I think I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again today.

When it comes to selecting the best stock moves to make – whether they center around real estate investment trusts (REITs) or not – I’m all about analyzing as many sources and using as many resources as possible.

If that source or resource is a fellow analyst, so be it. No man is an island, and anyone who claims otherwise is going to make things much more difficult for himself than they have to be.

That’s the nicest possible way of putting it.

I, for one, don’t particularly care to make things much more difficult for myself than they have to be. So I subscribe to multiple newsletters, frequent multiple outlets, and speak to as many insiders as possible – all on top of doing my own research.

The results have been solid so far. Extremely, exceptionally solid.

You also might find that I use seemingly unrelated topics sometimes to draw my inspiration from. Like the history of pumpkin carving (a seasonal activity we’re almost ready to perform). Or childhood board games. Or song lyrics.

That might seem strange to some of you, but it’s actually not nearly as uncommon as you might think.

Perhaps the oddity is only in admitting my “original sources,” so to say.

This Guy Found Investing Inspiration on Safari

One of the newsletters I subscribe to is from NetPicks, which has been supplying “trading strategies since 1996.” Its Sept. 13 email from Mark Soberman starts out like this:

“I find lessons on better trading everywhere. After 25+ years of NetPicks and thinking about trades, it’s ingrained in my DNA at this point. “Many times, it happens while watching sports. Other times, during my travels. “At the moment, I’m in South Africa and on a safari.”

Like I said, I’m not such a rarity after all. (Not that I mind being one if it means I’m following the signs in front of me.) In fact, the most successful in any industry are usually those who learn how to build off of life, not phase it out.

Clearly, Soberman recognizes that, as he continues:

“It’s fascinating to learn how the guide and tracker work together during a game drive, reading the environment around them to stack the odds in their (and our) favor to see the animals everyone wants to witness… “It sounds quite similar to how we build trading systems – determining which indicators can help us read the tea leaves and determine what might happen next. “Without any guarantee that the market will follow the script we have in mind.”

He goes on to essentially remind readers that you have to know what you know… understand that you don’t know everything… and act as accordingly as possible from there.

“Sometimes, it’s an easy win,” he mentions. “Sometimes, despite all your best efforts, it’s a bust. Ultimately, it’s always worth the effort. But you have to be willing to fail.”

Those who aren’t willing to fail aren’t willing to try. In which case, they have no chance of success outside of an absolute miracle.

Another “Safari” Reference to Investments (Like REITs)

On Monday, I wrote an “Another Day in REIT Paradise” blog post titled, “A Little Consistency, Please?” There, I noted how:

“Last week was rather rough… The real estate sector sold off 3%+, while industrials, utilities, materials, healthcare, and energy lost more than 2% each.”

Plus, more and more specialists are coming out to warn about market corrections – something I’ve been cautioning about for some time.

But that doesn’t mean you should exit your investments entirely any more than a raging bull market means you should be all in. That’s not how people make money in the markets.

It takes consistency. And persistence.

I’ve quoted Paul Johnson’s 2006 Forbes article “The Rhino Principle” before. And since we’re on a “safari,” it seems fitting again:

“There’s a certain rule in life that I’ve found worth considering. It particularly applies if you’re confronted by a crisis. I call it the Rhino Principle. “Now, the rhino is not a particularly subtle or clever animal… the rhino is single-minded. When it perceives an object, it makes a decision – to charge. And it puts everything it’s got into that charge. “When the charge is over, the object is either flattened or has gone a long way into cover, whereupon the rhino instantly resumes browsing.”

For investors, this can translate into:

Set your goals. Put together a well-diversified likely list of stocks you want to own. Know your valuations. Determine what prices they reasonably trade at. Watch those stocks until they hit your pre-determined prices. Then buy them regardless of what “Mr. Market” is saying.

Put everything you have into that philosophy, and you don’t have to be all that clever in order to succeed. There still won’t be any guarantees, mind you.

But the odds will most definitely be in your favor.

A “Rhino” REIT We’re Buying Now

Our first “rhino” pick is Physicians Realty (DOC), a healthcare REIT that focuses on medical office buildings, or MOBS. The company owns 274 properties that average around 53,000 square feet.

