On August 23, 2020, I published a bullish article on The Brink's Company (Ticker: NYSE:BCO) when the stock was trading at $44.21 on Friday, August 21, 2020. The stock closed at $72.66 on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Despite this 64% gain (excluding dividends), there is still a bullish case for Brink's which I will explain in this article. Please refer to the following link to read my initial bullish article about the Company for historical perspective (August 21, 2020 bullish article on BCO).

1. Global reopening from Covid-19 pandemic should benefit the Company

The company had $357 million of revenues in North America during Q2 2021 and $692 million elsewhere (Q2 2021 earnings release). Given that two-thirds of the company's revenues were earned outside of North America, there is still a post-Covid-19 rebound to be experienced in the company's international business. Many countries around the world have begun to re-open, however, there are still many countries where economic activity is depressed due to Covid-19. The company noted in their Q2 2021 earnings release that revenues are not expected to eclipse the pre-Covid-19 level of 2019 until 2022 (Q2 2021 earnings release). Brink's operates in 52 countries and serves customers in 100 countries. It is widely known that the most effective Covid-19 vaccines have not been distributed throughout the world. There are still large portions of the world exposed to Covid-19. Even the United States has been adversely impacted by the delta variant of Covid-19 during the past several months. The global re-opening trade is a positive future catalyst for Brink's.

2. Economic stimulus by governments and central banks around the world continues to increase the amount of cash in circulation.

Slide 16 of the Q2 2021 earnings release shows the physical currency growth in certain major markets around the world (slide 16). U.S dollars in circulation increased 13% in Q2 2021 compared to prior year. Euros in circulation increased 9% in Q2 2021 compared to the prior year. The Mexican peso and the Brazilian real currency in circulation also increased 17% and 8%, respectively, from Q2 in the prior year. Brink's also noted that its U.S cash processed in Q2 increased 17% from Q2 2020 and 19% from Q2 2019. These statistics show that cash in circulation is increasing around the world. Despite all the media coverage about digital currencies like Bitcoin, physical cash currency is still growing around the world which is positive for Brink's. Slide 16 also notes that the US dollars in circulation have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 6% per year for the past 30 years and Euros in circulation increased 9% per year over the past 18 years. In other words, these trends of increased currency are more than a one-time response to the pandemic. There is a long-term trend of greater currency in circulation.

Conventional wisdom may be that physical currency is going the way of the typewriter given credit cards and digital currency. However, the statistics above show that this is not adversely impacting physical currency at present and there is a tremendous amount of currency in circulation that needs to be handled in everyday commerce. This is positive for Brink's.

3. US political environment favors usage of cash which should benefit Brink's.

Slide 17 of the Q2 earnings release notes that (according to a 2020 study by the U.S Federal Reserve) 18% of U.S adults were either unbanked or underbanked and consequently highly reliant on cash. In addition, Slide 18 shows how U.S. lawmakers are pursuing legislation to protect cash. There is a chart of states and localities that have passed or considered passing legislation to protect cash. In addition, the Payment Choice Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 9, 2021. This bill would prohibit retail businesses from refusing cash payments. (US government summary of bill).

Despite all the focus in the media on cashless payment and digital currency, physical currency plays a critical role in the United States and around the world. With a large percentage of unbanked and underbanked people in the United States, physical currency is important and will continue to be important. Physical currency is so important that the local, state and federal government in the United States are taking steps to guarantee that people can continue using cash for commerce. This is vital to the Brink's investment thesis because there is a question about whether safeguarding physical currency is a durable business given the new forms of payment covered in the media so often. While there are many innovations happening in forms of payment, cash still plays a crucial role and doesn't appear to be fading away in the United States. If the U.S is still using physical currency, then one would assume that other less developed countries around the world will also continue to use physical currency.

Other considerations

A. Continued growth through acquisitions - Last year I explained how Brink's had executed transformational acquisitions since 2017 including a substantial global business from G4S. The Company continued transforming itself through acquisitions in April 2021 when it purchased the largest privately held provider of ATM services in the United States (April 2021 acquisition press release). This $213 million acquisition brought annual revenue of $320 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million. The acquired business services approximately 100,000 ATM machines in the United States. Clearly, BCO continues to acquire businesses in their industry which is a viable long-term growth strategy.

B. Liquidity and financing - The company had liquidity (cash and revolver capacity) of $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and no debt maturities until 2024. The company has $70 million annual debt repayments in 2021-2023 before maturities in 2024. (Slide 19 Q2 2021 earnings presentation) Given this financing profile, the company has substantial liquidity and the absence of major debt maturities for the next several years. At the same time, Slide 19 also shows that the company's credit rating is BB by S&P which is below investment grade. However, how many highly leveraged private equity buy-outs are investment grade? BCO has used leverage to accelerate its growth and there is risk around the extent of leverage used relative to income and cash flow. This is common in the business world and investors just need to be aware of the situation when making their investment decisions.

C. Share repurchase - BCO announced an accelerated share repurchase of $50 million in August 2021 (share repurchase press release). This move was authorized by the board under a February 2020 stock buyback plan. This decision indicates board confidence in the business position at August 2021.

D. CEO ownership - The 2021 proxy statement shows that Douglas A. Pertz, CEO, owns 1,180,886 shares (2021 proxy). At a recent price of around $73 per share, this position is worth approximately $86.2 million and represents approximately 2.3% of the diluted shares outstanding. It should be noted that the average total compensation for Pertz during the 3-years ended 2020 was approximately $10.9 million, so he has nearly 8 years of compensation invested in the Company. It appears that the interests of the CEO and the shareholders are aligned due to this high level of stock ownership.

Free cash flow and conclusion

My article last year noted that the Company's 2018-2019 free cash flow averaged approximately $174.6 million (August 21, 2020 bullish article on BCO). The Company reported 2020 free cash flow of $205.8 million (Q4 2020 earnings release). As of the Q2 2021 earnings release, 2021 free cash flow was forecasted as $185 to $275 million and preliminary 2022 free cash flow is forecasted as $350 to $400 million (Q2 2021 earnings release). In August 2020, I noted that the free cash flow yield was 7.6% based on average free cash flow for 2018-2019. Based on a recent stock price of $72.66 and diluted shares outstanding of 50.5 million at 6/30/21 (Q2 2021 earnings release), the market capitalization is approximately $3,669 million. Based on the forecasted 2021 free cash flow, the free cash flow yield is 5.0% to 7.5% with a mid-point of 6.3%. Based on the 2022 free cash flow forecast from the Q2 earnings release, the current free cash flow yield is approximately 9.5% to 10.9%. Despite the substantial stock price increase since my bullish article in August 2020, Brink's still appears undervalued. The free cash flow yield on 2021 earnings doesn't appear reflective of a growing company. The 2022 forecast is a longer-term estimate by the company, however, they had enough conviction behind these figures to publish them in the earnings release. Even if one haircuts the 2022 free cash flow estimate, this still reflects substantial growth and indicates upside in the business and stock price. While the stock has rallied more than 64% from August 2020, the midpoint of the 2021 free cash flow range of $230 million is also 31% higher than the average free cash flow of 2018-2019 and the low point of the 2022 free cash flow estimate of $350 million represents a doubling of free cash flow from the 2018-2019 period. Given these considerations, cash is still king and I remain bullish on BCO!