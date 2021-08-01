Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

We are initiating a Buy rating on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

We believe VZ stock can deliver a total return of 55% (14.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end, from a combination of:

EPS growth, at a 2021-24 CAGR of 6%+, from monetizing new spectrum

P/E re-rating, from just over 10x to 12.0x, helped by faster growth and completion of current CapEx and deleveraging

Dividend Yield, currently at 4.6%, more than 1.5x covered by cashflows

What Does Verizon Do?

Verizon is primarily a provider of wireless and wireline communications services to U.S. consumers and businesses, with two segments:

Consumer contributes 80%+ of EBITDA, and generates most of its revenues from wireless (including low-margin handset revenues). Wireless includes customers served indirectly through wholesale agreements. Verizon also provides wireline services in nine U.S. states (and Washington D.C.), mostly through the fiber-based Fios network

contributes 80%+ of EBITDA, and generates most of its revenues from wireless (including low-margin handset revenues). Wireless includes customers served indirectly through wholesale agreements. Verizon also provides wireline services in nine U.S. states (and Washington D.C.), mostly through the fiber-based Fios network Business includes wireless and wireline services, as well as related solutions (conferencing, networks, security, etc.). It serves enterprises of all sizes in the U.S., and provides some offerings to non-U.S. customers

Verizon Revenues & EBITDA by Segment (2020) NB: Operational financials only; excludes pending Verizon Media Group disposal. Source: Verizon 10-K filing (2020).

As of Q2 2021, Verizon had 94.6m wireless retail connections and 6.4m Fios Internet connections in Consumer, and 26.7m wireless connections and 0.3m Fios Internet connections in Business.

Verizon is in the process of divesting Verizon Media Group (the former AOL and Yahoo businesses) and acquiring TracFone (a prepaid mobile reseller using the Verizon network). Both transactions are expected to close in H2 2021.

Large New Capacity from C-Band Spectrum

Verizon's near-term opportunity for growth is in the monetisation of the C-band spectrum bought for $52.9bn in the FCC auction in March 2021.

Verizon bought an average of 161 MHz of spectrum nationwide, increasing its existing mid-band spectrum holdings by 120%. Together with new 5G technology, the amount of traffic that Verizon's network can handle is expected to expand massively (after new equipment has been installed).

Verizon has a number of initiatives to monetize this new capacity:

Shifting wireless subscribers to premium unlimited packages. The percentage of postpaid accounts on such packages is expected to increase from 21% in 2020 to 50% in 2023; the percentage of accounts on metered packages is expected to fall to 10%:

Verizon Wireless Retail Postpaid Account Mix (2020A vs. 2023E) Source: Verizon investor day infographic (Mar-21).

Launching fixed wireless broadband in selected markets. Fixed wireless products provide residential households with broadband connectivity. Verizon is targeting a coverage of 15m households (partly served by 4G LTE) in 2021 year-end, and 50m households (all 5G) by 2025 year-end:

Verizon Fixed Wireless Household Coverage Targets (2021-25) Source: Verizon investor day infographic (Mar-21).

Growing TracFone business and expanding its offering. TracFone has 31m subscribers (as of September 2020) and will give Verizon a leading presence in the value prepaid market. Verizon sees an opportunity to grow TracFone revenues and broaden its offering, e.g. with fixed wireless

Facilitating Cable companies' expansion in mobile. Verizon has Mobile Virtual Network Operators agreements with Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR), the two main U.S. Cable operators. These serve a combined 61.0m households and businesses in broadband, but have just 6.3m mobile lines, and are growing rapidly from this low penetration

Expanding Verizon's Mobile Edge Computing offering with businesses

The net result of these initiatives is that Verizon expects Service & Other Revenue to grow by more than 3% in 2022-23, while C-band is still being rolled out, and by more than 4% in 2024 and beyond:

Verizon Service & Other Revenue Growth Targets Source: Verizon investor day infographic (Mar-21).

We believe these targets are undemanding. Our confidence comes from both the size of Verizon's new spectrum and its track record in delivering disciplined and profitable revenue growth (more below).

