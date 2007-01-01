Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Nasdaq has smoked the other major indexes since the October 2007 highs, delivering a 425% return in a bit less than 14 years, or ~30%/year:

Pretty heady stuff, and great for capital appreciation. But what if you're an income investor, looking for a few bucks to live on each month?

You might consider the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) for that purpose, or for that matter, some of the other Nasdaq-based ETFs and CEF' which we've covered in our recent articles.

Profile:

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF seeks current income with downside protection. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective principally by investing in a portfolio of the stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index and an options collar (i.e., a mix of written (sold) call options and long (bought) put options) on the Nasdaq-100. It is non-diversified. The options purchased or sold by the Fund will typically have an expiration date approximately one-month from the time of purchase or sale. The Fund expects the total value of the call options and the total value of the put options to each be up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will use a portion of the premium received from writing call options to purchase put options. Call options written by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is at, near, or higher than the current price of the reference asset, and put options purchased by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is lower (in some cases, significantly lower) than the current price of the reference asset. (NUSI site)

As of 6/30/21, NUSI had 105 holdings, with net assets of $389M. Its expense ratio is 0.68%, and its average daily volume is ~313K. It's a relatively new fund, with a 12/19/2019 inception date.

NUSI had a 19.15% return in 2020, vs. 9% for its benchmark, the CBOE S&P 500 Zero-Cost Put Spread Collar Index:

(NUSI site)

NUSI's Sharpe ratio, which represents the additional amount of return that an investor receives per unit of increase in risk. is .96, lower than its benchmark's 2.18 ratio.

The Sortino ratio is another risk/reward metric, but it penalizes only those returns falling below a user-specified target or required rate of return, while the Sharpe ratio penalizes both upside and downside volatility equally.

NUSI has a 1.41 Sortino ratio, vs. 7.09 for its benchmark.

(NUSI site)

The fund's site offers a brief risk-benefit chart for other types of high-income assets, citing interest rate risk as one most commonly found in these other investments, in addition to other risks, such as inflation, leverage, and duration:

(NUSI site)

We looked at a few other ETFs and CEFs which represent these other types of assets, with an eye to their yields and recent performance.

The Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite CEF (QQQX) is another fund which uses covered calls to augment its returns on the Nasdaq 100. Its yield is lower than NUSI's, at 6.08%, but it has outperformed NUSI by a wide margin over the past year, and so far in 2021.

Being a CEF, QQQX can often sell at a wide discount or premium to its NAV/share. At its 9/17/21 intraday price of $29.50, it's selling at a minor 0.17% premium to its 9/16/21 NAV of $17.45, vs. its one-year average discount of -0.48% and its three-year average discount of -0.52%. However, it's cheaper than its five-year average premium to NAV of 0.74%.

Actually, all of these other asset-class funds have outperformed NUSI over the past year and so far in 2021.

The Alerian MLP ETF has had the best performance, up 51% over the past year, and 28.6% in 2021. The Emerging Markets Income ETF is up 30%, the InfraCap Preferred ETF is up 27.4%, and the US "High Dividend" ETF, with a lower 3.75% yield, are all up considerably over the past year.

Looking back further, over the past three years shows the QQQX Nasdaq ETF with the best total return, followed closely by emerging markets, with high dividends, MLPs, and high-yield bonds in the next tier, and REITs and Preferreds in the bottom tier:

Holdings:

No surprise here - NUSI's top sectors are Tech, at ~49%, followed by Communication Services, at ~20%, and Consumer Discretionary, at ~17%:

(NUSI site)

NUSI's top 10 include the usual Nasdaq large-cap tech names and comprise ~53% of its portfolio.

(NUSI site)

Dividends:

While the dollar amount of NUSI's monthly distributions vary, they've been in a tight .65 to .66% monthly yield since June 2020.

(NUSI site)

NUSI has a one-year dividend growth rate of 8.25%, while QQQX has five-year dividend growth rate of 12.11%. NUSI should go ex-dividend this coming week, while QQQX's next ex-dividend date should be in mid-December.

Options:

Many of the high dividend stocks we cover in our articles also have options available.

If you're looking to enhance the typically low dividend yields in the tech arena, selling covered calls can help. For example, Apple (AAPL) only pays $.22/quarter, which works out to less than 1%/year.

However, selling AAPL call options in a covered call trade can offer much higher short-term payouts. We just added this November AAPL trade to our Covered Calls Table, where you can see more details.

AAPL's November $155.00 call option pays $2.87/share, 13X its $.22 quarterly dividend.

There's $8.94 upside between AAPL's $146.06 price/share, and the $155.00 call strike, meaning, if your shares get assigned/called away before the November ex-dividend date, you'd trade a $.22 dividend for an $8.94 short-term capital gain.

Conversely, if you want to own AAPL at a lower price, you could sell cash Secured Puts below its price/share. The October $145.00 put pays $3.20/share, a 2.2% yield in ~2 months, or 27.78% annualized. Your breakeven is $141.80.

You can see more details for this trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table.

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends, we include them in our tables so that viewers can compare them to the options premiums. We use annualized yields in our options tables, so users can compare trades of varying lengths.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.