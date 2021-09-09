pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

"The surprise is that you continue to be surprised." - Jill A. Davis

Although the S&P 500 has waffled around during the summer months plenty of new highs have been achieved and the uptrend remains intact. The index stands about 1.8% above where it was in mid-July. During that time there were many discussions about why the market could go lower and what would be required to make new highs. Sometimes the stock market just does what it wants and frustrates as many people as it can.

Both camps will agree there have been more nerve-racking events than anyone would like to see in just a short period of time. Afghanistan, Covid, Inflation, FedTapering, etc., etc. Let's not forget the unsettling politics out of Washington D.C. as it comes to raising taxes to fund a proposed $5 trillion spending bill. The initial issues that were just highlighted can be equated to a tropical storm. The latter can be viewed as a tornado and it may be with investors for a while longer. As with any storm that morphs into a tornado, it has the potential to produce the largest impact on the equity market.

How each investor views and handles the situation of course is dependent on their personal investment profile. No analyst or pundit should be offering a one size fits all solution to a very complex problem. It's important to realize that no one has all the right answers in finance and economics and that you need to be open-minded to competing views. Looking at and learning what the data is telling us is not as easy as it sounds. It isn't easy because the process has to be completed without making assumptions and jumping to conclusions.

Staying Flexible

Some are already jumping to a conclusion that it's time to turn bearish. If an investor takes that approach now, they haven't weighed ALL of the data. Probabilities should be assigned to events and changes that are discovered along the investing highway we are on. Besides, it isn't advisable to put your vehicle into reverse while moving forward without first stopping at "neutral"

Anyone that has been investing for a while has to constantly be on the lookout that they haven't become too fixated on their way of doing things. It leads to a problem where anything new isn't accepted too well. That includes data that is changing. Constantly collecting and processing information is necessary to determine whether a status quo situation exists, or if action needs to be taken.

Being flexible and learning isn't easy for adults. We become set in our ways. There is a simple reason for that. Assuming you already know everything there is to know is much easier. Easy is the path of least resistance, it's more comfortable, and it's the brain's first choice. The problem is a lot of times it is the incorrect choice. It is critical to keep an open mind and remain flexible during this process.

Signals that suggest a change is taking place be it a positive or negative are always there. They are there in the changing facts and data. They were present before the Tech bubble burst. This past week was the thirteenth anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Plenty of facts and information were presented to investors before the financial crisis bloomed, and to this day we hear how no one saw the market drop coming. Anyone uttering those words made up the "blinders on" crowd as the major indices rolled over in January of 2008. Market participants that remained open-minded, compiled, assessed, and reacted to the changing data had plenty of time to take action.

At some point in time, we will get that warning. Who identifies it and how they respond to it will determine success or failure when the next "change" occurs. Despite the uncertainty amidst a bevy of "change", there is no such signal from the stock market today.

The Week On Wall Street

The post-Summer trading environment hasn't been particularly positive for bulls as we entered the trading week, the S&P 500 did not experience a positive day since the index set an all-time high on September 2nd.

The end of August left the S&P 500 overbought, this week it started the first trading day of the week, very close to being oversold. Both the economic and the earnings calendars were essentially blank on Monday and the Fed was in its pre-meeting blackout period as well. Maybe that was good news as the S&P broke the 5-day losing streak with a modest gain of 10 points.

Indecision reentered the scene as the indices remained "mixed" and at times confusing. Investors should be accustomed to this behavior since it is something they have lived with for most of this year. The DJIA and S&P 500 mini rallies stopped at resistance, fell to support levels, rebounded back to resistance, only to sell off again on Thursday and Friday.

That makes it back-to-back weekly losses for all of the major indices except for the Dow Transports which have fallen three straight weeks.

The Political Scene

Tax details are beginning to emerge as House Democrats are crafting their reconciliation package. Included in the initial draft is a list of $2.9 trillion in tax provisions to pay for the targeted $3.5 trillion in spending. Key details include the introduction of a progressive corporate tax rate from 18% to 26.5%, an increase in the top individual tax rate to 39.6% ($400,000 income threshold), a 3% surcharge for individuals with annual income above $5 million, an increase in investment taxes to 25% (effective rate of 28.8% with ACA surcharge), several changes to high-balance IRAs/restrictions on Roth IRA conversions, lower estate tax exclusions, increased IRS enforcement, changes to international taxes, among other provisions.

