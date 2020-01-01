matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although the broader S&P 500 Index (SPY) is now trading around record levels following the Covid-19 crash of 2020, there are still various organizations still trading below their pre-Covid-19 levels. One such example is Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) whose current unit price remains noticeably underneath the low-$60 range where it often traded during 2019 despite offering a high 8.71% distribution yield. Thankfully this safe source of income boosts their intrinsic value and sees their units still worth their pre-Covid-19 price, thereby providing a near 30% upside for investors.

Background

Unlike many of their smaller midstream peers, they managed to sustain their distributions amidst the turmoil of 2020, although their previous slow growth rate throughout 2019 has still nevertheless ceased. When looking ahead into the future, thankfully they still have the core ingredients to sustain their high distribution yield but at the same time, they have limited scope for growth with their distributions sitting near their ceiling.

After seeing their operating cash flow decrease by 16.18% year-on-year to $1.107b during 2020 versus $1.321b during 2019 as the Covid-19 pandemic weighed upon refined petroleum product demand, they have finally seen a recovery during the second quarter of 2021. When conducting the analysis in my previous article following the first quarter of 2021, it was noted at the time that operating cash flow was still down year-on-year at $240.2m versus $384.6m. Thankfully the continued improving operating conditions throughout the second quarter subsequently boosted their half-year operating cash flow to $593m, which now actually sits 5.27% higher year-on-year from the $563.3m they saw during the first half of 2020.

Whilst this now sees their operating cash flow tracking back towards their pre-Covid-19 results from 2019, their distributions nevertheless remain near their ceiling due to their sheer size. This can be easiest observed through their distribution payments consuming a very sizeable 77.31% of their operating cash flow during the first half of 2021, despite their results recovering. They obviously cannot safely return all of their operating cash flow to unitholders since a portion must be retained to at least fund their maintenance capital expenditure, but also preferably their now near completely eviscerated growth capital expenditure. Whereas they still put $241.5m towards growth capital expenditure during the first half of 2020 despite the downturn, this has now been reduced to only $42.1m during the first half of 2021 with no guidance for higher spending to return in the future.

When reviewing their distribution coverage through free cash flow, it was only an adequate 112.09% during the first half of 2021 and whilst this remains sustainable, it nevertheless provides a limited scope to fund any growth. Since their capital expenditure has been reduced massively, it would be unreasonable to expect their operating cash flow to see any material growth, especially given their large operational size and thus one way or another, their distributions are near their ceiling.

Thankfully their financial position remains healthy and thus when combined with their adequate distribution coverage, it ensures that their high distribution yield is safe. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of decreasing back to 3.66 and whilst this technically sits in the high territory of between 3.51 and 5.00, it is clearly towards the very bottom. Given they appear to have seen the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic downturn with their cash flow performance recovering and they still sport a decent interest coverage of 4.73, there are no reasons that they cannot afford to continue paying their distributions. Although at the same time, this does not resolve the lack of free cash flow required to provide any material distribution growth in the future.

This ultimately means that they were thankfully capable of successfully navigating the Covid-19 pandemic with no material permanent damage, thereby reaffirming that their distributions are safe and sustainable for the foreseeable future. If interested in further details regarding their adequate liquidity, please refer to my previously linked article because these have not changed nor are material to this thesis.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since they are a Master Limited Partnership that offers a high distribution yield but also has a very limited growth outlook, it stands to reason that their intrinsic value centers upon the income that they can provide their unitholders. This means their intrinsic value can be estimated by utilizing a discounted cash flow valuation that exchanges free cash flow for their distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the relevant subsequent section.

Since selecting variables for discounted cash flow valuations can be rather difficult and open to small errors as well as manipulation, Monte Carlo Simulations have been provided to illustrate how the odds are stacked in each scenario. There is never a silver bullet for ascertaining whether the intrinsic value of an investment but generally speaking, the more positive the results are skewed, the better the probability of generating alpha. When conducting the analysis an estimated target price was found through finding the point in which whereby the results were equally split between positive and negative.

Baseline Scenario

Since their distributions appear safe and sustainable whilst still only having limited growth, it very significantly narrows down the likely future scenarios because large changes in either direction are unrealistic. This means that their valuation can be assessed through utilizing a baseline scenario with middle-of-the-road assumptions that foresee their annual distributions of $4.11 per unit remaining unchanged perpetually into the future. Whilst they could edge their distributions slightly higher, this possibility was passed over to provide a margin of safety because at the same time, no matter how safe any equity investment appears, black swan events can still occur and cause unforeseen distribution reductions.

Despite this scenario seeing zero future distribution growth, it can be seen that a very impressive 87% of their results still produced an intrinsic value above their current unit price of $47.20 with a target unit price of $60.00 that is 27.12% higher. Thankfully they successfully navigated the Covid-19 pandemic with no material permanent damage and thus their units are still worth their pre-Covid-19 price, which provides investors with a desirable near 30%+ upside. Since these results are also very favorably skewed towards positive returns, it indicates that investors should theoretically see only a minimal risk of overpaying for their units for the medium to long-term holding timeframes.

Valuation Inputs

The Monte Carlo Simulations utilized 121 different discounted cash flow valuations, which were based upon a wide range of cost of equity assumptions with expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which using 0.5% increments. Each of the discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.88 (SA).

Conclusion

Whilst they have the core ingredients to sustain their high distribution yield with adequate free cash flow coverage and a healthy financial position, there nevertheless remains limited scope for growth and thus their distributions are near their ceiling. Thankfully with their financial performance now recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, they suffered no material permanent damage and as a result, their units are still worth their pre-Covid-19 price with a near 30% upside and thus I still believe that my previous bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Magellan Midstream Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.