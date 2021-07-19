Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images News

A Little Throwback

On January 12, I published an article about Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY). In that article, I mentioned three problems that the company had to solve. Today, nine months later, I want to give an update on what has changed, and I have reached a new conclusion.

At the moment of publication of the earlier article, Norilsk Nickel’s share price was RUB 25,800. Today the price is around RUB 24,000 (after falling by 7%). For several reasons (one of which was mentioned in my previous article), the stock has not performed well this year. In this article, I revise what I stated before and provide an update on the company’s financial and operating performance, news, market research, and, indeed, investment potential.

Investment Thesis

Norilsk Nickel is a good-value company, which has had certain problems in the past due to several reasons. Today I see that it is working on solutions and is making significant improvements in its approach to the environment (which is essential for most investors today). The company is improving its facilities and developing new products to sustain high output and future sales.

Technically Norilsk Nickel is a ‘buy’ already given most of its core indicators are higher than the industry average, or at least at the same level. So, the P/E ratio is slightly lower than the mean. But I believe from an investment point of view, Nornickel’s stocks offer investors four excellent opportunities:

The chance to benefit from growing demand for scarce nonferrous metals. Nornickel is one of the leading global producers of palladium, nickel, and other metals. In some of them, like Class-1 nickel and palladium Nornickel is the worlds’ largest producer. The company is catering to eco-friendly industries like EV and is investing in carbon-neutral nickel production. Owing to its industry’s lowest cost position the company consistently generates an industry leading profitability, with EBITDA margin almost always in excess of 40%. ESG turnaround story as the Company is making major efforts to turn around its environmental footprint. High dividends. Analysts expect that Nornickel will be paying a double-digit dividend yield.

However, there are also some issues that investors might consider: muted but continued regulatory and political risks (after the spill) and a costly investment program for the next five years.

What Norilsk Nickel Does?

Norilsk Nickel (aka. Nornickel) is a Russian producer of nonferrous and precious metals, holding the world’s largest market shares of palladium and Class-1 nickel. Despite its name, it produces a wide range of products made of different metals, such as palladium (XPDUSD:CUR), nickel (LN1:COM), copper (HG1:COM), platinum (XPTUSD:CUR), and others such as rhodium (XRH:COM), gold (XAUUSD:CUR), and cobalt (LCO1:COM).

Source: created by the author using data from the company's report

Nornickel’s products are unique and are used in a variety of industries. For instance, palladium and platinum are used as auto catalysts in gasoline and diesel cars, helping them to clean harmful exhaust emissions. Nickel is used in battery cathodes for electric vehicles and in stainless steel industry. Copper is used mainly as electric wire, also in high demand for the infrastructure expansion to support global growth of electric cars. Most of the company’s revenue (~96%) comes from export sales, where sales are conducted in foreign currency, and the company, therefore, benefits from the devaluation of the Russian ruble (in the long term, the ruble is weakening against the US dollar and other currencies). This is a good long-term trend. Most of Nornickel’s OPEX (91%) and CAPEX (81%) are nominated in RUB; this can lead to an even greater increase in marginality. The depreciation of RUB against the USD is a long-term trend.

Source: created by the author using data from the company's report

Metal sales are growing really well due to the high demand for Nornickel's products. Due to this, the company has shown very good growth in metal sales over the past period. Palladium, which is the main product, is currently in short supply and will remain in short supply in the short term (according to Norilsk Nickel's estimates). A detailed market analysis is presented below.

Some problems are solved, some are in the process

Basically, the problems that I mentioned in the previous article were related to management’s lack of attention to operating activities. The consequence of this is poor social and environmental governance and infrastructure. Earlier this year, the company turned its attention to these aspects and, as a result, significantly increased capital expenditures to upgrade infrastructure and improve the environmental friendliness of the business. These problems may not be completely rectified at the moment, but they are already in the process of being resolved (see the next paragraph).

The first results of changes in taxation (which I noted as another problem) are already known. Since January 1, 2021, the mineral extraction tax has increased by 3.5 times. In addition, nickel and copper have become subject to an export duty of 15% from August 1, 2021. In total, Nornickel’s royalties as a percentage of annual revenue will amount to 8.7% in 2021. This is significantly higher than its global counterparts.

What's new about the company

As I mentioned above, the company is on the journey to improve its ESG position. It is essential for Nornickel to be environmentally friendly, as it is for any other business involved in mining and metals production.

