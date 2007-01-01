ozgurcankaya/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is a microcap stock amid a turnaround. BBW has two consecutive quarters of record profitability. Management is focused on maximizing the company's existing infrastructure. BBW is undervalued and potentially a good investment with up to 60% upside if management can continue to execute their strategy.

Fundamentals

BBW is in a very strong financial position. It has a lot of cash, and no debt. Q3 is historically its slowest quarter and management is guiding for a slight loss. The valuation is on the cheap side, with a PE of 11.12 and a P/S ratio of 0.7. The average for the sector is 14.3 and 1.2 respectively. BBW would increase in value by 42.6% based on the PE ratio hitting 14.3. If the P/S ratio hits 1.2, BBW would increase by 60% to $30.63 per share.

BBW Revenue 2017-2021

As the chart above shows, revenue has been on a long-term decline. This is why Build-A-Bear is still cheap, its history of negative revenue growth. Revenue peaked in 2008 around $600 million and has been in a decline since. Whether BBW can produce record levels of revenue depends on management's strategy and execution.

Growth Potential

In the most recent earnings call, management spoke at length about its three-pronged strategy.

Digital Transformation

Source: BBW ICR Presentation

Source: BBW ICR Presentation

Management is focused on maximizing technology to stay in touch with existing customers and make them repeat customers. Thanks to the pandemic, their digital transformation is well underway. BBW's ability to build a digital presence will play an outsized role in making it into an e-commerce business.

Increase Capacity & Capabilities

Build-A-Bear is working to increase its e-commerce capacity. BBW is also trying to expand its target customer to more than just the 12 and under group. It plans on achieving this in part through its strong licensing network. Pokémon is an example of a partnership it has that appeals to people beyond the 12 and under group.

BB3D

The only potentially transformational initiative it is rolling out is Build-A-Bear 3D. It is available on their website via desktop and mobile. I checked it out via desktop. Overall, I expect it to appeal to children. In BB3D, the user goes through bringing their stuffed animal to life, dressing it up, and finally making the purchase. The only issue I experienced was in dressing up the stuffed animal. Scrolling through the clothing options was unacceptably difficult on the desktop. Several failed scroll attempts resulted in going back to the first outfit. There should be a button you click to scroll through the clothes, otherwise clothing sales on desktops will be abysmal on BB3D. I assume this issue does not exist with mobile.

Stores Are Distribution Centers

As part of the digital transformation and shift to ecommerce, Build A Bear has found itself in need of warehouses and distribution centers to speed up delivery. BBW has decided to use its existing physical footprint to facilitate delivery and distribution, and enter new leases to fill the gaps. The benefit has been Build-A-Bear's ability to offer same day delivery for a large portion of customers.

Leverage The Balance Sheet

Management is aware of the low rate environment we are in. This along with the great health of its balance sheet means taking on debt to pursue growth opportunities is an excellent way to increase growth. It secured a 5-year $25 million credit facility from PNC in 2020. To date, it has not used the credit facility. Management mentioned it was researching NFTs and a pets line which may be areas they decide to lever up.

Movie

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a live-action movie slated to release on October 19 called Honey Girls. The movie will be released exclusively on digital & DVD. Expectations from sales seem low. On the earnings call, it described the movie as a marketing opportunity.

We plan to leverage the buzz and interest to drive demand and affinity for an updated range of merchandise as well as speed traffic to shop both online and in stores.

Demographics

Source: BBW ICR Presentation

The biggest risk for Build-A-Bear is demographics. The majority of BBW customers are 12 and under, and fewer children are being born. Instead of having a baby boom because of the pandemic and lockdowns, we have had a baby bust. 3.6 million children were born in 2020 and the number of births has been declining since 2007 despite the overall population increase.

According to the U.S. census, the population in 2010 was 308 million. Those under the age of 14 made up 20.2% of the population. This translates to 62.2 million kids 14 and under. In 2020 kids 14 and under made up 18.37% of the population while the U.S. population increased to 331 million, resulting in a decrease in the 14 and under group to 60.8 million.

Build-A-Bear faces the arduous task of creating a culture change in the United States of making stuffed animals a more socially acceptable purchase beyond the traditional view of children, and the occasional valentine. Such cultural shifts have taken place in the past. One such shift is in cartoons. They used to be a form of entertainment for children, but are now an acceptable entertainment option for adults as seen from Amazon's (AMZN) Invincible, and animes like Perfect Blue and Fate Zero. Video games are another example of such a culture shift as many of the best gamers are adults such as Super Smash Bros player Juan DeBiedma.

These cultural changes involved cartoons and video games latching on to a specific generation and adjusting to the shifting tastes as the generation aged. I think Build-A-Bear could increase sales among millennials and Gen X by creating a mature brand targeting interests of today's young adults. For example, something that matches the maturity of cards against humanity.

This out-of-the-box thinking does not seem to be something management is interested in at the present.

Conclusion

Build-A-Bear's avenues for growth become more difficult with each passing year as births decline. Stuffed animals are meant to be an emotional purchase. Management's ability to create products that tap into the emotions of older Americans is their best bet for sustained growth over the long term. This is the forest they seem to miss entirely.

Build-A-Bear is a big gainer up over 300% YTD. These gains result from BBW moving from undervalued to fair value. From current prices, there is substantial upside left from a value perspective. Management's success in executing its strategy over the next 12 months will determine if BBW reaches fair value. Whether it deserves to be a long-term holding depends on transformational initiatives which are limited at the present.