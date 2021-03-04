MixMedia/E+ via Getty Images

Low Valuation of Reading International Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) is mostly known as a cinema theatre operator. It is probably less known that the company owns a lot of real estate as well, which is a business in itself. Likewise, many people will know that Reading is active in the US, but many people may be unaware that the company is active in two other countries as well, New Zealand and Australia.

The diversification of Reading over the three countries and the two businesses, cinema and real estate, is mentioned here first, at the start of this article, because it may very well be that the market perceives Reading to be only a small US cinema operator. This could explain why Readings market capitalization is currently a very low $138 million.

If the market would be fully aware that Reading also operates cinemas in two other big western countries outside the US and normally generates a total revenue of over $60 million per quarter, and if the market was fully aware that Reading completed four very lucrative real estate sales transactions earlier in this year, resulting in over $110 million in cash on the balance sheet per the end of Q2 2021, it would surely mean that the market would value Reading somewhat higher. Or wouldn't it?

Could it be that the market is fully aware of these facts, but that there's some issues that justify a discounted valuation of the company? Note that if an investor would buy all the outstanding Reading shares of series RDI and RDIB at their current price, for a total of $138 million, it would give that investor ownership of over $110 million in cash on the Reading balance sheet. This means that the rest of the company, including debt, has a market value of $28 million at most.

It can be that valuation is fair due to risks of defaulting on interest or maturity payments. It can be that the company has a huge debt load and is on the brink of collapse. Alternatively, there may be a high risk that Readings cinema business will never recover to pre-pandemic levels, which would mean that quarterly revenue would never again cover the quarterly running costs. In that case, $28 million to obtain the full ownership of that perpetually loss making business could be fair as well.

To summarize, unwillingness in the market to value Readings' real estate business or to take into account the operations in New Zealand and Australia may partly explain the current low share price. There may also be financial risks that warrant a lower valuation, such as for example a worrisome debt situation. There could be other things at play as well. A closer look at the company, and more specifically the recent real estate sales transaction, the revenue trends, the debt situation and the prospects can provide more clarity on what is behind the current low valuation. And, perhaps more importantly, if the low valuation comes with an opportunity for an investor.

The Benefits of the Global Real Estate Boom

As said, Reading owns and operates real estate assets as a separate line of business. This comprises fully operational cinema theatres, but also plots of land and empty buildings. Over the last years, the company saw the market value of that real estate on the balance sheet soar, driven up by the global real estate boom. The values were going up fast in the current low interest rate environment. The extent of the value increase of Readings real estate assets became apparent with the closing of some sales transactions.

In recent months, Reading was able to dispose of some real estate assets at large premiums to book value. Some examples of these transactions are also discussed in my article from June 2021, titled Recovery Of Reading International's Stock Is Just Getting Started. On March 4, 2021, the company sold 70.4-acre raw land near the Auckland Airport in Manukau for $56.1 million and on March 5, 2021, it sold 202 acres of undeveloped land in Coachella, California for $11 million. The two deals came with substantial gains over book value, a $41.1 million gain on Manukau (book value was $13.5 million) and a $6.3 million gain on Coachella (book value was $4.4 million). So in March 2021, Reading had a total one-off gain of nearly $50 million from those transactions.

More good news followed in the Q2 earnings report. Reading achieved another substantial gain on real estate sales of $43.7 million with the sales of the Auburn/Redyard center (NSW, Australia) and the Royal George Theatre (Chicago, Illinois) properties. These Q2 one off gains and the earlier gains from March brought the cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet to just above $110 million at the end of Q2 2021.

One-off gains from real estate sales are not shown in the recurring revenue numbers, but they become visible in the cash reserves of the company. The cash allows the company to pay the bills for quite some time. Further on in this article it becomes clear that the cash will easily allow Reading to survive the final stages of the pandemic.

Shareholders also benefit in another way from the sales of these non cash-generating real estate assets at high premiums to book value. The company can avoid an increase in debt, which would deteriorate the position of the equity holders versus the debt holders, and it can avoid the issuance of new shares, which would cause dilution. So, besides allowing the company to reach the end of the pandemic, the real estate sales transactions have also protected the position of the shareholders.

A Quick Look at the Revenue Trends

Reading reports the recurring revenue from the two businesses, the cinema exhibition business and the real estate business. The revenue from cinema operations is normally around $65 million on a quarterly basis. I use the word "normally" to refer to the situation without a pandemic. This is the situation like it was until Q1 2020. It's also hopefully how it will be from 2022, once the Delta variant has receded and once the US, New Zealand and Australia allow all cinemas to operate to full capacity again.

The revenue stream coming from the real estate part of the business is normally only a very small part of the recurring revenue, $3 - 4 million per quarter. This small recurring real estate related revenue comes from the letting of entire buildings or the leasing of some space in buildings.

The table below shows the split of the quarterly revenue from Q3 2019 until Q2 2021. It clearly shows that the revenue from cinema operations has been heavily impacted by the pandemic and dropped from the normal above $60 million level to nearly zero in Q2 2020. Every quarter since that low point, the revenue from cinema operations has recovered somewhat, until it reached half of the normal quarterly revenue in Q2 2021: $32.7 million.

The second line in the table shows that the small real estate revenue was also negatively affected, but this revenue is far less important, or even insignificant, in the big picture.