Substantive changes are promised for SALT relief but are still under negotiation. The final details of these provisions are likely to change significantly over the course of negotiations. These details further narrow the potential outcomes, while the potential impact of individual provisions continues to pose risk, the overall list of tax provisions is lower than initially proposed by President Biden. Overall, the process to a final bill remains on track, but a looming budget showdown at the end of September and the debt limit present complicating procedural factors in the weeks ahead.

There will be multiple distinct negotiations phases before a final deal will emerge or fail (both will appear likely at various parts of negotiations). This is likely to include the House passage of a bill, the Senate development (but not formal passage), negotiations with key groups (Senators Manchin, Sinema, Schumer, Wyden, and Sanders in the Senate - Pelosi, progressives, moderates, SALT caucus in the House), the emergence of a final package, the Senate and House consideration of the deal. While all of that is going on we can expect market volatility as headlines emerge.

During this time, Democrats will also be balancing the passage of a continuing resolution to keep the government funded post-September 30 (potentially to December 10), the debt limit, disaster funding, and funding for Afghanistan. Unanimous agreement in the Senate will be required and near-unanimous agreement in the House among Democrats for passage.

The Potential Ramifications

NFIB President & CEO Brad Close penned his concerns over the impact on small business owners in the proposals. Mr. Close notes how the Small Business Deduction is one of the most important small business tax reforms in decades, and that if cut or ended, it would hurt small businesses from hiring, expanding, and potentially even staying open:

"Any tax hike would arrive when small businesses can least afford it. Nearly a quarter of small businesses say taxes already are the single biggest problem they face, and coming off the economic devastation of the pandemic and shutdowns, Main Street is struggling. Labor shortages are rampant. Historically high levels of small businesses are raising prices to cover supply chain disruptions and other challenges. With a tax hike, many would consider raising prices higher still. That's no recipe for recovery. It's an invitation to greater pain - for small businesses, their workers, and their customers alike. "Eroding the Small Business Deduction would set a terrible precedent, opening the door to further tax hikes on small business, meaning further strain on the engine of our economy."

It's not just the small business owners. The oil and gas industry is under attack now with a new methane gas tax. The Biden administration has announced it will revise and expand oil and natural gas industry methane emissions regulations. Compliance with these regulations will be costly. Congress has demanded expanded regulation and now imposes burdensome taxes on these regulated industries.

Because it is less expensive and cleaner than alternatives, 48 percent of all U.S. homes use natural gas for heating. Add more regulation, then tax Natural gas and you tax the average homeowner. Combine this with the increase in corporate taxes and the average utility bill goes higher, not lower.

In addition, by strong majorities, the following demographic groups said now is not the right time to raise taxes:

86 percent of women

85 percent of voters making less than $75k

83 percent of independents

82 percent of suburban voters

74 percent of Hispanic voters

71 percent of urban voters

70 percent of Biden voters

69 percent of Democrats

Ladies and Gentlemen, this isn't about politics, this isn't an opinion, these are facts. Facts that are being stated by factions of the U.S. economy that represent the "average" worker. No matter what opinion any investor may have towards the proposed spending package no one should dismiss the ramifications for inflation. For a moment forget what is in this proposal. Instead, concentrate on the amount of spending that will keep inflation "HOT". If that occurs as anticipated it will wind up being the biggest tax of all for the "average" consumer.

This is all about the impact on U.S. Corporations, the economy, and eventually the stock market. No one has to agree with the business leaders issuing a warning, BUT I advise avoiding the contingent that continues to have their collective heads buried in the sand. Those that refuse to deal with reality and hold onto their bias as if it were a religion. All the while spinning a tale to justify what has clearly been proven to be an incorrect assessment of the ramifications for the economy and the stock market.

The Debt Limit Standoff and Potential Market Implications

Debt limit drama is back and while the most likely outcome remains an increase before default, the immediate path ahead is unusually uncertain, increasing the risk of a policy mistake. AS usual, both parties are attempting to use this fight for their own political benefit. A key difference between this fight and the previous is that Democrats changed the Senate rules this year to revert to rules from 12 years ago that allow an increase to the debt limit via reconciliation without a 60 vote threshold. However, reconciliation is time-consuming and requires a vote on a dollar amount, whereas a 60 vote threshold allows Congress to "suspend" the debt limit - essentially creating a time period where the debt limit does not exist.

