The week ending Sept. 17 has been a rough one for equities and marks the second week in row stocks finished lower. The move lower brought the index back to its 50-day moving average, which in the past has served as a place for the index to bounce and to take its next leg higher.
While that has been a formula for success in the past, it may not ring true this time. The market and sentiment have changed a lot since the middle of August, which is the last time the index fell to the 50-day moving average. Since that time, Asian markets have crumbled and European markets have stalled. GDP growth estimates have dropped dramatically. For the first time in forever, the number of stocks seeing their earnings downgraded are rising as the companies with upgraded earnings are falling.
The PE multiples for the S&P 500 haven't expanded for months from a cycle standpoint, and now earnings estimates aren't even rising anymore. Without increasing earnings estimates, markets can't push higher with becoming even more expensive.
For months, we have been tracking the prospects of slowing global and US economy, and that slowdown has arrived, and now it may be a matter of time until earnings estimates go from stalling out to falling. The latest Reuters poll now sees third quarter GDP growth at 4.5%, down from around 7% in mid-August. That latest estimates may still be too high, as the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model forecasts growth of just 3.6% for the third quarter.
This should begin to impact earnings estimates negatively. It has not happened yet, but that is the next leg in this process as we have correctly identified the slowdown in economic growth. However, the earnings downgrade process may already be starting as the number of companies in the S&P 500 that saw upward earnings revisions for next year has fallen to 263 from 368 in August while the number of companies seeing downward revision has risen 178 from 124.
It may only serve as the first sign of earnings estimates starting to come as earnings estimates may have been adjusted too high due to expectations of solid GDP growth, which has now withered away. This is important because the rising earnings estimates have helped maintain the 21 times NTM PE ratio. But if those estimates stop rising or flattening out, there will be nothing left to push the equity market higher.
All of this will come when the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy and start tapering, eventually leading to its quantitative easing program. Financial conditions have already started to show some signs of tightening, especially within the leverage sub-component of the Chicago Fed's national financial conditions index.
As noted on Aug. 29 in a Reading The Markets story, The Equity Market's Response To Jackson Hole Seems Naive:
As the Fed begins to reduce its asset purchases, it should result in tighter financial conditions, which can very easily lead to volatility in the equity market. Financial conditions that measure leverage have already shown signs of significant tightening, and it has been noted in recent days that the FINRA Debit Balances of Margin Accounts may have peaked. The data shows that as conditions for leverage approach neutral and tighten beyond neutral, it has an adverse effect or margin and generally leads to lower margin levels.
(Mott Capital)
The problem is that the tides of the market may finally be turning, and they're not all that favorable from the looks of it. So what has worked in the past, which is for the market to find support at the 50-day moving average and bounce to a new record, may no longer work because the fundamental support such as a technical bounce to occur is disappearing.
There has been a major change to Reading The Markets which took place at the beginning of September. Now, members will first get to read all of my short-term stock ideas days before they are published on the main website.
If you like what you just read, then please remember to follow me, by clicking the follow button on the upper left-hand side of this column.
The SA marketplace service Reading The Markets is designed to provide members with insight into the current trends in the market and to provide stock ideas. Just like the free articles you have grown to love reading.
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Comments (32)