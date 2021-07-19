hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is up 44% year to date outperforming some of its major peers in the industry. The shares did drop from the mid of April until the end of May. Eventually finding support and rising up more than 40% in the last 3 months alone.

Such a big leap in a relatively short period of time has attracted attention, with an analyst from Raymond James among the first to question the sustainability of this outstanding growth. The company looks expensive as it trades at a P/E ratio of 74, nearly double the multiple of names such as Domino's (DPZ) and Wendy's (WEN) and almost triple the one of a giant like McDonald's (MCD).

Despite the high multiple, I do believe that Chipotle has a sound future with huge upside potential, but there are a few things investors should consider before putting their money in this hot stock.

Chipotle's Rise

Chipotle had an amazing run in 2021. Shares started the year at $1320 apiece but lost steam since the Q1 earnings. Nevertheless, shares started building momentum at the beginning of June and soared over 11% after the Q2 report. The company is currently trading at more than $1900 which is a surge of approximately 44% year to date.

Based on the last close, the stock outperforms some of its major peers, with the closest one being Domino's with shares up 33% YTD. A giant like McDonald's has gained the humble 14% YTD.

Q2 Recap

In the last quarter, the company unveiled an increase in revenue by 38.7% to $1.9 billion, just edging past the market forecast. Comparable restaurant sales increased 31.2% and digital sales grew 10.5%. Online sales play a key factor standing at 48.5% of the total revenue, compared to just 26.3% of the mix during Q1 of 2020, just before the pandemic.

Operating margins showed a huge improvement too. They increased from -0.4% from a year ago, to an impressive 13%. Meanwhile, EPS also skyrocketed and ended up $6.60, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year. This is what the CEO had to say about the results from Q2:

We believe on-going strength in digital sales, the strong recovery of in-restaurant sales, positive customer reception to our new menu items, and lapping the peak of the pandemic from last year contributed to second quarter revenue growth.

As impressive as all these figures may sound, they are facing some soft comparables from the midst of the pandemic. The quarter overlaps with Q2 from 2020 when 30 restaurants remained closed during the same period because of COVID-19. As a results revenue for April and May was down 24.4% and 7%, respectively.

Outlook & Catalysts

The company is expanding strongly. During the last quarter, Chipotle opened 56 new stores, including one relocation and only 5 closed doors. The ambition within the firm is to open a total of 200 new stores by the end of the financial year. At that rate, management predicts a low to mid double-digits range in revenue for Q3. Meanwhile, the market consensus among the analysts suggests a YoY growth in sales for this year to be shy above 25%.

In the next 3 years, they also project average revenue growth for Chipotle of 12.5%, outpacing companies like Domino's with 7.5% and McDonald's with 5.5%.

In terms of earnings, Chipotle is expected to end fiscal 2021 at $25.43 in EPS. More impressively analysts expect those earnings to reach $41.70 by the end of fiscal 2023. A massive 64% growth in just two years.

To give you an idea about the significance of these numbers, Domino's is projected to top this year's earnings with another 32% and McDonald's with the respectable 19% by the end of 2023.

In the last quarterly report the CEO and chairman of Chipotle, Brian Niccol, revealed his optimism about the firm.

"We remain confident in our key growth strategies and believe they will help us achieve our next goal of $3 million average unit volumes with industry leading returns on invested capital that improve as we continue to add Chipotlanes. Strong restaurant level economics combined with significant restaurant growth should allow us to optimize earnings power for many years to come."

However, the question remains, is the stock really worth its high multiple?

Valuation

Undoubtedly, the whole industry is recovering from the pandemic. However, Chipotle trades at 74 time forward earnings. This is way higher than Domino's forward P/E ratio of 37 or the giant McDonald's with a P/E ratio of 26.

However, none of it seems to bother the financial experts. The analysts support the high multiple as we can see from the chart below. The company has not deviated substantially from the market consensus, suggesting there should be a reason for the stock to be praised so highly among the investment world.

I do believe a big reason for the high multiple has to play with the projected sales growth of the business, but for me, the biggest reason has to be the outstanding earnings growth.

At this point, the stock looks fairly priced given the appraisal receives by the market analysts and the rate of growth it is experiencing. However, the multiple the company trades at is a little bit north of my comfortable zone, particularly for a restaurant brand. In a world with supply chain issues, inflation, labour shortage and an all-time high market, such a high multiple should be taken with caution.

Other than that, the company has a sound financial position with $1.2 billion in cash, an untapped credit facility of about $500 million and virtually no debt.

Risks

When it comes to risks, I can see a few, without mentioning the inflation, which is most likely going to be transferred to the customers. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the USA has kept the government on its toes. Enough to pressure president Joe Biden to push for a vaccine plan that requires 100 million Americans to take the jab. Despite the backlash, it received from society, it still highlights the risk it poses for the community and the business.

The labour shortage is also a factor that can do significant harm in the fast-food industry. Whether that would be from everyday operations, through the quality of the food, food safety, customer service and reputation. The recent news about the challenges a McDonald's franchise in Oregon has to go through to remain in operation is something to be considered. Surely the competition experiences similar issues.

Last, but for me probably the biggest threat for Chipotle's investors I see, is not operational but market-driven. A change in the sentiment about any high multiple stock can result in significant damage to the share price and Chipotle is no exception. Any slowdown in growth or quarter with unsatisfying earnings could result in a massive share price drop.

Takeaway

Chipotle is projected to grow faster in both revenues and earnings than its competitors, making it a top stock in its industry. This trend will most likely remain in the next couple of years and it is the reason why analysts reward it with such a high multiple.

I do like the stock and I believe it has a great future but paying 74 times net earnings for it is a bit excessive, for my taste at least. Buying a stock with such a high multiple has its risk. Therefore, I am planning to keep it on my watchlist and wait for a better opportunity to enter in the future.