Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Wednesday was a highly successful day for shoe company On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON), a Swiss company which has managed to attract Roger Federer among its investors. Yahoo reported on Wednesday that the company initially priced its IPO at $24 and raised $746 million yet closed its shares at $35 on Wednesday. As of the time of writing, On Holding currently has a share price of $38, which gives it a market price of over $10.8 billion. Underwriters for this IPO included Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs among other companies.

On Holding, also sometimes known as On Running, has reasons to think that it can break into the highly competitive shoe market and against giants like Nike (NYSE:NKE), yet the question which investors should ask is whether it is still worth it after its post-IPO bump. While there is a lot to like about On Holding as a company, it is probably better to hold off on this IPO at the current price.

A New Kind of Shoe Company

On Holding claims in its F-1/A that it aims to revolutionize running with new shoes that are "based on the radical idea of soft landings followed by explosive take-offs." The company uses unique technologies in its shoes which are designed to absorb the impact and then create a firm platform for a strong take-off. On Holding shoes have been ranked up there with other companies like Nike and On Balance, making lists of the best running shoes in 2021.

While the shoe market may appear to be a highly mature market, there is room for growth. As a Swiss company, On Holding has placed a strong emphasis on international growth, with markets in China, Europe, North America, and Brazil. It also argues that its partnership with Roger Federer and its commitment towards innovation will enable to continue growing and attracting new consumers.

There is also the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other businesses, On Holding initially suffered as consumers stopped buying goods during the initial stages of the pandemic. But the pandemic has also reminded people of the importance of staying in shape, with World Athletics reporting that a significant number of people have taken up running due to the pandemic and plan to keep it up afterwards. On Holding claims that "the global sportswear market is projected to grow at an 8.9% CAGR over the next five years," though Mordor Intelligence predicts a growth rate of just 4.11% up to 2026.

Given this new demand as well as the restrictions on retail, shoe companies which can sell directly to consumers more easily will have an advantage. On Holding said that DTC online sales made up 36.6% of its business in the first half of 2021, which is comparable to Nike. On Holding also mentions that it plans to open additional physical stores in China in 2021.

Finances and Valuation

Thanks to its design, technology, and ability to adapt to difficult conditions, On Holding has been able to grow rapidly. According to its F-1/A, the company reported a revenue of 315.5CHF million ($343 million) for the first half of 2021, up 84.6% compared to the same time frame in 2020. While some may argue that this is due to the pandemic depressing On Holding's 2020 revenue, the company claims that it has had a CAGR of 85% going back to its origin in 2012. That history of sustained growth shows that it can compete with the larger shoe companies, continue to attract customers, and show that its growth strategies have worked so far.

On Holding's other financial numbers also look to be strong as well. The company recorded a net income of 13.2 million CHF in the first half of 2021 after undergoing losses in 2020. It also recorded positive cash flow in 2021 after losing cash in 2019 and 2020, and its gross margins have been steadily improving. Overall, these numbers show that On Holding is the rare IPO which can point to both high growth and profitability, which speaks well to its potential and value.

But while those numbers are good, the fundamental problem with On Holding remains its elevated price. As of June 30, 2021, On Holding had $106 million in cash and $170 million in current liabilities, and so we can presume that its enterprise value is around $10.8 billion. If we extrapolate On Holding's first half revenue for the entire year, the result is an EV/revenue ratio of 15.8.

This is absurdly high for a health based non-tech IPO, with Nike only sitting at around 4.5 and Under Armour (UA) (UAA) at under 2. These companies are much more mature and are not growing as rapidly as On Holding, but the reality is that at On Holding's present value, much of its future growth is already baked into the stock price.

Hold and Wait

There has been a lot of initial hype surrounding On Holding, and for good reason. It is a company which has managed to grow prodigiously despite the coronavirus in a market which does not have that much growth potential. It is also profitable and has shown an ability to use technology and expand into new markets.

For these reasons, those institutional investors who got On Holding shares at $24 should be feeling good about themselves. But for the rest of us, the new price of $38 is probably not worth it. On Holding will face challenges in continuing to grow and much of its growth has already been priced in.

It is reasonable to believe that On Holding's shares will fall once the initial hype wears off or in six months from now when the lock-up period expires. If it falls all the way to high 20s or low 30s, then investors might want to consider going for the stock then. But at its current price, it is simply too expensive.