iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:BATS:INDA) is an exchange-traded fund whose mandate is to invest in Indian equities, "large and mid-sized companies in India". The fund simply tracks its benchmark index, the MSCI India Index.

The index's most recent factsheet indicates a trailing price/earnings ratio of 31.04x and a forward price/earnings ratio of 23.31x, with a price/book ratio of 3.86x. The implication is that the forward return on equity is about 16.6% (not quite as strong as the most popular large-cap U.S. equity portfolios, but still high from a global perspective).

Additionally, the implied forward earnings yield is about 4.3%, which is actually quite low. Unfortunately, Morningstar do not provide earnings growth projections for INDA beyond "year one", or any of the other major U.S.-listed Indian equity ETFs that I have focused on. Nevertheless, historical earnings growth has come in at about 11%, the index reportedly about 10%. Judging by the difference between INDA's benchmark index's trailing and forward price/earnings ratios, forward year-one earnings growth also reflects a prospective bounce of about a third.

I would want to use 10% as a base rate after year one, but current inflation rates in India are averaging 4-6%, while real GDP growth is averaging just over 3% or so per year at the moment (historically more, but the pandemic has naturally created a lot of noise after the contractions seen in 2020). Notably, GDP growth in India was slowing materially even prior to the pandemic. So, a nominal GDP growth rate of 7-9% would probably be pretty good, assuming reasonably well contained inflation. While corporate earnings can be assumed to grow in excess of real GDP, to be conservative we can start with 7% after year one.

Immediately, I generate the following valuation gauge for the INDA fund, based on current metrics. I use Professor Damodaran's base ERP of 4.61%, plus his suggested country risk premium for India of 1.85%, and the local 10-year (risk-free rate) of 6.17% at the time of writing. This sums to a fairly high cost of equity of 12.63%. For immediate price/earnings ratios, I use MSCI's numbers as they are more conservative.

This results in a fairly high level of downside potential, of almost 60%. Clearly, investors must be pricing in a combination of either less risk, or higher earnings growth potential. Instead then, let me use Morningstar's lower forward price/earnings ratio against the more recent share price, and allow me to assume further stronger earnings growth after year one of 20%, trailing off to 10%. I would consider these to be aggressive projections. I will also eliminate any country risk premium (which is based on Damodaran's calculations of relative government fiscal sustainability by country credit ratings, as well as local stock/bond volatility ratios).

In this scenario, I still find a downside of over 25%. In my opinion, even with a reasonably strong return on equity of 16%, with a fairly hefty price/book ratio of over 4x, it is very difficult to see strong forward returns for the INDA fund. It is priced as if the fund is in a valuation bubble. Here is what INDA's share price looks like most recently:

And additionally, here is what the share price looks like versus SPY, a popular U.S. equity ETF that seeks to track the popular market-cap-weighted S&P 500 U.S. equity index:

So, over the long run, INDA has not been able to beat SPY, but interestingly INDA has bounced fairly fervently against SPY since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic (roughly Q1 2020, from a markets perspective at least). But I think this out-performance will be short-lived, and the fund will return to under-performing SPY. The reason is because the valuation is so far detached from likely near-term fundamentals that forward returns have been, well, pulled forward. The 10-year bond yield in India of over 6% compares to a dividend yield on INDA of almost 0%. The 30-day SEC yield is 0.17% according to iShares.

In order for me to make the valuation "work", I would have to essentially create a negative country risk premium, i.e., implying that the Indian equity market is less risky than the U.S. equity market, worth roughly 2.5% per year. And that would be on top of likely optimistic earnings projections as built in earlier (in my second valuation perspective). And even after all that, we would be pricing in zero upside on the valuation (i.e., "fair value", under these unsound assumptions).

Even if INDA's underlying ROE holds firm at 16% or more, I think that downside is due. I would understand if the Reserve Bank of India was interested in cutting interest rates, but analysts seem to think the opposite for 2022, with potential hikes coming next year as local inflation tolerance wanes. This should create a larger discount rate, lowering valuations further, and increased volatility could potentially generate a larger implied fair country risk premium.

In short, I am bearish on INDA and believe the downside is highly likely on a forward twelve-month basis. I think that INDA is likely in bubble territory.