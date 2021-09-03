peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

This article focuses on EWJ, the ETF that focuses on the Japanese markets. The article first looks at basic economic data to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. It then looks at the charts of the ETF, combining fundamental and technical data.

Let's begin with the OECD's Leading Indicator for Japan, which contains the following statistics:

Ratio of inventories to shipments sa (2015=100) inverted ITS Volume of imports/volume of exports sa (2015=100) Ratio loans to deposits sa (%) inverted Monthly hours worked: manufacturing sa (2015=100) Work started for dwellings sa (2015=100) Share prices: TOPIX index (2015=100) Spread of interest rates (% p.a.) Small Business Survey: Sales tendency (% balance)

Here's a chart of the data: The red line is the leading index. It dropped during the recession but has since rebounded. Its pace of increase has slowed but it's still moving higher.

According to the Bank of Japan's latest Outlook, the economy is a bit mixed (emphasis added):

Japan's economy has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19 at home and abroad. Overseas economies have recovered on the whole, albeit with variation across countries and regions. In this situation, exports and industrial production have continued to increase steadily. In addition, corporate profits and business sentiment have improved on the whole. Business fixed investment has picked up, although weakness has been seen in some industries. The employment and income situation has remained weak due to the impact of COVID-19. Private consumption has been stagnant due to strong downward pressure on consumption of services, such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations. Housing investment has stopped declining. Public investment has continued to increase moderately.

On the plus side, business is doing well as the global economy reopened. Unfortunately, consumer activity is still depressed due to Covid.

Let's take a deeper look at the data, starting with industrial production: From Trading Economics

Industrial production has rebounded strongly in response to the recent rise in global trade. The Markit Economics PMI index also notes this development, while providing additional detail about the industry:

At 52.7 in August, the headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) – a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance - dipped from 53.0 in July. This indicated a softer improvement in the health of the sector, reflecting the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Japanese manufacturing sector. The lower reading in the headline index was partly the result of a softer rise in output levels. Production increased for the seventh successive month, though growth eased to a marginal pace overall. Firms linked ongoing growth to a sustained rise in new orders, though noted that a surge in COVID-19 cases and lack of raw materials and hindered production. New orders also rose in the latest survey period, though the pace of expansion was the weakest recorded since January. According to anecdotal evidence, client confidence was dampened by the extension of virus restrictions in domestic and international markets. Moreover, new export sales fell into contraction territory for the first time since the start of the year as COVID-19 cases rose across the Asia-Pacific region. More positively, employment rose for the fifth month running in August.

As noted by the BOJ, consumer activity has been somewhat weaker: The red line on the chart above - which is from the latest retail sales report - does show some increases. However, the pace contracted at the end of last year and recently dipped to lower levels. This was reflected in the latest Markit Economic's Service Sector data:

The seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index fell from 47.4 in July to 42.9 in August to indicate a marked contraction in business activity. The latest reduction was the fastest since May 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. As state of emergency measures were extended, demand remained depressed during August.

While the decline of economic activity is understandable, it certainly hurts growth prospects.

Economic conclusion: the Japanese economy is mixed. Business in good shape. But consumer activity has taken a hit thanks to recent lockdowns to slow the virus spread. This will pass, but is detrimental in the short run.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis (both are from StockDharts.com). The 1-year chart above strips out price candles, only showing the following EMAs: 200-day (in magenta); 50-day (in green); 20-day (in red); 10-day (in green). The purpose of this chart is to strip out the noise caused by daily price movements, allowing us to focus on the long, intermediate, and short-term trends.

The EWJ recently had a spike in activity which is evidenced by the large jump in the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA. EWJ 1-year

The 1-year chart shows the EWJ gapped higher at the beginning of September. It hit a peak earlier this week and has since moved a bit lower. The reason for the rally was political:

Japanese stocks climbed to a 30-year high after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan to resign spurred hope that his successor will increase stimulus spending and be more adept in handling the pandemic.

For me, this isn't a good enough reason to take a new position in the EWJ. It's far too speculative.

If you have this ETF, keep it. But wait for stronger fundamental developments before adding to your position.