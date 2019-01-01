Filograph/E+ via Getty Images

In 2019, we had rather limited exposure to BDCs as the economy was slowing down and valuations were frothy. Then COVID changed everything, and a sector we were somewhat cool on has become one of our favorites.

We've talked about Ares Capital (ARCC), the largest publicly-traded BDC, which focuses on companies at the large end of what BDCs invest in. We highlighted Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), a newer BDC that IPO'd in 2019 and has seen selling from one of its largest shareholders, the California Board of Regents, providing us with very attractive prices. We bought Capital Southwest (CSWC), which has raised its dividend several times and focuses on very small businesses, allowing it to realize very large gains. And let's not forget Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR), which creates "CLOs" (collateralized loan obligations) and recently raised its dividend for the fifth quarter in a row up to $0.52/quarter.

Today, we take a look at a BDC that's similar to all of these in that it will benefit from the hot economy and economic expansion. Unlike peers, this BDC counts publicly traded companies among its borrowers.

SLRC yields 8.3% and focuses on "asset-based" lending instead of the cash flow-based lending we see from peers. This means that SLRC makes loans based on the value of equipment, real estate, accounts receivable, and other types of collateral. As companies look to spend on capital expenditures to expand and grow, SLRC will greatly benefit. The best part is, we can currently buy SLRC at a slight discount to book value! Take a look at our full report below.

Unique 8.3% Yield That is Set to Soar: SLR Investment Corporation

This year, we have been focused on a lot of BDCs (Business Development Companies). These are companies that focus on lending to small and medium-sized businesses – the types of companies that drive the American economy. During periods when the economy is hot, these are companies that you want exposure to. So far this year, we have had a lot of success with BDCs paying us a high dividend and experience capital gains as well.

Today we take a look at a unique BDC - SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC), yielding 8.3%, is trading at ~3% discount to its last reported book value of $20.29. SLRC takes a unique approach compared to other BDCs in our portfolio by focusing on asset-based lending as opposed to cash-flow lending. In other words, SLRC's loans focus on the value of the collateral and are secured by specific collateral, as opposed to the typical BDC loan that focuses on the cash flow and is not tied to specific assets.

More than two-thirds of SLRC's focus is on "asset-based" lending instead of the cash flow-based lending we see from peers. This is a type of financing that's in high demand when companies are looking to expand, as they are today. Demand for asset-based/equipment-based loans is accelerating as companies prepare for an overheating economy. Investing in SLRC means that you are getting direct leverage to a supercharged U.S. economic recovery.

Unique

Normally when we discuss BDCs, we're talking about senior-secured loans secured by the borrower's cash flow, sometimes some second-lien loans, and usually a little bit of equity. SLRC has a unique niche.

Source: SLRC Q2-2021 Financial Results

SLRC has some cash flow loans, usually to "upper middle market" companies, with a heavy emphasis on the "Life Science" sector, but most of SLRC's investments are asset or equipment-based.

More than two-thirds of SLRC's investments are asset-based secured loans, equipment loans, or equipment leases. So instead of focusing on current or future cash flow, SLRC's loans primarily look to the value of the assets securing the loan.

Note that SLRC has a very minimal amount of equity compared to other BDCs. Choosing instead to focus on being a lender first. This conservative positioning means that the performance of its loans will primarily determine SLRC's performance.

Let's take a look at what these segments do.

Asset-Based

SLRC's "Asset-Based" lending is done through its subsidiary SLR Credit Solutions. SLRC works with potential borrowers accepting a wide variety of collateral.

Source: SLR Credit Solutions

The collateral that SLRC accepts ranges from "working capital" (the difference between current assets and current liabilities), brand names, physical equipment, real estate, and even lending portfolios. These loans will typically be "term" loans or could be revolving lines of credit based on the value of the collateral.

Equipment Financing

Capital expenditures are usually great news for companies because it means they're expanding. One of the largest capex needs for many businesses is the equipment necessary to do their job.

Suppose you're a trucking company with the customers to run another 10 trucks with a highly profitable contract. The problem? You need the money to buy 10 trucks first, and trucks are expensive. The solution? SLR Equipment Finance. Borrow the money needed to acquire the equipment and then pay back the loan through the revenues generated.

There's no shortage of businesses that need costly equipment, and SLRC is willing to lend to them.

Source: SLR Equipment

For the borrowers, the benefit is clear. For the lender? The arrangement is attractive because the equipment to do the work is mission-critical for the borrower.

Corporate Leasing

The leasing portfolio is relatively new for SLRC, which acquired "Kingsbridge Holdings LLC" in 2020. It fits in very well with the rest of SLRC's portfolio as Kingsbridge leases information technology, industrial, healthcare, and commercial essential-use equipment. Creating a lot of similarities with their equipment and asset-based loan services.

Leasing can be a cost-effective option for corporations that might look to upgrade equipment in the future or simply maximize cash flow. This is particularly attractive in the IT segment, where companies can frequently need to expand or upgrade equipment to meet their growing business needs.

Cash Flow/Life Sciences

SLRCs "cash flow" senior secured loans are closer to what we see with other BDCs. These are senior-secured loans, usually first lien and floating-rate, secured by substantially all of the company's cash flow. They focus on companies with annual EBITDA in the $20-$200 million range, the "upper middle market."

