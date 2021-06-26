FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) has filed to raise $350 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company acquires and operates consumer food brands in the United States.

SOVO has grown impressively during the pandemic and performed well across all major metrics while generating significant free cash flow, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Products

Louisville, Colorado-based Sovos was founded to acquire and build what it calls 'disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live.'

Management is headed by founder and CEO Todd Lachman, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously an operating partner at private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Michael Angelo's

Rao's Homemade

Noosa finest yoghurt

Birch Benders

Below is a table showing the above four brands with descriptive information:

Sovos has received at least $255 million in equity investment from investors including private equity firm Advent International.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products through distributors which in turn sell to supermarket and specialty retail stores in the United States.

The firm's largest brand, Rao's, was the 'fastest growing non-confectionary center-of-store food brand above $100 million in tracked retail sales from 2018 to 2020.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 17.1% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 22.2% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 24.4%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose slightly to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 1.5 FYE Dec. 26, 2020 1.4

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for pasta sauce was an estimated $13.5 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $17 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in popularity of pasta as a food alternative to other carbohydrate staples and meats.

Also, the use of packaged pasta sauces has become more convenient for time-pressed consumers leading to increased popularity among working class and student consumers.

Below is a historical and projected future market trajectory for the U.S. pasta sauce market:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

B&G Foods

Barilla

Campbell Soup

Conagra

Continental Mills

General Mills

Amy's Kitchen

Newman's Own

Chobani

Danone

Fage International

The Lactalis

Others

Financial Performance

Sovos’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but variable gross margin

Growing operating profit and net income

Fluctuating cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 351,209,000 34.4% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 560,067,000 44.3% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ 388,004,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 111,445,000 28.6% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 186,753,000 65.8% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ 112,618,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 31.73% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 33.34% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 29.02% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 27,155,000 7.7% FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 37,397,000 6.7% FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ (22,796,000) -5.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 10,373,000 FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 10,825,000 FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ (27,145,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 26 Weeks Ended June 26, 2021 $ 12,605,000 FYE Dec. 26, 2020 $ 62,914,000 FYE Dec. 28, 2019 $ 11,561,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 26, 2021, Sovos had $40 million in cash and $968 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 26, 2021, was $42.3 million.

IPO Details

SOVO intends to sell 23.34 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $350 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potential new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $1.9 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.96%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay borrowings outstanding under our Credit Facilities and for general corporate purposes. Our Credit Facilities are comprised of our Initial First Lien Term Loan Facility, our Revolving Facility and our Initial Second Lien Facility (each as defined herein). The Initial First Lien Term Loans (as defined herein) mature on June 8, 2028, the Initial Revolving Loans (as defined herein) mature on June 8, 2026 and the Initial Second Lien Loans (as defined herein) mature on June 8, 2029. As of June 26, 2021, the Initial First Lien Term Loans bear interest at a rate of 5.00%, our Initial Revolving Loans bear interest at a rate of 5.00% and the Initial Second Lien Loans bear interest at a rate of 8.75%. We used the proceeds of the Initial First Lien Term Loans and the Initial Second Lien Loans to repay the full amounts outstanding under our Senior Credit Facilities (as defined herein) and finance a dividend of $400.0 million to the sole stockholder of Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Sovos Intermediate”), in June 2021, which was ultimately distributed to the limited partners of the Partnership. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal claims that would be materially adverse to its operations or financial condition.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,460,886,705 Enterprise Value $1,886,544,705 Price / Sales 2.25 EV / Revenue 2.90 EV / EBITDA 47.23 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 23.96% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow $42,339,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.90% Revenue Growth Rate 34.35% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be B&G Foods (BGS); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric B&G Foods (BGS) Sovos Brands (SOVO) Variance Price / Sales 0.96 2.25 134.2% EV / Revenue 2.14 2.90 35.7% EV / EBITDA 12.12 47.23 289.7% Earnings Per Share $1.69 $0.12 -92.9% Revenue Growth Rate 7.5% 34.35% 360.49% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

SOVO wants to go public to pay down debt, part of which it incurred to pay its existing private equity firm investor a $400 million dividend.

The company’s financials indicate strong topline revenue growth and gross profit growth, operating profits and net income and positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 26, 2021, was an impressive $42.3 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to 1.5x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for selling pasta products to U.S. consumers is large and expected to grow at 3.2% for the coming years.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 18.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is changing consumer tastes, so the firm will need to stay on top of consumer preferences.

As for valuation, compared to B&G Foods, the firm’s proposed EV/Revenue multiple represents a premium, but SOVO is growing considerably faster than BGS, although on a smaller revenue base.

SOVO has grown impressively during the pandemic and performed well across all major metrics while generating significant free cash flow.

For investors seeking an exposure to a growing consumer staples company, the IPO and future potential represent potential for upside.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2021.