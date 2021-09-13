Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

Financial technology (or “fintech”) increasingly underpins the global economy. Ranging from mobile banking, investing, borrowing and cryptocurrency, fintech has massive opportunity for growth as it increasingly threatens big banks and the financial services industry status quo. From an investment standpoint, the best opportunities for dramatic long-term compound growth usually come from disruptive innovation (such as the industrial revolution, the advent of the internet and now fintech). In this report, we review 3 top fintech stocks worth considering.

Dramatic Fintech Growth

Before getting into the 3 specific stocks, it’s worth sharing a little perspective on the size and growth of the fintech industry. First, as defined by this report, the market cap of public and private fintech companies is currently ~$800 billion, as compared to roughly $0 in 2010. And while we don’t agree entirely with their definition of fintech (the net is much wider), the point is that’s some serious growth in a relatively short period of time (and we believe there is a lot more to come).

Next, private credit (loans outside of traditional banks) was roughly $7.6 trillion in 2000, but grew to approximately ~$18.4 trillion in 2020; not only is that serious growth, but that is a huge market opportunity that can be disrupted by fintech (we’ll have more to say about this opportunity in a moment).

Fintech Company Data Points

For a little more perspective, here is the projected revenue growth for next year for a few top fintech stocks (along with a variety of other interesting data points).

As you can see in the graphic above, there are some very high growth rates among fintech stocks (green bars), but the opportunity goes way beyond just next year considering the total addressable market opportunity is huge. Also worth noting, you can get a good idea of who is spending heavily to capture future growth by considering the operating margins (indigo bars) versus gross margins (navy bars). For example, Sea Limited (SE) has a strong gross margin, but a negative operating margin and a very high revenue growth rate.

Big Players are Getting Involved

Further, big financial industry players are increasingly worried (of becoming less relevant) and getting involved in the fintech space. For example, just this week Goldman Sachs (GS) announced it is acquiring fintech lender GreenSky (GSKY) for $2.2 billion. And also this week, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Chinese government will break up fintech juggernaut Ant Group’s Alipay (BABA) and force the creation of a new loan app. The point here is that fintech is a big deal and the opportunities are massive (and threatening to the status quo).

Crypto Is Big, Not Going Away

Fintech goes far beyond simply cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Litecoin (LTC-USD); yet cryptocurrencies are still a big part of fintech’s disruption and they are not going away. Many investors are attracted to cryptocurrencies because they seem largely immune to the valuation manipulation of big government monetary policies, and also because they are still new enough that investors feel they are getting in early on something big. For example, here is what deservedly popular Twitter (TWTR) handle, Michael Batnick had to say earlier this week:

However, one of the challenges with cryptocurrency has been that you can’t buy them through most typical retail brokerage accounts, such as Schwab (SCHW) or Fidelity (although Interactive Brokers (IBKR) announced just this week that you can) so investors have been forced to buy through places like Coinbase (COIN) and PayPal (PYPL) or indirectly through MicroStrategy (MSTR) - a company that has boldly converted most of the cash on its balance sheet to Bitcoin (and thereby has shares that trade in lock step with the price of the cryptocurrency).

Also, there really is no good way to value cryptocurrencies (because they don’t produce income or pay dividends like a traditional company/stock). Nonetheless, cryptocurrency is a big opportunity that is not going away.

3 Top Fintech Stocks Worth Considering

With that backdrop in mind, we move on to our 3 top fintech stocks. As a reminder, we’re not encouraging anyone to bet the farm on fintech, but it is a big secular trend worth considering, and we currently own 2 of the 3 names on the list within our prudently concentrated Disciplined Growth portfolio.

1. SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi’s mission is to help its members (made up primarily of what it calls “high earners”) achieve financial independence. To accomplish this, the company is basically an online platform mainly for lending (including student loans, personal loans, auto loans and mortgages), but also for investments and insurance products.

SoFi shares began trading publicly in June (following its SPAC merger), and the share price has experienced significant volatility. But don’t let that fool you. SoFi has an extremely high revenue growth rate, very high gross margins, and a very large and expanding total addressable market. For example, check out this SoFI CEO fireside chat and presentation from last week at the 11th Annual Goldman Sachs Financial Technology Conference where CEO Anthony Noto provides an overview of the company and where it’s going over the next 3 to 5 years (pay attention to the part about the national bank charter).

At 12.5x this year's adjusted net revenue guidance, we believe SoFi is very attractive and worth considering if you are a long-term growth investor. We don’t currently own shares of SoFi, but it's high on our watchlist.

2. Shopify (SHOP)

You may be wondering what a nearly $200 billion market cap behemoth like Shopify is doing on our list, but a look at our earlier chart shows the expected growth rate remains high, and we believe the market will continue to support high growth for many years to come.

Shopify is basically an online platform that helps merchants put the infrastructure in place to scale their businesses across multiple channels, including web, mobile, physical retail, mobile apps and more. For example, it enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing, to name a few.

One of the reasons we like Shopify is because it is a bit of an anti-Amazon (AMZN) in the sense that it helps small businesses succeed rather than using them for its own gain. For example, just this week, Shopify President Harley Finkelstein announced everyone on Shopify’s platform is now global by default. Nice. Also, here is a recent comparison of the number of unique visitors on Shopify versus Amazon.

We’ve owned shares of Shopify since early August of 2018 with an average price of just over $142 (they now trade at ~$1,459), and we still believe the company has significant upside from here. And here's what we had to say about Shopify in our original purchase note back in August of 2018:

Shopify is a rare and very powerful growth opportunity. It’s growing rapidly, and it is expected to keep growing rapidly considering its very large total addressable market (TAM) and its complete lack of any formidable competition. This is a powerful company in the right place at the right time. The shares can be volatile, and we just purchased shares on this latest pullback because we expect the price to increase dramatically in the years ahead.

Shopify still has a very long runway for growth, and for reference you can read our previous detailed report on the company here.

3. Upstart Holdings (UPST)

Next on our list is extremely hot, cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform company, Upstart. The type of share price momentum this stock has (it’s up over 500% since January) scares away a lot of investors. There will undoubtedly be a lot of share price volatility in the months and quarters ahead, but over the long term - this business has a ton of upside. We dipped our toe in with a 1% position on September 1st (with an average price of ~$229 per share), and we’re already up over 30% (which is basically noise for a stock like this stock).

A few of the things we really like about this company (aside from being in the right fintech space at the right time) is that its platform has scale, rapid growth and it’s already profitable. Further we like the two-sided business (connecting consumers to AI-enabled bank partners), the continually improving AI models, and the fact that 71% of loans are instantly approved and fully automated. Approximately 97% of revenue comes from bank fees or servicing with zero credit exposure. And the business is already GAAP net income profitable.

It’s the incredible potential of fintech companies like Upstart that has big banks scared (such as Goldman Sachs, which announced a purchase of GreenSky this week, as mentioned). For reference, you can view our purchase note on Upstart (using this link), and if you can handle the volatility and momentum, this one has a very long runway for continuing high growth.

The Bottom Line

If you are looking for dramatic capital appreciation, then dramatic disruptive secular trends are a good place to look - such as fintech. The fintech stocks we have highlighted in this report are positioned to benefit greatly from industry growth, and we currently own shares of Shopify and Upstart (with SoFi high on our watchlist).

As always, we recommend investing in attractive opportunities from across market sectors and through a prudently concentrated portfolio that meets your own specific needs. Disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing is a winning strategy.