Recently Norilsk Nickel announced the production of unique carbon-neutral nickel. No one had ever done anything like this. The company has upgraded its energy infrastructure over 2019 and 2020, which enables it to generate carbon dioxide savings. In addition, its Kola nickel refinery has been upgraded to a more efficient technology. The batch of carbon-neutral nickel was tokenized on a blockchain platform by Nornickel’s subsidiary Global Palladium Fund. The token has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Vladimir Potanin, CEO of Norilsk Nickel, told Russia’s state-run Russia 24 TV channel that it was essential to make products more advanced and more in line with the needs of consumers. The company’s products are widely used in the production of EV (electric vehicle) batteries and other green products, so the components (metals) have to be eco-friendly as well. Nornickel is shifting its focus to ensure closer engagement with its end consumers, and is changing how it markets its products in order to be able to sell them at a premium because of their unique qualities.

It seems that Norilsk Nickel is serious about launching new products on stock exchanges using blockchain technology. The company listed physically backed nickel and copper exchange-traded commodities on Germany’s Xetra exchange. This allows investors to easily get exposure from the growth of metal prices. Previously Nornickel’s Global Palladium Fund launched gold, silver, platinum, and palladium ETCs.

Nornickel believes that blockchain is the future of commodities trading. The carbon-free nickel token is the first step in creating a transparent supply of metals. The idea of the crypto tokens (which are presented on a certain platform) is to monitor the whole chain of product creation. Therefore, factories and companies will control the quality of products, will be able to trace its carbon footprint and eliminate from the supply chain products, which have not been ethically produced. For instance, like cobalt, which is produced in Congo, often using child labour. Cobalt is widely used in batteries supplied to electric cars.

Another improvement is the Sulfur Program 2.0 in Norilsk, which is worth over $4 billion. The key purpose of the program is to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions in Norilsk tenfold by 2025. This is a long-term program, but it has already shown positive results. Norilsk Nickel is building better infrastructure to capture furnace gases. Since this is quite a major investment project, the company expects that its total annual CAPEX will increase to about USD 4.0 billion in CAPEX in 2022–2025 up from less than 2.0 billion in the years before 2021.

Financial Performance: Still Very Good

Norilsk Nickel is a consistent profitability story.

Metal sales are growing really well due to the high demand for Nornickel’s products. As a result, the company has shown very good growth in metal sales over the most recent period. Palladium, which is the company’s main product, is currently in short supply and will remain in short supply in the next few years (according to Norilsk Nickel’s estimates). A detailed market analysis is presented below.

The company’s income is affected by many hard-to-predict factors, such as raw material prices, the ruble exchange rate, and even operating events (in 2020, there was an oil spill, as a result of which the company paid a huge fine). The following graph shows the company’s revenues in USD. The company’s expenses, as mentioned above, are mostly denominated in rubles. The largest cash cost items in the company’s 1H 2021 results were labor (29%), metals and semi-finished products (29%), materials (14%), and taxes other than profit tax (13%).

Source: TIKR.com

Source: created by the author using data from TIKR.com

Mining companies’ strong point is their profitability. Norilsk Nickel has very high margins, which have grown over the years and has been consistently above 40% through the business cycle, the level among the highest within the global mining industry.

Source: created by the author using data from TIKR.com

Nornickel has maintained a very conservative debt level and a stable financial position. The company’s current debt load is very moderate. It has a reserve for increasing borrowings to finance its investment program, repurchase shares, and pay dividends. The Company does not consider wasting cash in M&A.

Source: created by the author using data from TIKR.com

It was mentioned above that Nornickel is implementing a large-scale investment program, which includes a large environmental project as well as infrastructure upgrades and production growth projects. As a result, increased capital expenditures should be expected for the next five years.

Source: Norilsk Nickel 1H 2021 report

Dividends are often a strong point for Russian companies. Norilsk Nickel is no exception. Nornickel is expected to pay out large dividends for 2021 (source in the Russian language). With the current share price of RUB 24,000 (September 15), the dividend yield is expected at ~15%. However, these are only expectations, and the actual amount may be lower. The company’s TTM dividend yield is 6.71%, which is higher than the industry average (6.0%). The fact that the company has revenue mostly in USD is a protection against the ruble currency risk for foreign investors. Analysts expect Norilsk Nickel’s dividend to grow to 9.2% over the next three years.

Market Outlook

The market conditions seem quite positive for Norilsk Nickel. The company’s key products enjoyed strong demand in recent years due to several macro trends. Palladium is Norilsk Nickel’s main product. According to the company’s estimates, this market is expected to remain in shortage for the next several years. Surpluses in other metals like nickel and copper are considered to be small. Nickel enjoys a very strong demand growth on the back of the global expansion of electric vehicles, whereas copper is driven by the build-out of energy infrastructure.

