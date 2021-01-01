webguzs/E+ via Getty Images

The week ending Sept. 17 has been a rough one for equities and marks the second week in row stocks finished lower. The move lower brought the index back to its 50-day moving average, which in the past has served as a place for the index to bounce and to take its next leg higher.

While that has been a formula for success in the past, it may not ring true this time. The market and sentiment have changed a lot since the middle of August, which is the last time the index fell to the 50-day moving average. Since that time, Asian markets have crumbled and European markets have stalled. GDP growth estimates have dropped dramatically. For the first time in forever, the number of stocks seeing their earnings downgraded are rising as the companies with upgraded earnings are falling.

The PE multiples for the S&P 500 haven't expanded for months from a cycle standpoint, and now earnings estimates aren't even rising anymore. Without increasing earnings estimates, markets can't push higher with becoming even more expensive.

GDP Growth is Withering Away

For months, we have been tracking the prospects of slowing global and US economy, and that slowdown has arrived, and now it may be a matter of time until earnings estimates go from stalling out to falling. The latest Reuters poll now sees third quarter GDP growth at 4.5%, down from around 7% in mid-August. That latest estimates may still be too high, as the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model forecasts growth of just 3.6% for the third quarter.

Impact on Earnings

This should begin to impact earnings estimates negatively. It has not happened yet, but that is the next leg in this process as we have correctly identified the slowdown in economic growth. However, the earnings downgrade process may already be starting as the number of companies in the S&P 500 that saw upward earnings revisions for next year has fallen to 263 from 368 in August while the number of companies seeing downward revision has risen 178 from 124.

It may only serve as the first sign of earnings estimates starting to come as earnings estimates may have been adjusted too high due to expectations of solid GDP growth, which has now withered away. This is important because the rising earnings estimates have helped maintain the 21 times NTM PE ratio. But if those estimates stop rising or flattening out, there will be nothing left to push the equity market higher.

The Wrong Time

All of this will come when the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy and start tapering, eventually leading to its quantitative easing program. Financial conditions have already started to show some signs of tightening, especially within the leverage sub-component of the Chicago Fed's national financial conditions index.

As noted on Aug. 29 in a Reading The Markets story, The Equity Market's Response To Jackson Hole Seems Naive:

As the Fed begins to reduce its asset purchases, it should result in tighter financial conditions, which can very easily lead to volatility in the equity market. Financial conditions that measure leverage have already shown signs of significant tightening, and it has been noted in recent days that the FINRA Debit Balances of Margin Accounts may have peaked. The data shows that as conditions for leverage approach neutral and tighten beyond neutral, it has an adverse effect or margin and generally leads to lower margin levels.

(Mott Capital)

The problem is that the tides of the market may finally be turning, and they're not all that favorable from the looks of it. So what has worked in the past, which is for the market to find support at the 50-day moving average and bounce to a new record, may no longer work because the fundamental support such as a technical bounce to occur is disappearing.