler, CFO

In late July, the CEO of Stellantis stated he expects the semiconductor shortage to drag on into 2022. Early this month, the head of Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) concluded the chip shortage would continue into 2023, matching an earlier forecast by the CEO of STMicro (STM).

Studies from AlixPartners forecasts the auto industry will produce 1.5 million to five million fewer vehicles than originally estimated due to the shortages. Projections by Fitch have auto makers manufacturing 3.8 million fewer units than initially planned.

According to other sources, there also exists a shortage of wiring harnesses, plastics and glass.

Since the last quarterly report hit, Ford announced delays of at least six weeks in the deliveries of Mustang Mach-Es, terminated plans for a Bronco inspired pickup, despite strong demand for the new Bronco SUV, and cut F-150 production, all due to chip shortages and manufacturing problems.

Early this month, it was reported Ford Motor U.S. retail sales fell nearly 40% in August, while EV sales jumped over 67%. This followed a 58% increase in EV sales in July.

The company now plans annual production of over 80,000 electric trucks in 2024, an increase from its prior goal of 40,000. Ford also targets a tenfold increase in production of the F-150 Lightning, from 15,000 trucks next year to 150,000 by 2025. Ford announced earlier it had 120,000 reservations for the Lightning.

Under the Ford+ program, the company plans to increase its investment in EVs to more than $30 billion through 2025, and expects EVs to comprise nearly 50% of its global sales by 2030. Management anticipates industry-wide electrification rates of 33% in pickups and 70% in vans by 2030.

Source: Deloitte Insights

Ford’s progress in gaining a large share of the EV market is driven by the firm’s initiatives to design an in-house battery and develop new BEV platforms for both cars and trucks, an area in which some say it lags both Volkswagen and General Motors.

Ford has partnered with Korea's SK Innovation to develop its own line of EV batteries. At a cost of $185 million, the joint venture between Ford and Korea's SK Innovation will design, engineer and manufacture IonBoost batteries.

The new line of batteries will have one line designed for personal vehicles and another for commercial vehicles. The former will be lithium-ion batteries while the latter will be composed of lithium iron phosphate.

Ford also invested in EV battery start-up Solid Power, a maker of solid-state batteries. While solid-state batteries are more costly than lithium-ion batteries, they are lighter, have greater energy density, and longer range. The goal is to develop a solid-state battery that can be manufactured at a comparable price.

Ford is also making progress on the autonomous vehicle front. Along with Volkswagen, Ford has a stake in Argo AI, an Autonomous Intelligent Driving company. In July, it was announced Argo AI, Lyft (LYFT) and Ford Motor Company were partnering to commercialize autonomous ride hailing at scale.

This collaboration marks the first time all the pieces of the autonomous vehicle puzzle have come together this way. Each company brings the scale, knowledge and capability in their area of expertise that is necessary to make autonomous ride-hailing a business reality. Lyft CEO Logan Green

The trials for the service will begin in Miami later this year and in Austin in 2022.

As I was completing this article, it was announced that Ford, Argo AI and Walmart (WMT) are collaborating to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Ford also has an investment in EV startup Rivian. Rivian has a contract with Amazon to provide 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030. Ford’s total investment in Rivian is unknown but substantial. Rivian registered last month for its IPO with a goal of raising $5 to $8 billion. If it raises the latter sum, that would rank Rivian as the fourth largest IPO in the past decade.

Those that question whether Ford has made progress on the EV front should consider the company’s results from the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E.

After the F-150 debuted, Ford received 20,000 reservations for the vehicle within twelve hours and 70,000 within the first week. With 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, the Lightning is a “real” truck.

With a range of 300 miles, the Lightning accelerates from zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds, can tow up to 10,000 pounds, has a payload capacity of 2,000 pounds, and can serve as an emergency backup power supply to your home for as many as three days. The company has now booked 130,000 Lightning reservations, 70% of which are customers new to Ford.

Ford debuted the Mustang Mach-E at the end of 2020. In Norway, Mach-E ranked as the #1 car in terms of sales during its first full month of availability. In comparison, Tesla’s Model 3 landed in sixth place on the top sellers’ list. Because 60% of all vehicles sold in Norway are battery-powered, sales in that country are watched closely and considered portents of trends elsewhere.