Economy

Good news on the inflation front

The headline CPI increased 0.3% and the core rate edged up 0.1% in August, both weaker than expected. The latter is the smallest gain since February. Those follow respective July gains of 0.5% and 0.3%. On a 12-month basis, heading consumer prices slipped to 5.3% year over year. That is still high but it has moderated. The ex-food and energy component rose at a 4.0% y/y clip from 4.3% y/y, underpinning the Fed's expectation of "transient" as reopening pressures eased off.

Source: Bloomberg

Energy prices were up 2.0% from the prior 1.6% gain, and 1.5% before that, with gasoline prices 2.8% higher versus 2.4%. Services prices inched up 0.1% from 0.3%. Housing prices increased another 0.4%, as in July, with owners' equivalent rent edging up by another 0.3%, also like July. Food/beverage prices rose 0.4% from 0.7%. Apparel prices were up 0.4% from unchanged previously. Transportation actually declined -0.1% from 0.6% and is down from 3.6% in June as used car/truck prices dropped -1.5% from July's 0.2% and June's 10.5% surge. New vehicle prices climbed 1.2% from 1.7% in July and 2.0% in June. Recreation prices increased 0.5% from 0.6%. Education costs were up 0.2%, like July. Commodities prices rose 0.6% versus the prior 0.8% gain.

NFIB Small Business optimism increased slightly in August but business owners still can't fill open positions. The report showed optimism increased in August to 100.1, up 0.4 points from July. Five of the 10 Index components improved, four declined, and one was unchanged. The NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased seven points to 69, the lowest level since January 2016.

NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg:

"As the economy moves into the fourth quarter, small business owners are losing confidence in the strength of future business conditions. The biggest problems facing small employers right now is finding enough labor to meet their demand and for many, managing supply chain disruptions."

Key findings include:

Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased by eight points to a net negative 28%. This indicator has declined 16 points over the past two months to its lowest reading since January 2013.

Fifty percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, an increase of one point from July and a 48-year record high for the second consecutive month.

Manufacturing

Empire State manufacturing index jumped 16 points to 34.3 in September, much stronger than expected, after plunging 24.7 points to 18.3 which had largely erased the 25.6 point jump to a record high of 43.0 in July. Nearly all of the components improved, except for many of the price data. The employment index increased 7.7 ticks to 20.5 after sinking to 12.8 in August. The workweek rose to 24.3 from 8.9. The new orders bounced to 33.7 after the prior dive to 14.8. Shipments surged to 26.9 from the 39.4 point plunge op 4.4. Prices paid dipped to 75.7 from 76.1, and have declined from the all-time high of 83.5 in May.

Philly Fed index surged to the same 30.7 seen in June, capping a four-month string of drops to an 8-month low of 19.4 in August from a 48-year high of 50.2 in April that was the highest reading since April of 1973. The ISM-adjusted Philly Fed rose to 61.3, capping a three-month string of drops to 57.8 in August from a 48-year high of 64.8 in May versus prior highs of 63.7 in April and 63.5 in March. The March-May readings were the highest since 1973. Producer sentiment appears to be bouncing in August, given big gains for both the Philly Fed and Empire State measures, after a prior unwind of the lofty March-May peaks that were particularly high due to the lift from Q1 stimulus.

Industrial production increased 0.4% in August, (up 5.9%y/y) slightly beating estimates, after the 0.8% jump in July and 0.5% June gain. It is a 6th straight monthly gain and indeed, the index has not posted a decline since February. Capacity utilization rose to 76.4% from 76.2%. Manufacturing edged up 0.2% following the 1.6% bounce in July after the -0.3% drop in June.

Consumer

Retail sales sharply beat estimates with August gains of 0.7% headline and 1.8% ex-autos, following net downward revisions that only partly trimmed the impact of the upside August surprise.

Consumer sentiment ticked up 0.7 points to 71 in the preliminary September print, a little shy of estimates, after dropping 10.9 points to 70.3 in August. The latter was the weakest reading since the 69.9 from December 2011, while the index was at a cycle high of 88.3 in April. The index is mired at decade lows. The expectations index paced the gain, rising to 67.1 after dropping to 65.1 previously from 79.0 in July. The current conditions index dipped to 77.1, extending its decline after falling to 78.5 in August from 84.5 in July.

The 1-year inflation gauge edged back up to 4.7%, where it was in July, after slipping to 4.6% in August. This matches July for a 13-year high.