For 2021-23, Verizon is guiding to Consumer EBITDA dollar growth being "comparable" to revenue growth (i.e. an expanding margin), and Business EBITDA margin being "flattish".

The acceleration of revenue growth from 2%+ in 2021 to 4%+ in 2024 and beyond should also help Verizon's P/E re-rate upwards.

Record in Disciplined Revenue Growth

In recent years Verizon has pursued a "Network as a Service" strategy, where it delivers disciplined and profitable revenue growth on a network that is multi-purpose by design. This approach is in sharp contrast to AT&T's (T), as shown by the two quotes from their respective CFOs:

"It would be perfectly fine to trade a few points of ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) to maintain and grow our market share." Pascal Desroches, AT&T CFO (Oppenheimer conference, August 2021) "The biggest thing that you're going to see us focus on is, while certainly volumes are an important view on the business for everyone, what we're really focused on is making sure that the gross adds that we're bringing into the Verizon family are ones that drive revenue growth." Matt Ellis, Verizon CFO (Oppenheimer conference, August 2021)

With this approach, Verizon's Consumer wireless business has maintained steady growth in the valuable postpaid segment, with a 3-year CAGR of 0.6% in connections and 1.6% in ARPU between Q2 of 2018 and 2021:

Verizon Consumer Wireless Retail Connections & ARPU (Since Q2 2018) Source: Verizon company filings.

Consumer wireline broadband net adds have been positive, with Fios net adds offsetting DSL losses, and a significant acceleration during COVID-19; Video and Voice losses have continued but with little EBITDA impact:

Verizon Fios & Non-Fios Broadband Net Adds (Since Q2 2018) Source: Verizon company filings.

Overall, even before C-band, the Consumer segment had steady growth, with 3-year CAGR of 1.4% in revenues and 1.1% in EBITDA as of Q2 2021:

Verizon Consumer Connections, Revenue & EBITDA (Since Q2 2018) Source: Verizon company filings.

The smaller Business segment (only 16% of segment EBITDA) has had more mixed performance, with Global Enterprise and Wholesale revenues under pressure, and EBITDA trending down slightly in recent years:

Verizon Business Revenues & EBITDA (Since Q2 2018) Source: Verizon company filings.

With the new capacity from C-band becoming available from late 2021, and the growth initiatives described above, Verizon should have higher growth in both volume and APRU than before. We believe a 4%+ long-term growth in Service & Other revenue is achievable.

Limited Competition with U.S. Cable

Another reason we are confident Verizon will achieve its growth targets is that they involve relatively limited competition with U.S. Cable.

In mobile, Charter and Comcast are both MVNOs on the Verizon network, bringing it new users and revenues at little customer acquisition cost. Including this wholesale contribution, Verizon's postpaid net adds have been on a par with those of AT&T and T-Mobile (TMUS):

U.S. Retail Postpaid Phone Net Adds - Selected Players (Since 2019) Source: Company filings.

In fixed wireless, Verizon has relatively unambitious targets of reaching 20% penetration in its chosen markets over 5-7 years and having "well over $1bn" of revenues by 2024. These figures are small when compared with Comcast and Charter, which each has broadband penetration in the low 50s percentage in local markets and run-rate broadband revenues of more than $20bn. $1bn also represents less than 1% of Verizon's 2020 Service & Other revenues.

Deleveraging & CapEx Completion to Help P/E

We expect Verizon's P/E multiple to re-rate upwards once the cashflow burdens from C-band acquisition debt and CapEx have been removed.

The C-band acquisition was largely financed by debt, taking Verizon's Net Unsecured Debt / EBITDA to 2.9x (and Net Debt / EBITDA to 3.1x) by Q2 2021. This is expected to fall to 2.8x by year-end and back to the 1.75-2x target range "in 4-5 years":

Verizon Leverage Ratios (Historical & Targets) Source: Verizon investor day infographic (Mar-21).