The Mustang Mach-E is the No. 2 seller among all-electric SUVs in the U.S., and recently won Car and Driver's first EV of the Year award. The following excerpts from a CNNBusiness article are worth pondering, especially when comparing the Mach-E to Tesla’s (TSLA) offerings:

The Mach-E has the driving dynamics and design to push new buyers past mere acceptance of EVs to excitement...the Ford has the premium materials and build quality to make the more expensive luxury cars in this year's EV test look like rip-offs. The Teslas in the competition -- a Model S, a Model 3 and a Model Y -- were hampered by quality problems. At one point, the cruise control system on the Tesla Model Y abruptly stopped working with no warning. The touchscreen system, which is critical because it operates most of the Tesla's controls, stopped working not long after the car arrived for testing, the review said. Car and Driver also noted poor fits between parts and a "grating squeak" from the rear seat. The Model 3 had a large gap around the hood, Car and Driver noted. Another Tesla they tested, the Model S, only had 3,600 miles on it but its front motor failed.

I think the Car and Driver results may put to rest the notion that Ford cannot compete against the likes of Tesla. Furthermore, Ford has advantages over Tesla that may be underappreciated.

One is that there is a large segment of consumers that are loyal to Ford. It is reasonable to believe that some owners of internal combustion engine (ICE) F-150s and other Ford models will gravitate to the company’s EV offerings.

A second factor is that Ford has an advantage over the likes of Tesla and Rivian with its scale. Many parts of electric vehicles are also used in ICE vehicles. This results in Ford having a cost advantage due to its leverage with suppliers.

When we source our next-generation models with supplier contracts with nearly 4 million units of volume for an F-Series life cycle for everything from tires to display screens, we know we are getting the best from our suppliers on cost, quality, and first-mover technology. Contrast that with the startup BEV maker, looking to buy 120,000 display screens over the life cycle of their truck. The buying power and scale advantage Ford has and the value of non-EV parts of a pickup truck, nearly 50% of the trucks’ material cost, is sizable. Lisa Drake, COO, Ford North America

Management is also making a concerted move away from a sales model based on units on dealers lots to a order bank based system. The company now has an order bank of 70,000 to 80,000 units.

So we have better visibility to real demand using an order bank. This allows us to lower inventories, simplify our incentives, and reduce our order complexity in the industrial systems cost. For our customers, upside is that they more quickly get the precise vehicle they want. Put simply, we're really committed to both going to an order based system and keeping our inventories between 50 and 60 days' supply. Jim Farley, CEO

Ford’s partnership with VW and Argo AI is also making waves in the Autonomous Vehicle front. In May, Argo announced it had developed a LiDAR system with a range of 400 meters. Argo claims its system has the greatest range of current LiDAR sensors, and is capable of detecting hard-to-see objects with more precision and at a greater distance.

Last but not least in the list of Ford initiatives is management’s move into connected vehicles. Management projects this could result in revenues of $20 billion by 2030 while at the same time providing the company with a competitive advantage, particularly in regards to commercial vehicles.

Ford is the top commercial brand in the U.S. and Europe. The connected services provided by Ford would include optimized route planning and predictive software that would speed routine maintenance, and enhance fleet management. These services would serve to lower the total cost of ownership for Ford’s commercial customers.

All of this points to a leaner, more competitive Ford.

What is Ford Stock's Price Target?

Ford currently trades for $13.50 per share. The average 12-month price target of 15 analysts is $14.81.

The price target of the three analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $17.00.

F has a P/E of 15.45x, and a forward P/E of 10.39x. The 5-year PEG ratio provided by Seeking Alpha is 0.14x and by Yahoo is 0.12x. This compares to a sector median of 0.99x.

Is Ford Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Investors are understandably concerned regarding the shortage of microchips and the effect other supply chain issues have on Ford’s manufacturing processes. Even so, the rest of the industry is suffering alongside Ford, and the supply issues could lead to an extended period of high demand in coming years.

It is unclear how much lower inventory can go from current levels, especially now that sales are also coming under pressure. That said, the constrained inventory environment may perversely be a positive dynamic for the industry by depressing sales lower for longer and creating true pent-up demand that would be more naturally released over a multi-year cyclical recovery. Bank of America analyst John Murphy

Ford’s partnerships and collaborations with VW, Lyft, Rivian, and Argo AI, just to name a few, appear to be well planned and coordinated efforts to place the company at the forefront of EV and AV technology.

The F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E prove Ford is capable of competing effectively against the industry's leaders.

Overall, after effectively managing through the first half, we are now spring-loaded for growth in the second half and beyond because of those red-hot products, pent-up demand, and improving chip supply. Jim Farley, CEO

The shares of Ford are undervalued and I rate the stock as a BUY.

I view Ford stock as having significant potential. Of course, whether that potential will be realized is yet to be seen. I’ll opine investors in the company may need patience to allow the market to recognize Ford’s potential as a leading candidate in the EV/AV markets.

While conducting research for this article, I initiated a starter position in the company.