The Global Scene

The Chinese economy continues to struggle. Retail sales and industrial production rose by 2.5% and 5.3%, respectively, in August from a year earlier. Retail sales were way down compared to the 8.5% increase in July, and much lower than the projection for a rise of 7% estimated in the Bloomberg survey.

Industrial Production came in lower than the 6.4% gain in July. August's figure was lower than the median forecast of the Bloomberg survey for a rise of 5.8%.

These are issues that have to be turned around IF the global economy will continue to improve.

Earnings

We've seen some opposition to the proposed spending bill that suggests a watered-down version of the proposal is a possibility. However, the "pay for" will include tax increases. The proposal is for Corporate tax rates to now be raised from 21% to 26.5%. Early analysis reveals that and other tax increase initiatives could take at least 5-7% off of 2022 S&P 500 earnings estimates. I do not believe that is priced in, and it is what I referred to last week as a market "reset" that will take place with this "change" in "policy".

However, that is not yet cast in stone. Beyond that, there is a change in the capital gains tax rate from 23% to 28% on the table. That surely will hit investor sentiment as it stands as an impediment to investment. While it won't destroy the investment scene, the knee-jerk reaction to these and other taxes has the potential to indeed "change" the investment landscape at least temporarily.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

Another action-packed week that saw the S&P break a 5-day losing streak, then take another step lower and settling into what amounted to a 4-day trading range between 4,435 and 4,485. The lower end of that range was broken today.

With a close on Friday at 4432, the S&P is below (barely) a support level that has held all pullbacks in check. So what is in store for next week? Perhaps a surprise upside move that will catch the BEARS off guard, OR the "buy the dip army" will get taught a lesson.

Investors are faced with crosscurrents on the fundamental side of the equation that may be spilling over to the technical picture. There are some positives as well as negatives that can be found under the surface. If anyone knows what direction the S&P takes next please let the rest of us in on the secret.

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

Earlier last week we heard a lot of chatter about how long it has been since the stock market has had a pullback of even 5%. When this week began it had been 307 days since the S&P 500 has fallen 5%+. As shown below, the index has risen 38+% during this 307-day streak.

Source: Bespoke

While 307 days is a long time, it's certainly not without precedent. In fact, investors just experienced a 578-day streak without a 5%+ pullback as recently as 2018, and the longest streak ever was 593 days back in the late 1950s that's close to double the length of the current streak.

The market has pulled back recently, with the S&P testing a support level that has kept all "dips" in check. There is a line of thinking that says the upside is capped for a while at these levels. Yet, there hasn't been a wave of heavy selling that would threaten the bigger picture trends. Instead, we've been left to deal with these mild dips that tend to frustrate the "correction" crowd and the "top" callers.

The current dip has been rather orderly and I don't hear the typical "get me out" mania that tends to lead to deeper pullbacks. That can obviously change and morph into the first "correction" in 2021. Investor bullishness is shaky and my view in that regard remains the same, there is no euphoric sentiment present. In my view, it's a function of the rally being long in the tooth and the uncertainty that is in the air.

And maybe, just maybe it also has something to do with the so-called "smart money" at the big banks all making bearish calls lately. While I will always question any publication looking to generate "clicks" for their articles, this one did recently point out that the "Six Largest Wall Street Banks Issued Market Red Alerts". They noted that Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs have "all issued red alert warnings on the US stock market in just the past few days, with some expecting an imminent correction of 10-20%.

While I'm sure the BEARS are giddy at that news, that sure scared the BULLS as noted by the results of this week's sentiment survey from AAII. Bullish sentiment has made a turn lower since its high of 43.4% two weeks ago, but this week, the reading plummeted down to 22.4%. That is the lowest level in bullish sentiment since the last week of July 2020 and is in the bottom 5% of readings since the start of the survey in 1987.

When that previous low bullish reading was set in late July the S&P rallied 3.5% to a new all-time high.

Now it is possible the Banks, the BEARS, and the scared BULLS are all correct BUT to me, that screams out that the opposite may occur. Surprise, that's just the way these things seem to work. When these firms are uber-bullish and saying things like "we see no reason why the market would go down" then I start to worry.

