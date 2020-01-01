Zocha_K/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

So far in 2021, I’ve written bearish SA articles on more than 30 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren’t there in most cases.

Today, I’m taking a look at oil and gas firm Camber Energy (NYSE:NYSE:CEI), whose market capitalization has soared to $170.9 million as of the time of writing on optimism stemming from an intellectual property license agreement for a carbon capture system.

I don’t see any indication the deal could be valuable for the company. Camber Energy looks overvalued from a fundamentals point of view and I’m bearish.

Overview of the business

The main asset of Camber Energy is a majority stake in Viking Energy (OTCQB:OTCQB:VKIN). The latter controls several oil and gas fields in the US states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas, with over 150 conventional producing oil and gas wells.

(Source: Camber Energy)

(Source: Viking Energy)

As of December 2020, Viking had proven reserves of 19.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company produced just below 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent that year. Overall, I view it as a small oil and gas producer. The average cost of production is low though.

(Source: Viking Energy)

In February 2021, Camber Energy and Viking entered into a merger agreement, but the deal hasn’t closed as of the time of writing. Following an $11 million equity investment in late July, Camber Energy owns around 73% of the company.

Camber Energy’s latest available financials are pretty old – Q3 2020. Fortunately, Viking recently released a financial report for H1 2021. The company seems to be in dire straits as both the shareholders’ equity and working capital were in negative territory as of June.

(Source: Viking Energy)

Looking at the income statement, we can see that the oil and gas production operations are generating profits. However, those profits are being eaten up by interest payments and losses on derivatives. Viking has entered into several oil and natural gas derivatives deals and since we have soaring energy prices, things aren’t going the company’s way.

(Source: Viking Energy)

Overall, I think that Viking Energy could be close to insolvency, which doesn’t bode well for Camber Energy.

However, looking at the share price action, we can see that Camber Energy’s market valuation has been soaring since the start of September on incredible volume. On September 16 alone, 270.3 million shares worth over 400 million changed hands.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In my opinion, the main reason behind the share volume and price increases has been retail investor interest. There are a significant number of posts about the company on websites like StockTwits and Twitter. On YouTube, Camber Energy is being covered by several channels, including WALLSTREETBETS, ClayTrader, InstaBulls, cgonz, Jonny Love, peterchao, 9to5 Trader, Shark Gains, and Daily Stock Watch. Many of the videos about the company have several thousand views each. Note that Camber Energy isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

The closest development around Camber Energy at the start of September was an exclusive intellectual property license agreement with a company named ESG Clean Energy. The deal covers patent rights related to stationary electric power generation, including methods to utilize heat and capture carbon dioxide. The signing of the agreement was announced on August 24, just a few days before the share volume and prices started soaring.

ESG Clean Energy has been around since the end of 2016 and it has so far completed just several small projects according to its website. I don’t think there’s any indication that the technology is revolutionary or that it could bring significant revenues and profits for Camber Energy. Yet, many of the retail investors and traders seem excited about the company due to this January 2021 tweet from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in which he said he’d donate $100 million for the best carbon capture technology.

In my view, Camber Energy is significantly overvalued and investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the shares. According to Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 10.16% as of the time of writing. The short borrow fee rate for Viking Energy is 1.99%, but the liquidity there is pretty low.

Investor takeaway

Camber Energy is a small oil and gas producer whose subsidiary Viking Energy had proven reserves of 19.3 million barrels of oil equivalent as of the end of last year. The operations are profitable but the company isn’t, due to a combination of high-interest payments and ill-timed derivatives deals. I think that Viking Energy could be close to insolvency as both the shareholders’ equity and working capital were deep in the red as of June.

The market valuation of Camber Energy has increased significantly following an intellectual property agreement with ESG Clean Energy that seems to have attracted retail investor interest. However, I don’t think the technology is revolutionary or that it could bring significant revenues and profits for Camber Energy. This one looks like a sell.

The only major risk that I see for the bear thesis is that I could be underestimating the market potential of the new carbon capture technology of ESG Clean Energy.