SLRC's exposure to Life Sciences is large enough that they separate it. This is a niche they are well-established in. SLRC invests in companies backed by venture capital or are publicly traded in Phase 3 or later development of drugs, medical devices, or diagnostics. They work with a number of sponsors over multiple deals, with the sponsor providing the equity stake and SLRC investing in the debt.

By focusing on companies with substantial equity investments from sponsors who have had consistent success in the sector, SLRC can substantially reduce risk. Additionally, the focus on companies with products that are in the later stages of development or even in the process of being commercialized means that they avoid a lot of the more speculative investments.

Leverage

SLRC's net debt-to-equity was 0.73x at the end of Q2. This is below their target leverage of 0.90x-1.25x. SLRC expects that by the end of Q3, it will be back into its target range.

Leverage was low at the end of Q2 because SLRC had many repayments, which exceeded even a robust level of originations.

Source: SLRC Q2-2021 Financial Results

It's always good when a borrower repays, but it's a headwind to NII (Net Investment Income) because the interest payments stop until that capital is redeployed.

SLRC currently is not covering its dividend with NII, which might be one of the main reasons that SLRC is trading at a discount to NAV when many peers trade at a premium.

The dividend has been secure as realized gains have made up for the shortfall, and over the past year, NAV has recovered. Management expects that by leveraging up, SLRC will be able to cover its dividend with NII alone. Once that's achieved, SLRC will redeploy realized gains to grow NAV or pay special dividends as they accumulate.

We believe covering the dividend with NII will be an important catalyst in Q4 and will bring SLRCs share price back above $20/share.

Balance Sheet

SLRC maintains an "investment grade" rating from both Moody's (Baa3) and Fitch (BBB-). SLRC has historically been very conservative with leverage and is recognized for the high-quality underwriting of its loans.

This quality served SLRC well last year, and today 95.9% of SLRC's loans are performing "as expected" or "better than expected" based on the company's 1-4 rating system.

Source: SLRC Q2-2021 Financial Results

Note that only 4.1% of the loans are in Level 3, which indicates that credit metrics have deteriorated. None are in Level 4, which would be loans that are in default or high-risk of defaulting.

SLRC's debt at the corporate level is carried through unsecured notes and a revolving credit facility. The Unsecured Notes were privately placed with 4.2-4.6% coupons, with maturities from 2022-2026. The last time SLRC placed new Notes was in December 2019 at 4.2%. With today's much lower interest rates, SLRC will likely be able to refinance its 2022 Notes at an even lower coupon.

SLRC also carries non-recourse debt through its subsidiaries for each of its segments. This makes asset-level financing easier and provides some protection to SLRC if a particular segment performs poorly.

SLRC has $744 million in liquidity compared to its investment portfolio of just under $2 billion. This means that SLRC has ample liquidity to fund growth and reach its leverage objectives.

Conclusion

SLRC marches to a slightly different beat than many BDCs. With a focus on asset-based and equipment financing, SLRC saw a significant slowdown due to COVID. Businesses cut back on their equipment and cap-ex expansion plans, which reduced demand for SLRC's services.

Today that's changing. Businesses are moving past COVID and are now focused on ramping back up. This means they will need new equipment to finance or lease. They will be looking to expand their real estate footprint and will be looking to leverage their working capital to fund expansion and recovery plans.

We're very bullish on SLRC because:

SLRC is one of very few BDCs that boasts an investment-grade balance sheet. Over two-thirds of SLRCs investments are asset-based secured loans, equipment loans, or equipment leases. Demand for asset-based/equipment-based loans is accelerating as companies prepare for an overheating economy. Investing in SLRC means that you are getting direct leverage to a supercharged U.S. economic recovery. SLRC's large life-sciences portfolio gives them exposure to a sector that has incredibly strong fundamentals and is attracting an increasing amount of interest. This is a conservative management team that carefully controls leverage and puts it to use strictly to maximize its profitability. It has navigated through the COVID crisis with zero defaults. This is incredibly impressive! With a high-quality balance sheet, the company has the opportunity to significantly decrease its cost of capital as bonds mature from 2022-2026. These interest savings will go straight to the bottom line. Once SLRC is close to fully covering its dividend NII, and this will be the big catalyst for the price to soar. Last but not least, SLRC is one of the few high-quality BDCs that's currently priced at a discount to NAV.

Last year, SLRC proved it could provide stability in a crisis. Maintaining a high credit quality portfolio. SLRC navigated through 2020 with zero defaults. Something that most BDCs cannot say.

Now, SLRC is finally experiencing a rebound in demand. Businesses are looking to expand, and all five of SLRC's business categories will benefit. Shareholders will benefit as well. We benefit immediately from an 8.3% yield, and as SLRC leverages up to fully use its resources, we can expect the share price to climb over $21/share, with a 10% upside that we can expect to be realized in the next three to six months. As SLRC expands to meet the demands of a growing economy, we would fully expect to see the price above $25, over 30% upside from current prices.

SLRC takes a very conservative approach to investing and to managing its balance sheet. This means reliable and predictable returns for shareholders.

SLR Investment Corp. changed its name last February, so you might still come across some references to its old name Solar Capital.