A Challenging Scene

Crosscurrents are all around us when we look at the fundamental backdrop and we see that reflected in the technical view of the stock market as well. Watching the constant ebb and flow in the "Recovery stocks" versus "Pandemic winners" has left many traders in a total state of confusion. Growth versus Value is another internal battle that is going on under the surface. One day the Banks and other cyclical stocks look like they're ready to move higher, only to watch the short-term mini rallies snuffed out. Lately, the one constant has been technology and ironically some are telling their clients to "lighten up" on that sector.

I continue to follow the "diversity" theme and am not inclined to chase these very quick short-term momentum trends. If I see a situation that presents value whether it be growth-oriented, cyclical, large-cap, or small-cap, I'm not interested if it is not part of a momentum trade. At some point, it will be and that is why I want to own it.

Russell 2000

For the past 7 months, the small-cap index as measured by the (IWM) has been caught in a giant, slow-motion consolidation that has led to numerous traps for both bulls and bears. As of Friday's close, the ETF sits right in the middle of its trading range. Small caps tend to tell investors what the economy will look like down the road. The hesitation in the index correlates perfectly with the uncertainty that abounds in a post covid world void of stimulus and looking at economic policy "change".

A final resolution to the "spending" and "tax" bill will go a long way in determining the fate of the small-cap index.

Energy

Last week's analysis: "The Energy ETF (XLE) is caught between support and resistance and we may soon know what direction energy stocks will take next. Unless the price of WTI craters in the next few days, a move to the upside for the XLE has a higher probability of occurring. At the moment I haven't changed my exposure to the Energy sector."

WTI did not collapse. Instead, it moved higher and the Energy ETF (XLE) drifted higher as well. It may still be too early to conclude just yet but in my holding energy exposure during the sector correction has been the correct call. The corrective period may be over.

Gold

The gold miner's ETF (GDX) continues to trade in a sideways pattern as the ETF is at the same price it was back in March. In the interim, there have been short mini rallies and mini selloffs, but the action has been difficult to trade and make money. I continue to avoid the sector.

Healthcare

Here is a sector where many of the individual components are showing a mixed picture. An example that this is indeed a market of stocks. The Healthcare ETF (XLV) is in a mini pullback (-3.2%) after making new highs in August and early September. Medical devices continue to be a strong subsector. The Large Pharma segment of healthcare is the weakest these days given the rhetoric out of D.C. That is where the value lies with attractive dividend yields. I believe that is where the opportunity lies in the Health sector. It's also where I'm putting new money to work.

Homebuilders

The homebuilder stocks have had huge runs since COVID as real estate prices have soared, and they're mostly up huge in 2021 as well. As shown in the chart of the S&P Homebuilder ETF (XHB) below, though, all of 2021's gains came in the first part of the year, and the builders have essentially traded sideways for the last few months.

Many of the individual homebuilder stocks started the month of September in overbought territory, but they've been experiencing downside mean reversion last week, and many have moved below their short-term support levels. However, the longer-term bullish trend remains in place.

Technology

This past weekend I posted an alert to members:

Will AAPL Be the "Tell"?

One stock does not make "the market" but Apple (AAPL) remains extremely important to the performance of the indices, making up over 6% of the S&P 500, 11% of the NASDAQ 100, and a huge 22% of the S&P 500's Technology sector (as well as a more modest 2-3% of the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average).

The recent price action dropped shares below support levels and leaves the stock very much oversold in the short term.

Semiconductors

Back and forth trading saw the indices weaken considerably on Tuesday. While that was occurring the Semiconductor Index closed at a new all-time high, and that strength continued as the week went on. Many investors still focus on "Transports" as the key to economic activity. In my view, the semis are the barometer for the overall economy, and this price action is positive. They continue to reward investors that have stayed with this uptrend.

Cryptocurrency

Since my last report Bitcoin remained in a trading range at the mid to upper $40k range. This past week I outlined the first part of my Bitcoin strategy by informing members of my service the options available to them if they decide to add crypto to their portfolios.

Final Thought

The stage is set for the upcoming events that may move the markets next week. Perhaps it will be more like a three-ring circus as investors will have trouble keeping up with all of the action. D.C. spending takes center stage, the Fed will be in ring number 2, and the Debt ceiling deadline in ring number 3.

Only one of these events has the ability to have far-reaching impacts on the economy and the stock market. Investors have to realize they have no control over what will take place next week or the week after when it comes to these issues. That being said there is no reason for me to speculate, jump to conclusions, and overreact. All of which can lead to mistakes. The stock market is always full of surprises and continues to send its message to investors.

Only those that listen will prosper.