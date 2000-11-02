karelnoppe/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I believe Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) is a key player in an industry that has excellent, long-term growth potential. In my opinion, much of this long-term growth potential will be spurred from future space exploration, satellite connectivity for on-Earth technological advancement, and tourism. By diversifying revenue streams through their Launch Services and Space Systems segments, I believe the company will be able to better garner gains from secular industry growth.

While Rocket Lab aims to provide a cost-effective launch solution for customers, gross profit margins are still very minimal for that segment. I believe further expansion in the Space Systems segment will help bolster margins for the company with the goal of reaching profitability while sustaining high research & development spend for potential future innovation.

Source: RocketLabUSA.com

Background

Launch Services

Rocket Lab was founded in 2006 and has evolved into a dynamic space company. They focus on cost-effective reusable launches tailored to customers using the only reusable small launch vehicle, the Electron.

Source: Electron Rocket

Since the first Electron orbital launch in January 2018, it has become the 2nd most frequently launched rocket in the U.S. with 105 total launches.

The company is currently developing a second reusable rocket, Neutron, which is designed for heavier payloads.

Source: Neutron Rocket

The Neutron is designed to carry 8,000 kilograms to LEO and 1,500 kilograms to Mars/Venus while focusing on being a cost-effective launch service for constellation deployment, cargo resupply, interplanetary missions, and human spaceflight. The Neutron is expected to launch for the first time in 2024.

Space Systems

The second segment for Rocket Lab, Space Systems, encompasses space engineering, program management, satellite components, spacecraft manufacturing, and mission operations. The main sources of revenue from this segment come from the Photon spacecraft and satellite components developed through their subsidiary, Sinclair Interplanetary.

The Photon spacecrafts currently orbit in LEO and are designed as Kick Stages (secondary launch point) for curated missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Between the 2 Photons currently orbiting, there have been 18 successful Kick Stage deployments for missions involving constellations, weather, earth observation, communications, hosted payloads, technology demonstrations, and planetary & science exploration.

Source: Photon Spacecraft

The satellite components portion of this segment is also a key revenue source in my opinion. After acquiring Sinclair Interplanetary in 2020, Rocket Lab has added star trackers (navigation tool that determines a satellite's orientation relative to certain stars) and reaction wheels (a type of flywheel used to position satellites using an angular momentum force) to their product line. These components can be included in Photon spacecraft buses for tailored mission solutions or purchased separately.

Source: Satellite Components

Thesis Support

Launch Services

After the space race started between the Soviet Union and the United States in 1955, the number of orbital launches per year exploded reaching its peak in 1967.

Source: Space Launch Log

Since 1967, orbital launches per year have declined drastically from just under 140 per year to ~50 in 2004. Since 2004 I believe space travel has been reinvigorated by private companies, like Rocket Lab, which are able to launch rockets to space more efficiently than governments were able to. Costing $7.5 million per Electron rocket launch, Rocket Lab is much more affordable than NASA's average launch cost of $152 million. Because of the increases in cost-efficiency, Rocket Lab has attracted numerous customers, launching the Electron 21 times to date and deploying 105 satellites into orbit.

Source: Missions

The picture above shows the 5 most recent missions completed by Rocket Lab's Electron rocket. Currently, many companies looking to launch smaller constellations may find the Electron extremely attractive from a price perspective relative to a heavier payload rocket, like Space X's Falcon 9 ($62 million per launch). Being the only reusable small launch vehicle currently, I believe future growth in Electron's usage will be exponential as more companies look to launch small satellite constellations and specific missions that don't require heavy payloads.

Since June 30, 2021, Rocket Lab has entered into another contract with Kineis to launch 25 satellites over the course of 5 separate Electron launches. Alongside the Kineis agreement, Rocket Lab has since signed service agreements with Alba Orbital and Aurora Propulsion Technologies to deploy satellites. With revenue backlog growing 136% YoY to $141.4 million as of June 30, 2021, I believe this number has even further accelerated because of the deals with Kineis, Alba, and Aurora. This continuous growth of backlog revenue and future launch agreements I believe reiterates my point of forecasted expansion and use of the Electron rocket.

On top of the Electron rocket, I also believe the Neutron rocket (expected to be operational in 2024) will provide an additional diversified revenue stream to the launch segment. By tapping into the heavier payload space, the Neutron will be able to support larger satellite constellation deployments which I believe demand will grow for as the industry matures.