DOC is differentiated by its longer leases that average 6.6 years compared with direct peers like:

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), at 5.56

Healthcare REIT (HR), at 3.6.

DOC also has the highest investment-grade tenancy at 62%, compared with 45% for HTA and 47% for HR.

These differentiators are important because they provide DOC with more durable sources of rental income. Also, high acuity specialists produce higher revenues and stronger retention outcomes upon lease expiration. They’re also less subject to telehealth risk.

I recently interviewed DOC CEO John Thomas, who explained:

“…all of our buildings have been open and operating really full-time since May of 2020. And we've collected 99.6% of our rent last year and we're on the same path this year, which is as good as ever.”

DOC also has an impressive balance sheet with investment-grade ratings: BBB, BBB, and Baa3. Its strong debt metrics include debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 4.5x. And it has an outstanding revolving credit facility balance of $72 million, leaving $778 million of availability.

DOC’s outsized external growth has been funded with a responsible mix of debt and equity. Its bottom-line cash flow focus has resulted in peer-leading total shareholder returns since it went public in 2014.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

As seen above, DOC generated 6% funds from operations (FFO) per share growth in 2020. It’s projected to grow 2% in 2021 and 5% in 2022.

Shares are trading at $18.46 with a 5% dividend yield and 17.4x p/FFO compared to its 18.2x five-year average. Recognizing the value, we’re modeling DOC to return around 14% annually.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Another Rhino REIT in Our Sites

Our next “rhino” pick is office REIT Easterly Government Properties (DEA). It focuses on U.S. government agencies with enduring “mission-critical” existences.

DEA targets major federal Class A buildings – in excess of 40,000 square feet and with expansion potential – that are at least 85% leased to single tenants. It owns 84 properties totaling 7.7 million square feet with a weighted average age of 13.4 years and an 8.6-year average lease term.

Here’s how its property types break down:

Office (71%)

VA outpatient (9%)

Lab space (8%)

Courthouse (4%)

Other (8%)

As DEA’s Chairman, Darrell Crate, explains (Q2-21 earnings call),

“This translates into over $2.2 billion of cash embedded in our leases that is backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government.”

He added:

“We are entering a period where distributable cash flow can outpace FFO growth. Today, our stock trades with a dividend yield of roughly 5%. This represents a spread of over 370 basis points above the Treasury that's matched to our weighted average lease term.”

Of course, we love cash cows like DEA that provide the most durable sources of income. Or should we say cash rhinos?

In its last earnings period, DEA increased its 2021 FFO guidance per share to $1.30-$1.32 based on increased acquisition volume – from $200 million to $300 million.

At the end of Q2, its net debt to total enterprise value was 33.9%. And its adjusted net debt to annualized quarterly pro forma EBITDA ratio was 6.2x.

The company has lowered leverage and boasts numerous sources of debt capital that provide attractive cost of capital to fund its growth pipeline.

Its weighted average debt maturity was meaningfully extended from 5.8 to 7.4 years. And its weighted average interest rate is 3.55%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

As seen above, DEA generated 5% FFO/share growth in 2020. It’s projected to grow 4% in 2021 and 3% in 2022.

Shares trade at $21.09 with a 5% dividend yield. And its p/FFO is 16.2x, below its 17x five-year average.

That’s why we’re modeling DEA to return around 15% annually.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Take Charge!

Quoting my Forbes associate, Paul Johnson, once again:

“That is what the rhinoceros does. It may not be a model animal in most ways. But it does one thing very well. And that one thing we can learn: Charge!”

We know the difference between investing and speculating. And our granular analysis process is rooted in fundamentals.

DOC and DEA are two such examples of REITs that are worthy of new money. And we’re adding shares to our Durable Income Portfolio, which has returned an annual average of 27.6% since August 2013.

(Source: Sharesight)

The “rhino principle” is clearly applicable to investing strategy. We should be laser-focused on durable sources of income.

That’s why I’ll repeat my one Johnson quote from the beginning:

“… the rhino is single-minded. When it perceives an object, it makes a decision – to charge. And it puts everything it's got into that charge.”

So, investors?

Take charge!