Source: Norilsk Nickel 1H 2021 report

Seventy percent of the demand for nickel comes from stainless steel. China has driven the high growth of consumption this year (~21%). The demand for nickel from batteries is relatively small but is growing at a very fast pace as the world is rapidly decarbonizing. In general, Norilsk Nickel sees a number of positive developments for the long-term demand for nickel, such as the automotive industry (BEVs, hybrids) and renewable energy sources. By 2030, the company expects that additional demand for nickel will increase in the range of 850 kt to 1,150 kt.

The company expects a small shortage of copper in 2021. The demand for copper is expected to grow steadily, driven mainly by growth in the green economy.

The automotive industry is a key consumer of palladium (80%) and a significant consumer of platinum (38%). The industry is expected to return to pre-COVID 2019 levels in the near future. The long-term demand for palladium and platinum is strongly influenced by the development of EVs and hybrids, which was discussed above. But in the short term, this demand is primarily driven by cars with ICE; demand for platinum and palladium supports investment interest in nonferrous metals.

Another important trend is global decarbonization. Norilsk Nickel assesses its position positively, as it is already the lowest in terms of carbon intensity per tonne of nickel in the global industry and generates almost half of its energy from renewable sources. In addition, the company’s metals are best tailored to benefit from the consumption trends.

Source: Norilsk Nickel 1H 2021 report

Comparison With Peers

In my previous article, I selected several global peers that are leading producers of nonferrous metals. These companies are BHP Group (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY), and Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNY). In this article, I am going to update the comparison.

Ratios Norilsk Nickel BHP Group Rio Tinto Anglo American Glencore Sumitomo MM Boliden AB Market Cap., $ 53.10B 149.88B 119.81B 52.45B 61.36B 10.96B 9.53B Gross Margin 49.9% 48.7% 50.3% 57.5% 4.0% 18.3% 20.3% EBITDA Margin 46.8% 59.2% 54.8% 41.7% 8.4% 19.0% 25.7% Net Margin 30.7% 18.6% 32.2% 16.0% 1.2% 13.4% 13.5% ROA 13.8% 17.1% 18.4% 15.1% 2.1% 5.1% 9.7% ROE 82.2% 24.9% 39.3% 29.1% 4.5% 12.1% 19.8%

Source: created by the author using data from TIKR.com

Nornickel’s P/E ratio is lower than the geometric mean of the peer group. Other multipliers are a little higher than competitors. As mentioned before, however, dividends are what really matters for the company. Its forward dividend yield is expected to be the highest of the whole group and one of the highest in the Russian metals and mining industry.

Ratios (12 Sept.) Norilsk Nickel BHP Group Rio Tinto Anglo American Glencore Sumitomo MM Boliden AB Geometric average P/E 7.09 13.6 6.32 7.85 31.02 8.86 9.32 10.95 P/CF 6.88 5.64 4.93 3.69 7.82 n/a 5.73 5.40 EV/EBITDA 5.19 4.46 3.8 3.53 6.55 8.08 4.96 5.00 FWD Dividend yield 15.00% 5.83% 13.01% 7.87% 5.53% 0.27% 8.45% 0.04

Source: created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and Koyfin.com (dividend yield)

Summing up, Nornickel has a very good position among competitors in the global arena. It is one of the leaders in the industry in terms of production volumes and market capitalization, with a very strong profitability, one of the highest in the industry, and slightly undervalued based on market valuation.

The Bottom Line

Nine months after publishing my previous article about Norilsk Nickel, I note positive changes in the company. The stock price decreased slightly during this period and had almost no reaction to positive news especially in the ESG space, like carbon-neutrality and infrastructure upgrades aimed at sustainable operations. The company’s increased CAPEX for infrastructure improvements over the next several years should be well covered by cash flow generation benefiting from strong commodity prices and favorable RUB depreciation against US dollar.

Even though the undervaluation might not be large, the company has a strong competitive position in the global base and precious metals. These metal markets are expected to show very decent long-term performance (due to growing demand and so on). Thanks to its large palladium and nickel exposure and benefiting from high prices of these metals, the company offers investors an extremely high dividend yield (around 15% at the current price) for 2021. It is fair to say that the company’s dividend forecasts usually come true. After all, I reckon that Nornickel is a decent long-term value investment in an emerging market.