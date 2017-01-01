oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

While many REITs have performed well in recent years, not all of them have. In particular, some tied to certain aspects of retail have struggled. This appears to be especially true of those related to the shopping center space. A continued shift toward online shopping has hurt many of these businesses. However, some of them might have an opportunity to pull themselves back from the brink. One such prospect might end up being Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX). Over the past few years, the business has experienced some downward pressure. This was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the picture does now seem to be improving and the worst for the business might possibly be behind it. Of course, investors should approach this kind of firm cautiously. And even if a turnaround is taking place, shares are no longer as cheap as some investors might like them to be.

Some changes for the better

In the last article that I wrote about Brixmor Property Group that was published in January of this year, I rated the company a neutral prospect and claimed that stabilization was needed in order for the enterprise to make for a reasonable prospect. You might think that I was surprised then to see the company returned to shareholders a profit of 36% compared to the 17.5% achieved over the same period of time by the S&P 500. However, digging into the numbers, I see that the firm has achieved at least some degree of stabilization. But before we get to that, an update on the company's overall operations is probably in order.

At present, Brixmor Property Group owns 389 shopping centers totaling about 68 million square feet of space. This marks a significant decline over what the company had a few years ago. At the end of 2016, it had about 86 million square feet represented by 10,998 units. That number has since dropped to around 9,077. Management has done well to offload underperforming properties. That is not to say, however, that everything has been getting better. Leased occupancy rates for the latest quarter came in at 91.1%. That is down from a 92.1% reported a year earlier. The build occupancy rate, meanwhile, came in at 88.1% compared to the 88.9% seen in the second quarter of 2020.

Even with this underperformance, the company still has a slate of attractive tenants. Its largest tenant at this time is The TJX Companies (TJX). As of the end of the latest quarter, that company was responsible for 3.5% of the annualized base rent that Brixmor Property Group is entitled to. In second place is Kroger (KR) at 2.8% and then Dollar Tree (DLTR) at 1.8%. Geographically, the company's greatest exposure today is to the state of Florida. 12% of its revenue comes from there. A close second is Texas at 11.3%, followed by California at 11.1%.

As I mentioned in my aforementioned article on Brixmor Property Group, the company has experienced some pain in recent years. Revenue peaked at $1.28 billion in 2017. By 2019 it had fallen to $1.17 billion. And in 2020, it came in at just $1.05 billion. The decline in shopping centers and the associated square footage was mostly to blame for this. Another partial contributor was the drop in occupancy rate from 93% to what it is today. With that decline in revenue came a decline in cash flow from the business. Since 2017, net income, operating cash flow, and FFO, or funds from operations, all took a beating.

2020 proved to be a difficult year for the business. Operating cash flow hit $443.10 million. That was the lowest point in at least six years. The next closest was the $528.67 million achieved in 2019. FFO was just $437.78 million, while EBITDA hit $685.32 million. The figures a year earlier were higher, with FFO at least totaling $572.94 million. Fortunately, 2021 is looking a lot better.

*Created by Author

In the first half of 2021, revenue with the business came in at $566.70 million. That compares to the $529.92 million achieved the same time of 2020. Operating cash flow has jumped from $179.56 million to $274.86 million. That is an increase year over year of 53.1%. FFO has increased by 16.2%, climbing from $231.58 million to $269.15 million. And EBITDA grew from $347.33 million to $377.17 million.

Pricing the firm

For the full current fiscal year, management expects FFO per share to be between $1.70 and $1.76. This compares to the prior range expected of $1.60 to $1.70 per share. And NOI for same properties should rise by between 4.5% and 6%, up from the 1% to 3% range previously expected. Unfortunately, management has not provided specifics on other profitability metrics. If we assume that the increase in FFO matches the increase we will see from other profitability metrics, then operating cash flow should be around $520 million, while EBITDA will be around $804.32 million. Meanwhile, FFO should be about $513.8 million.

*Taken from Brixmor Property Group

Applying these figures to the pricing of the company, we see that shares are not particularly cheap. They aren't incredibly pricey either. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the company is trading at a multiple of 13.2. The price to FFO multiple is only slightly higher at 13.3. The business also is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 14.4. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. I found a range of between 10.6 and 20.8. Three of these five companies were cheaper than our prospect. I then used the EV to EBITDA approach, getting a range of between 14.6 and 25.7. In this case, Brixmor Property Group was the cheapest of the group.

Takeaway

From a valuation perspective, at least using the forward approach, shares of Brixmor Property Group look reasonable. If the company truly will turn around for the long haul, then upside could definitely exist here. Relative to its peers, it is between fairly valued and slightly undervalued. While on an absolute basis, it might be slightly toward the cheap side if it does not suffer like it did over the past few years. However, this kind of prospect is not without its risk, especially when you consider its net leverage ratio of 5.9. Throw all of this together, and I think that it is just an OK prospect, as opposed to the really attractive prospects I like to find.