metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Facebook (FB) has finally found its stride and is now trading at record highs. Yet even at these high prices, I see potential for further multiple expansion, which in conjunction with underlying growth, should be enough to help the stock generate 20% annual returns. The net cash balance sheet and high sustained growth rates make FB one of the lowest risk stocks in the market, making that kind of return potential too good to pass up.

Facebook Stock Price

FB has been a very strong performer - delivering 60+% returns even from pre-pandemic levels.

Much of that price performance appears due to making up for lost ground, as the stock had done most nearly nothing between 2018 and 2020 as it recovered from data privacy scandals. Now trading around $374 per share, I explain why more upside is to come.

What Is FB Stock's Price Target?

Wall Street is on average quite bullish on FB’s prospects. The average rating is 4.36, in bullish territory.

(Seeking Alpha)

The average price target is just under $416 - suggesting just over 11% return potential. I view that price target as being understated.

FB Stock Forecast

FB showed the same consistent growth as it typically has in its most recent quarter. Monthly active users (‘MAUs’) grew 1.5% sequentially and 7.2% year over year (‘YOY’).

(2021 Q2 Presentation)

FB also grew its average revenue per user (‘ARPU’) to an incredible $10.12 worldwide:

(2021 Q2 Presentation)

The lower ARPU at Asia-Pacific and Rest of World market continues to represent a long term growth opportunity.

FB generated 43% operating margins in the quarter. It’s worth noting that in spite of management continually guiding for margin compression, margins have actually expanded in the last few quarters on an YOY basis:

(2021 Q2 Presentation)

Wall Street consensus estimates call for mid-double digit growth over the next 5 years:

(Seeking Alpha)

That estimate looks overly conservative in light of limited projected operating leverage.

(Seeking Alpha)

There have been much talks about the meta-verse and how it might affect FB's stock price. In many ways we should have known about the meta-verse ambitions for quite some time given the fact that the virtual reality Oculus headsets have been in the market for many years already. In my view, it is too difficult to try to project the exact amount that the meta-verse will impact the fundamentals. Perhaps FB may be able to challenge Zoom (ZM) in the video conferencing segment, perhaps FB may be able to eventually enter the video game market in a material way. However, both of these seem like things that will happen only after many years, if ever, and I am probably missing the actual eventual benefit. Instead, I view the most important potential benefit to be an intangible transformation to sentiment: FB may become viewed as more of an all-around platform company instead of a "one-trick pony," which may help it gain a higher valuation multiple.

Is Facebook Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

I emphasize that FB, like many tech companies, is under-reporting its true earnings power. We can see below that in spite of persistently growing revenues, operating margin has not expanded over the past decade:

Sure, FB has stated that it will need to make considerable investment to ensure data privacy, which will create headwinds for operating margins long term. However, I am skeptical that the company will be able to hold back operating margins from growing forever, as it is clear that the company has been aggressively investing in future growth - just consider that research & development expense has been growing faster than revenues over the past few years. It is well known in the tech industry that FB compensates its employees with among the most generous compensation packages in the market. This is the kind of company that has a strong track record of delivering on investments (as evidenced by the persistently strong growth rates), and more importantly, the kind of company that you can count on to continue investing in future growth.

There is also the underappreciated balance sheet catalyst. As of the most recent quarter, FB had $64 billion of net cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. Yet this is the kind of company that can easily afford to take on net leverage. Even 1x debt to EBITDA would be arguably conservative. That suggests FB could take on roughly $100 billion of debt that it could put towards share repurchases - that’s equivalent to around 10% of the market cap.

FB has been stepping up its share repurchases, buying back $11 billion in stock this year. But that is still a depressed level as it is a far cry from the $19.9 billion in net income earned by the company. I expect FB to eventually direct 100% of free cash flow towards buying back stock (especially when considering the ability to take net leverage as just discussed), upon which Wall Street will help it undergo what I call the “Apple effect,” referring to significant multiple expansion. We can see that Apple’s (AAPL) strong performance of the past 2-3 years has been driven significantly by multiple expansion:

FB is trading at 26x earnings, which I view to be a puzzling multiple for a name that can likely sustain elevated growth for the next decade or more. I can see the stock re-valuing to 40x earnings or even more. That would be the kind of multiple I would expect from high quality stocks with long growth runways and high free cash flow generation. Even at all time highs, that suggests that between underlying growth and multiple expansion, FB offers a low-risk opportunity to make 20% per annum. I rate shares a buy and note that it is one of my larger holdings.

Risks

There is the risk of future regulatory action, but after much talk and little action in recent years, I am doubtful that these fears will amount to much of anything. But perhaps my confidence is misplaced, as even recently the Wall Street Journal reported that FB has known for many years that its platform is toxic for teenage girls. There also was the recent report that the platform gave certain celebrities special exemption from content rules. In my view, there have often been these kinds of issues with the platform - I find it more likely that, like usual, the company will simply correct the issues and move on. Still though, investors should always watch out for the risk that one of these issues becomes just bad enough to cause real regulatory backlash.

There is also the risk that its social network platforms lose relevance and market share to competitors, but that also seems unlikely on account of FB's ability and willingness to invest in its platforms.

A more realistic risk is if the Federal Trade Commission ('FTC') decides to break up FB - effectively undoing its acquisition of Instagram. While this would potentially break up the monopoly, it may also highlight the underlying value in the stock, as FB investors would become owners of two separate stocks. I would expect the Instagram stock to gain a higher multiple, while the remaining Facebook stock to maintain a respectable multiple due to high free cash flow generation.

Conclusion

In recent years, FB stock has seen held back perhaps by fear of regulatory action, especially after its data privacy scandal. However, in spite of the ongoing potential for regulatory intervention, my view is that investors are beginning to look beyond the political risk and focus on the big picture: FB is a cash cow trading at bargain multiples. The most likely regulatory action - that being a breakup of the company - seems more likely to increase shareholder value than decrease shareholder value. I expect the stock to gradually re-rate to higher multiples as Wall Street better appreciates the strong balance sheet and growing earnings. I rate shares a buy for the long term.