Space Systems

Between Photon spacecrafts and satellite components, the Space Systems segment will be vital for future top-line growth as well as margin expansion for the whole company. Launch Services possessed gross margins of 65% through the first half of 2021. The segment also grew to 18% of total revenue vs. 3% in the same period the prior year.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From RKLB 8-K

Continuous expansion in the Space Systems segment may not only lead to higher top-line growth but also may be very accretive to margins.

I believe this segment will experience exceptional growth over time as the satellite components portion may directly benefit from potential constellation expansion.

Source: The Economist

Along with general growth in satellite launches, the Photon spacecraft may experience tailwinds revolving around tailored missions. Currently, the Photon program has an interplanetary configuration for Mars, the Moon, Venus, and has the ability to be specialized for individual missions. In the first half of 2021, Rocket Labs entered into a contract with Varda Space to launch 3 Photon spacecrafts with the mission goal of enabling in-space manufacturing for the company. A deal with the University of California, Berkely was also made for 2 additional Mars-focused Photon spacecrafts for an exploratory project. Lastly, the Moon-focused Photon spacecraft will launch later this year with the goal of reaching lunar orbit for NASA, supporting the Artemis program to put humans back on the moon in 2024.

I believe growth in specialized space missions revolving around satellite constellation launches, exploration, and tourism will continue into the future, driving growth for all of Rocket Lab's segments.

Financials

Currently, Rocket Lab has an enterprise value of $7.2 billion. Based on my NTM revenue and gross profit projections, this values the company at an NTM EV/S multiple of 68.7x and an EV/GP multiple of 371.3x. While at first glance these numbers may seem astronomical, after forecasting long-term growth, valuations may become more reasonable.

Earnings Estimates

Based on total satellite constellation expansion, further interplanetary exploration, and space tourism, I believe Rocket Lab will experience immense growth. Below I have modeled out revenues broken out by segment, gross profits, operating income, and net income:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From RKLB 8-K & Koyfin

I believe the factors I discussed in my thesis support section will be the key drivers for Rocket Lab moving forward. While I don't have the company projected to make a profit until 2028, my expected top-line growth and gross margin expansion could make Rocket Lab a compelling long-term, high-growth investment in my opinion.

Price Targets

I've included my 2030 price targets based on revenue and net income forecasts combined with bear, base, and bull case multiples. I want to make clear prior to disclosing these price targets and potential return scenarios, 10 years is not only a very long time frame regarding earnings expectations, but the variability with this industry and company may be drastic. I believe the industry's landscape will evolve immensely and Rocket Lab's limited operating history makes the future even harder to predict in my opinion.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From RKLB 8-K & Koyfin

Risks

Valuation

Based on the current enterprise value and 2021 forecasted earnings, Rocket Labs trades at a 96.0x EV/S multiple and a 543.4x EV/GP multiple. For many investors, immediately looking at these numbers could turn one away from considering Rocket Lab as a viable investment. While I don't think Rocket Lab is a value stock looking to be bought on proven fundamentals and good relative valuation, I do believe for the math to make sense from an investment standpoint they will have to deliver exceptional growth over the next decade and allow multiples to contract over time.

Competition

While I believe this industry is very young, there are already many key players that could inhibit Rocket Lab's potential growth runway. While private companies like Space X, Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and Blue Origin may have different focus areas, I believe any of those companies have the ability to compete directly with Rocket Lab. With Rocket Lab currently possessing the only reusable small launch vehicle (the Electron) today, I believe any of the companies mentioned could theoretically compete directly with them in that niche segment which could directly inhibit Launch Services revenue.

Summary

I believe an opportunity exists with Rocket Lab for a few reasons. First off, they only recently completed the SPAC merger this year and began trading under the ticker RKLB on August 25th. Second, I truly believe the space industry is ripe with opportunities for the companies that can position themselves correctly and capture market share in any of the varying segments. By already controlling the reusable small launch vehicle and mission-specific LEO spacecraft niches, I believe Rocket Labs has made immense strides. Continuous business expansion with the Neutron rocket set to release in 2024 and the acquisition of Sinclair Interplanetary allow them the potential to achieve the growth I believe is necessary for this company to be a great investment over time.