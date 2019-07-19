Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a high-growth company targeting an attractive market with long-term tailwinds stemming from an increased global ESG focus. The company is not profitable yet, and the future holds some uncertainties. Plug Power, along with other hydrogen companies, could benefit from the infrastructure bill, but I don't believe that investors should make their decision to buy or sell solely dependent on this item alone.

Will The Infrastructure Bill Impact Plug Power?

Plug Power and its peers should benefit from the infrastructure bill once/if it gets passed, due to several reasons. First, there is an $8 billion program aimed at developing several regional clean hydrogen hubs. This will not necessarily impact any single company in a huge way, but support for the industry as a whole should come with benefits such as demonstration projects, which could lead to increased sales for hydrogen players such as Plug Power, as more companies and customers become aware of the technology's potential. Supply chain investments stemming from the infrastructure bill should also make it easier for Plug Power and its peers to do business in a growing market.

The bill also includes a Department of Energy project seeking to reduce production costs for clean hydrogen. Possible technological advancements from this project will make clean hydrogen more competitive versus alternatives, and should thus benefit the hydrogen industry as a whole, as potential customers will be more inclined to use the technology if costs are easier to handle.

Last but not least, the bill offers a clean hydrogen manufacturing initiative, aiming for contracts between the government and hydrogen companies for the establishment of demonstration projections and R&D projects for clean hydrogen usage and production. The government will at least partially finance these projects through grants, which could lead to lower operating expenses, e.g. when it comes to research and development spending, for Plug Power and its peers.

The bill will, I believe, not be an absolute game-changer, and the global hydrogen industry is surely not dependent on this bill to an overly large degree. Instead, hydrogen has been an absolute growth industry before details about this bill emerged, and it will remain a growth industry no matter whether the bill gets passed or not. It is, however, an incremental positive for hydrogen companies operating in the US, as their tech and products can be showcased more easily, and as R&D investments will be partially financed by the government, which should have a positive impact on both sales (tech gets more publicity) and profitability (R&D expenses shrink, all else equal).

Since the bill is not too important for the future of Plug Power and its peers, I don't think that investors should base their buy or sell decision on the passage of the infrastructure bill. Instead, if the bill gets passed, that should be seen as an additional positive, but not as a sole reason to hold shares of Plug Power.

PLUG Stock Valuation

Looking at Plug Power as an individual investment, the stock undoubtedly offers a strong growth outlook over the coming years. Business growth alone is not necessarily a reason to buy shares of the underlying company, however, as everyone that bought into Cisco (CSCO) during the dot.com bubble knows all too well - the company was growing rapidly and delivered revenue and earnings growth for many years, and yet, those that bought at the wrong time are still in the red. A more recent example of this principle is the cannabis market - despite the fact that business growth remained healthy, many cannabis companies trade well below their highs from a couple of years ago. Valuation should thus always be considered, we believe, even when thinking about investing in growth names such as Plug Power.

At the time of writing, Plug Power is a relatively expensive stock:

Data by YCharts

PLUG trades at 29x this year's expected revenue, and at 19x next year's expected revenue. If those were earnings multiples, the valuation would be in the ballpark of how the broad market is valued, but double-digit revenue multiples are definitely a sign of an expensive stock. PLUG is not profitable yet, thus we can't look at earnings multiples for now - if, however, PLUG was able to generate a 10% net margin, its 2021 earnings multiple would be astonishingly high, at ~290, based on current revenue expectations.

Looking at its price to book value, PLUG seems more reasonably valued, but still somewhat expensive, as shares are changing hands for around 3x book right now. Plug Power has become significantly less expensive over the last couple of months, as shares traded at more than $75 in early 2021, whereas they trade for around one-third of that today. Still, PLUG remains an expensive stock, and markets apparently are pricing in a lot of future growth already.

Looking at the growth expectations over the coming years, this might make sense, however, as Wall Street analysts are predicting quite meaningful business growth over the coming years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue growth is forecasted to remain above 50% annually in 2022 and 2023, and even in the following years, analyst-predicted revenue growth remains attractive, at 30%-50% annually. If this comes true, then Plug Power will generate revenues of a little more than $2 billion in 2025, i.e. four years from now. Looking at the current market capitalization of $14 billion, this gets us to a ~7x revenue multiple four years from now. Even that is not cheap at all, but still way cheaper than the 29x revenue multiple shares are trading at based on 2021 expectations.

Risks To Consider

There is, however, a significant execution risk here. Investors should note that Plug Power has historically underperformed versus management goals. The following slide is from the 2012 Annual Meeting Presentation:

Source: Plug Power

Clearly, expectations that Plug Power would become profitable with annual sales of $75 million were way off - the company will do about 6x that this year and will still generate steep losses. In fact, Plug Power is not even profitable on a gross profit basis, which means that even when operating expenses for R&D, sales, and administration are backed out PLUG is still generating losses.

The following slide is from the Q3 2016 earnings presentation:

Source: Plug Power

Becoming cash flow positive in the near term is an important goal for growth companies, as this is the point where the company can self-fund operations, although not necessarily all future capital expenditures. Management's goal did not align with reality, however, as we can see in the following chart:

Data by YCharts

In 2020, a couple of years beyond the time when Plug Power sought to become cash flow positive, operating cash flows hit a new low point of -$155 million. On a trailing twelve months basis, operating cash burn is $290 million, thus the weak performance in 2020 was not an absolute outlier - 2021 could be even worse from a cash flow perspective.

Due to the fact that management goals have not been achieved too consistently in the past, investors should definitely consider that current expectations for profitability in the coming years may be too bullish. PLUG has grown its revenue rapidly in recent years - management has delivered on that goal successfully - and I expect that business growth will continue. But there are considerable uncertainties when it comes to profitability, the cash flow picture, and shareholder dilution, as Plug Power's share count has risen quite meaningfully over the last couple of years. This doesn't mean that PLUG can't be a buy, but investors thinking about investing in this company should consider these facts.

With the industry still at a pretty young age, it is also not yet possible to forecast what the eventual winners will look like - there is a chance that competitors will move ahead of PLUG either tech-wise or due to better execution.

Is PLUG Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

Plug Power is active in an attractive industry, benefit from ESG tailwinds, grow its business rapidly, and the company should, like its peers, benefit when the infrastructure bill is passed. Obvious growth prospects for a company or industry do not necessarily make shares of these companies a great buy, however. In PLUG's case, investors should consider its pretty high valuation at 29x forward revenue, although a premium to the broad market is, to some degree, justified by its above-average business growth.

On top of that, investors should account for the fact that PLUG might underperform versus management goals and versus current analyst expectations. There are considerable execution risks and the future is far from certain. Overall, I deem PLUG an interesting company in a high-growth industry, but the uncertainties around the path to profitability and the high valuation make me want to avoid shares right here. I thus rate PLUG a hold/neutral. At a lower valuation PLUG could be a solid speculative buy, but the stock's valuation is too high for me right here.