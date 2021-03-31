fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) has filed to raise $126 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company designs and sells nutritional supplements direct to consumers and via a subscription model.

Given apparently reasonable IPO valuation expectations with strong growth, solid free cash flow and a large and growing industry, the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Products

New York, NY-based Thorne was founded to develop premium wellness products for consumers utilizing its Onegevity platform to discover and develop new products.

The firm sells products directly and has a subscription program with 194,778 active subscriptions as of June 30, 2021.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Paul Jacobson, who has been with the firm since 2010 when he acquired Thorne Research and was previously co-founder of Onegevity Health, which was acquired by Thorne.

The company says its primary offerings include:

Personalized testing

Consumer data + clinical data

Product innovation

Thorne has received at least $186 million in equity investment from investors including Mitsui & Co, Kirin Holdings, ELUS Holdings and Diversified Natural Products.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its products through a direct to consumer channel [DTC] as well as through online ecommerce sites such as Amazon and through connected health professionals.

The company also gathers personalized testing data and has plans to use this information for additional services to practitioners.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 34.8% 2020 43.0% 2019 53.4%

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, a positive signal of increasing Selling, G&A capital efficiency, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 0.7 2020 0.6

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for dietary supplements was an estimated $140.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $271 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing consumer awareness of personal health and wellness products as well as increased R&D from product makers.

Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future market size by ingredient for dietary supplements in the U.S.:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Nestle Health Science

Metagenics

Hims

23and Me

Livongo

Schrodinger

SEMA4

Numerous other nutritional supplement companies

Financial Performance

Thorne’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Higher gross profit and gross margin

Increased operating profit and a swing to net income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 44,484,000 34.2% 2020 $ 138,455,000 35.0% 2019 $ 102,532,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 23,237,000 53.1% 2020 $ 64,788,000 44.8% 2019 $ 44,743,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 52.24% 2020 46.79% 2019 43.64% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 6,854,000 15.4% 2020 $ 1,015,000 0.7% 2019 $ (13,907,000) -13.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 4,706,000 2020 $ (3,954,000) 2019 $ (18,217,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 8,787,000 2020 $ 17,107,000 2019 $ (7,621,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, Thorne had $23.3 million in cash and $82 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was $21.5 million.

IPO Details

THRN intends to sell 9 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $126 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $663 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.51%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $10.0 million to $20.0 million to fund additional nutritional supplement product and test development activities, including investment in our Onegevity platform; approximately $70.0 million to $100.0 million to fund expansion of our sales and marketing activities including expansion into additional international markets and costs associated with additional warehousing space; approximately $20.0 million to repay all outstanding indebtedness under our Credit and Security Agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, which matures in February 2022 and accrues interest on the principal amount outstanding at rate of 0.71% and release the guarantees from two shareholders for which we currently pay an annual fee equal to 1.2%; and the remaining amounts to fund working capital, other general corporate purposes. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash as of the date of this prospectus, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditures for at least the next 12 months. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is the subject of a complaint that seeks to stop it 'from selling our nutritional supplement products that contain nicotinamide riboside, including our NiaCel suite of supplements, and further seeks monetary damages for alleged infringement of the patents. We are exploring all of our options as to how best to respond to the complaint.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $763,204,400 Enterprise Value $663,438,400 Price / Sales 5.09 EV / Revenue 4.43 EV / EBITDA 86.61 Earnings Per Share $0.03 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.51% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $14.00 Net Free Cash Flow $21,496,237 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.82% Revenue Growth Rate 34.21% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary

THRN is seeking public investment capital to fund its international expansion efforts, for additional product development and to pay down some debt.

The firm’s financials show growing topline revenue, increased gross profit and gross margin, growing operating profit and a swing to net income and higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was reasonably strong $21.5 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has grown and its Selling, G&A efficiency rate rose to .07x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for dietary supplements is quite large and expected to grow at an enviable rate over the coming years as consumers seek health and wellness aids, so the company enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 19.8% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, compared to partial competitor HIMS, THRN’s proposed revenue multiples at IPO are lower, perhaps reflecting the slower topline revenue growth rate for this imperfect comparison.

Thorne has produced some impressive growth and profitability metrics and appears well positioned in a growing industry with an innovative subscription business model.

Given apparently reasonable IPO valuation expectations with strong growth, solid free cash flow and a large and growing industry, the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 22, 2021.