$ x million Q2 '21 Q1 '21 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Revenue from cinema operations 32.7 18.1 12.1 7.3 1.2 46.3 65.3 66.7 Revenue from real estate 3.3 3.2 2.9 2.9 2.2 2.9 3.6 3.7 Total revenue 36.0 21.3 15.0 10.2 3.4 49.2 68.9 70.4

Source: Author compilation on the basis of quarterly reports

Readings recovery is now half way, with recurring revenue from cinema operations at half the normal level. Unfortunately, this doesn't allow the company to operate at an operating profit yet. With a total revenue of $36.0 million in Q2 2021, the business made an operating loss of $12.5 million in that quarter. Worded differently, the expenses associated with running the cinemas at the current level of attendance are still exceeding the revenue. Reading came up short $12.5 million in Q2 2021 and had to make up for the difference. A further recovery of cinema operations is necessary to reach an operating profit again.

Luckily, Reading has the cash from the real estate sales to compensate the temporary low revenues from cinema operations. The Q2 operating loss of $12.5 million was easily covered by Readings cash reserves. Note that the expenses associated with running the cinemas are the bulk of Readings costs, but Reading also has to service the debt, which normally requires up to $5 million per quarter, mainly for interest payments. All in all, at the still below normal cinema attendance level of Q2 2021, Reading needs up to $20 million in additional cash per quarter to cover the costs, which means that Reading has more than a year in runway until the current cash reserves of just over $110 million run out.

Debt and Contractual Obligations

With ~$250 million in debt at the end of Q2 2021, Reading reported a debt to equity ratio of 2.16. This level of leverage certainly doesn't appear excessive, as the company reported to have the $110 million in cash reserves and operating real estate assets with a book value of over $300 million at the end of the same quarter. As we've seen in the real-estate transactions that were discussed above, it's likely that real estate has a much higher market value than the $300 million book value. Either way, the size of the debt is not so much a concern.

Looking at the upcoming maturities: it's convenient that Reading reports on the total contractual obligations, commitments and contingencies per year. The following table shows the overview until 2023.

Source: Q2 earnings report

The table shows the debt related payments, both interest and maturities, in the first line item. It shows that significant maturities are expected in 2023 of over $145 million. Just under half of those maturities relate to a loan from Bank of America. Given the acceptable leverage levels of the company and the value of collateral on the balance sheet, I'd expect no difficulty for Reading to push these maturities out. I'd also expect that the business has recovered much more by the start of 2023, so Reading may even have the option to reduce debt significantly by that time.

The conclusion from this quick review of the debt and contractual obligations is that the size of the debt is acceptable and that the maturities should be manageable in normal circumstances.

Prospects for Further Recovery and Catalysts

Reading reported that virtually all cinema theatres were open by end of Q2 2021, while there were some capacity restrictions at play due to social distancing policies. The relatively slow vaccination campaigns in New Zealand and Australia may have caused some temporary closures since the beginning of Q3 for some of the theatres.

Australia is expected to have vaccinated over 80% of the eligible population by November 2021. Likewise, at the current rate, New Zealand will reach those levels before the end of the year. The vaccination rates in the US are ahead. It seems fair to assume that by the beginning of 2022, most cinemas will be able to operate more or less normally. Quarterly revenue from cinema operations should then be much closer to the normal $60 million per quarter by then, up from the $32.7 in Q2 2021. Rising attendance and revenue will be one likely catalyst for a further recovery of Reading.

Another catalyst is the upcoming film releases. "No Time To Die", "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" are just three titles set to be releases in cinemas in H2 2021. There are many more releases besides those titles and it seems almost unavoidable that the traditionally good Q4 quarter for cinemas will also be very good in this year. One cautionary note is that more and more releases are taking place on streaming platforms directly. Sometimes the release in theatres is simultaneous with the release on the streaming platform, such as with the just released "Dune", with a simultaneous release on HBO max and in cinemas. Nevertheless, there's plenty of high profile cinema releases upcoming to drive a significant increase in traffic to the cinemas.

A third catalyst that can improve the Reading valuation is the leasing of the iconic and recently refurbished 44 Union Square building (https://44unionsquare.com/.) Reading is currently in the process of looking for tenants, now that the building is completely finished, and an announcement of a new contract would undoubtedly be a boost for the company.

Conclusion And Investor Takeaway

The graph of the share price of both series of shares of Reading, RDI and RDIB, shows that the company has a long way to go to recover from the drop in March 2020. For readers who want to know more about the two series of shares, I'd refer to my previous article about Reading.

Data by YCharts

The analysis in this article shows that Reading has plenty of cash to reach the end of the pandemic without having to add any debt or issue new shares. Revenue from cinema operations has only recovered to half of the level before the pandemic and there's every reason to believe that this recovery will speed up in Q3 and Q4. Rising attendance levels through a return to normal and high profile film releases will cause this acceleration. They're catalysts for a higher Reading valuation towards the end of the year.

In the mid term, Reading needs to work on some debt maturities in 2023. Given that the debt to equity leverage is currently an acceptable 2.16 and that the company has plenty of cash and real estate assets as collateral, I think that this will be easy to manage.

Referring back to my remark in the introduction that it basically only requires $28 million in cash to obtain full ownership of Reading, it seems that the company is significantly undervalued. In addition, there are clear catalysts that can push the valuation up in the short term. In my view, the current low valuation is more of an opportunity than an accurate reflection of the risks.