salihkilic/iStock via Getty Images

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a major online travel agency. The company has major strength internationally (especially in Europe) where it is the primary distribution method for many smaller properties. That business model has advantages and disadvantages - generally, the firm has traded at a premium to travel agency competitors like Expedia (EXPE) but a discount to Airbnb (ABNB), which has a somewhat different business model. I think their current stock price is approximately fair value, with a reasonable mix of risk and rewards from here.

Booking Holdings' Business Model

All the online purveyors of travel run a business model that is at least similar: put up listings for the actual lodging providers, advertise for guests, when the guests book, take a commission on the sale. Booking's various sites all follow that model as do all of their competitors (including Airbnb and the big hotel brands).

I include the hotel brands as competitors because their model is essentially the same, hotels are their customers (which Marriott's CEO knows). While the big chains provide branding and a few other services, what hotel owners are actually paying for is bookings. The brands incent travelers to book directly on the brand website with loyalty points and elite perks for frequent travelers. In exchange, the hotel owner pays a fee on all revenues.

By comparison, Booking and the other travel agents charge a higher percentage fee, but only on the exact bookings they are responsible for delivering. That makes paying fees more palatable to hotel owners, because they are directly related to new revenue generation. Airbnb operates a similar model where they take fees from their bookings, but tends to offer more individual properties versus hotels.

Booking Holdings' Competitive Advantage

There has been a great deal of discussion about the power of two-sided marketplaces and how they create a lock-in effect for both buyers and sellers, as both want to be where they will have the greatest amount of potential transaction partners. I don't believe Booking has the lock-in effect of a two-sided marketplace in most of its business. Many of their customers come from Google (GOOG) ad words purchases, and many of their hotels are on other platforms as well.

The exception to this is largely in Europe, where smaller hotels are much more common in contrast to the chains that dominate the USA. These smaller hotels are more likely to be exclusive to Booking.com, and that provides them a key competitive advantage. Because they have the best selection in Europe, travelers in that geography are more likely to start their search on Booking.com, which has a significant benefit for the cost-of-acquisition. Because they don't have to pay Google to acquire those customers, their margins are much better even if they don't charge the hotels anything extra.

This is an important competitive advantage, although it is at least somewhat tenuous. As technology improves, it seems likely that even smaller hotels are likely to list on multiple platforms. The very small will likely add an Airbnb listing, where their more personalized service can compete with individually owned properties, while the larger ones will add the other online travel agencies. Technological savviness among hotel management will increase as younger generations gain management positions, and tools to seamlessly list across multiple platforms are proliferating. That has the potential to erode Booking's competitive advantage over time. I believe that is one reason they have been adding spend on TV advertising, to improve their brand and increase the chances that customers start with them even if their selection were to become undifferentiated.

Booking Holdings Recovery From the COVID-19 Pandemic

It would be impossible to cover BKNG without discussing the huge disruption that they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm has begun recovery as travel demand has begun returning. While the Delta variant may delay the return to full travel, we can look at trends from the US where travel came back quickly when cases declined after vaccination programs took hold, but prior to Delta's emergence. According to their recent conference call, "The U.S was again the strongest performing major country in Q2, and have very strong room night growth versus 2019 for the full quarter." I believe they are out-indexing travel growth as a whole because of their stronger market share with leisure travelers. Because business travelers are more likely to have elite status with a hotel brand, they are more likely to book directly with a hotel chain. By contrast, leisure travelers are more likely to appreciate the "one-stop shop" of comparing prices at an online travel agency. As the world begins to re-open after the Delta-led surge subsides, I'd expect a similar pattern in other countries as well. Leisure travelers especially seem motivated to travel, and travel budgets are almost certainly higher given rising wages and the lack of spending on travel during the pandemic.

Fintech Upside Opportunity

The company is also expanding into the fintech vertical, and plans to initially use the payments flow from its core business to compete there. On their conference call, they said, "In 2019, we did almost $100 billion of transaction value, and we believe setting up a separate fintech unit to better capitalize on these flows will benefit us in the long run." There has been a history of large marketplace businesses incubating payments companies around the world (eBay/PayPal, Alibaba/Alipay, etc.) and if they are able to succeed in gaining scale that would be a serious new source of value that the market is probably not factoring into their valuation of the firm. Their initial plan is to offer more competitive currency exchange costs than the credit card firms to customers, so that for example an American booking a hotel could be billed in USD while the hotel would receive EUR, with Booking earning a margin on the exchange.

Booking Holdings' Valuation

The company earned $4.9 billion in 2019. I believe they will be able to grow earnings from that base once travel fully recovers, so I feel reasonably comfortable using that level of earnings as the basis for the valuation. At their current $2,345 per share, their market capitalization is $95.6 billion, which is 19.5X earnings. The company has a strong competitive position, and I think that any ground it loses to Airbnb will probably be made up by taking business from the hotel brands. All of them have reduced the value in their loyalty programs and elite benefits lately, which will move some customers away from booking directly to online travel agents. If their market share stays constant and the travel market recovers as I expect, then they should be able to recover their 2019 base and grow from there.

I think 19.5X earnings is probably fair for a capital-light business that can make a reasonable claim to being a two-sided marketplace. Even if I think that claim is somewhat exaggerated, they certainly have competitive advantages. So while I don't think the shares are overvalued at their current price I don't find them a compelling value either.

I'd rate the firm a hold at present as I think the valuation is fair, and there is potential upside if travel snaps back faster than the market expects or if their fintech segment ends up driving significant value. The biggest risks here are COVID-19 related, and if a new variant pushes the travel recovery back the stock could face short-term weakness. The share price would also likely be affected by any macro-economic weakness, either in the wider economy or the stock market specifically.

Conclusion

Booking Holdings shares are trading at approximately their fair value. There is potential upside if the post-COVID leisure travel snap back overshoots previous travel levels, which certainly seems possible. There are also some speculative possibilities such as accretive acquisitions or success in the fintech unit. That is balanced by potential downsides from further COVID-19 restrictions or waves and potential for macroeconomic weakness when stimulus is removed around the world. The shares seem like a comparable risk/reward to the market as a whole, so I'd rate them a hold at present.