The C-band roll-out is expected to require $10bn of incremental CapEx, to be spent in 2021-23 as quickly as possible. "Business as usual" CapEx is expected to be $17.5-$18.5bn annually in this period and lower thereafter.

Once the deleveraging and C-band CapEx are complete, Verizon will have more cash for dividends and will likely resume buybacks. Each dollar of EPS will thus be more valuable, leading to a higher P/E.

Verizon Dividend & Valuation

Verizon shares currently pay a dividend of $0.6275 per quarter ($2.51 annualized), representing a 4.6% Dividend Yield. Relative to adjusted EPS, the dividend is approx. 2x covered. The dividend has been growing at approx. 2% annually and management is targeting continuing increases:

Verizon EPS & Dividend Per Share (Since 2017) Source: Verizon company filings.

The current dividend costs approx. $10.4bn a year. Verizon has historically generated approx. $18bn of Free Cash Flow ("FCF") each year, with the figure jumping to $23.6bn in 2020 due to a number of one-offs:

Verizon Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (Since 2017) NB. 2020 benefited from a $2.2bn cash tax benefit related to the sale of shares in a foreign subsidiary and a $764m interest rate swap settlement (among others). Source: Verizon company filings.

Higher debt related to the C-band acquisition is expected to result in $1bn more FCF annually in 2021-23, as lower cash taxes offset higher cash interest. We believe recurring FCF (excluding $10bn of C-band CapEx in 2021-23) is about $19bn. Relative to this, the current dividend is more than 1.5x covered.

Relative to last-twelve-month financials, Verizon stock is trading at a 10.6x P/E and a 9.6% FCF Yield. However, we believe more meaningful metrics are:

P/E of 10.3x, based on the mid-point of 2021 guided EPS ($5.25-$5.35)

FCF Yield of 8.4%, based on recurring FCF of approx. $19bn

Illustrative Verizon P&L Forecasts

Our illustrative forecasts for Verizon are as follows:

Verizon P&L Forecasts (2019A-24E) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We have kept our forecasts simple due to limited disclosures. Our assumptions are generally in line with management outlook, and include:

Service & Other Revenues to grow at 3% in 2021-23, and 4% in 2024

Consumer EBITDA growth to equal Service & Other Revenue growth in dollars

Business EBITDA / Service & Other Revenue margin to be flat

Net Debt / EBITDA to be reduced by 0.2x each year

Effective interest rate of 3.6%

Effective tax rate of 24.0%

Share count to increase by 0.3% annually

In 2021, reported interest expense is lower due to some interest being capitalized while C-band is being rolled out, Depreciation & Amortization and Other are lower due to the disposal of Verizon Media Group, and the stock count grows more than usual due to the TracFone acquisition (for $6.25bn, of which half will be paid in stock).

Our 2021 EPS forecast is near the low end of the $5.25-$5.35 guidance, while our 2024 EPS forecast implies a 2021-24 EPS CAGR of 6.2%.

Verizon Stock Forecasts

For our return forecasts, we use the P&L forecasts above and assume:

Dividend to grow on a Payout Ratio of 48%

P/E of 12.0x at 2024 year-end, equivalent to a 4.0% Dividend Yield

Illustrative Verizon Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $54.43, we expect an exit price of $75 and a total return of 55% (14.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Is Verizon Stock A Good Buy?

We expect Verizon's 2021-24 EPS CAGR to be 6%+, from monetizing new C-band spectrum with 5G mobile, fixed wireless, MVNO, etc.

Our confidence is helped by Verizon's track record in delivering disciplined and profitable revenue growth in its core Consumer business.

The Dividend Yield is 4.6%, with a dividend that is 2x covered by Adjusted EPS and 1.5x covered by recurring Free Cash Flow.

The P/E is just over 10x. When deleveraging and C-band CapEx are complete, more dividends and buybacks will help a re-rating upwards.

With shares at $54.43, we expect an exit price of $75 and a total return of 55% (14.6% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in less than 3.5 years.

We initiate our coverage on Verizon with a Buy rating.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.