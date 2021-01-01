Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

"BUYs" are rare in this market, and some readers wonder whether there are appealing alternatives left in certain sectors. In this article, I'll take another look at Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), which I consider to be one of the better alternatives in the advertising sector.

I recently wrote on Meredith (MDP), and unlike Meredith, my investment in Omnicom has been a resounding success with RoRs in less than 1.5 years of over 60% including FX and dividends, mostly due to investing at a heavily discounted valuation.

In this article, I'll show you why the time for investing in Omnicom is far from over - and why OMC will likely outperform other companies you could name.

How has the company been doing?

Since I posted my original "Corona discount article" the returns alone have been over 50%.

(Source: Omnicom Article)

This goes to show you the importance of valuation and quality when choosing your investments - something I haven't always followed sadly, at least when it comes to the "quality" part of things. I too am guilty of being lured by the siren call of higher yields or sometimes unrealistic or optimistic upsides. If something positive can be said, it's that this has been less and less frequent for the past 1.5 years or so. I firmly believe this to be the correct approach for conservative dividend investors who want to "live" off their recurring, passive income, as opposed to focusing on investing for potential, outsized growth. I of course try to combine both approaches, and usually succeed due to buying undervalued companies, but if forced to choose one, I would choose quality and fair value/yield over outsized returns.

Fortunately for us, Omnicom Group does not force us to choose.

The company is a BBB+ rated business with a yield of nearly 4% per year, compared to the market yield of under 1.5%. Aside from this 4% yield, the company's results are quite excellent. Even following pandemic reversals, which have happened at this time, the company is still seeing improvements in its earnings.

While 2Q21 was a superbly strong period YoY, mostly this was due to very favorable comps. As I've highlighted before, the company's change in revenue/segment has been minimal.

(Source: Omnicom)

Still, the important thing isn't how revenue is segmented here, but that every single region on a geographic basis is growing even following pandemic reversal.

Another thing speaking heavily in favor of Omnicom is their near-zero debt, with a current net debt/EBITDA of under 0.5X, and a well-laddered maturity schedule that doesn't see any significant repayments until 2024 - 3 years from now.

All of the return-related metrics have seen significant improvement for the company over the past 12 months as the effects of the pandemic have slowly lessened. While the market has been punishing Omnicom for some time now for not living up to the estimates/expectations, I want to make it clear that the company is actually performing very well - and that expectations are for this to continue going forward.

I mentioned in my recent article that the company not only continues to operate normally but also continues to M&A with appealing companies to meet its targets for more digital capabilities and sector specialists, such as pharma/biotech. With the pursuit of further growth and investment, the initial thesis about Omnicom that some investors had - namely that legacy advertising firms would not survive the shift into digital and survive the pandemic, is quite false. Far from seeing poor results, the next few years are actually set to deliver some of the strongest results in the company's history in terms of earnings.

So, from a quarter with double-digit earnings growth in every single segment with the US segment up almost 20% YoY, we look forward with regards to where the company might go from here.

There's still a massive potential growth for the company possible when things turn even more positive with travel and vacations. These segments are still down somewhat, and once things normalize here, we should see some of the reasons why the company expects further growth to earnings in 2022-2024.

The company also reinstated the share repurchase program in 1H21 and has repurchased $100M worth of shares.

As of early 2H21, the company is also more or less finished with divestments and disposals of portfolio companies, with the primary forward focus being the pursuit of acquisitions in tech, digital transformation, media, and healthcare (Source: Omnicom Earnings Call 2Q21).

The company's progress in achieving close relationships with integrated services that meet clients' needs is long. Omnicom has close relationships and managed to offer complete suites of services to companies like Apple (AAPL), AT&T (T), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), State Farm, and most recently Philips (PHG), which recently named Omnicom their global integrated service partner for creative media and communications.

Owning stock in a company like Omnicom means being at the forefront of digital media and communications and advertising - without being exposed to what is usually large amounts of volatile risk associated with the tech sector and digital media. It's an investment with a near-4% yield that's incredibly safe, and whose client lists and operations allow them to thrive for years on end - likely decades.

Let's look at valuation here.

What is the valuation?

Now, it's very clear that the time to invest in Omnicom was the pandemic lows.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Your returns, even when you consider the dip the company experienced recently, would have been over 60% in a relatively short time. The lion's share of my position was initiated around these levels.

However, the upside for Omnicom is not yet done. The company may not be set to revert back or up as strongly as currently seen, but we still have some upside, especially following the latest dip. The company is set to improve earnings by around 20% this year, with most of this already being established by recent earnings growth during the quarterly reports. Beyond that, 2022 and 2023 are set to bring single-digit earnings growth in line with the historical rates of around 4-5%. Together, we're looking at 3-year average EPS growth of 9.45% annually. Trading at 15x forward P/E, the company can generate returns of 45%, or 17.5%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Not only does this come with only an 8% 1-year miss ratio in terms of estimates, but this sort of upside for a BBB+ rated company is superb. Even trading down to 10.5x P/E, you would not be losing money, and any premium to the company's estimated forward P/E, such as using the 20-year normalized P/E of 17.5x, which is not invalid for this company, brings those returns up to nearly 70% in 3 years, or well over 20% per year.

That is, I believe, an upside we can befriend if interested in investing in Omnicom Group. With absolutely solid fundamentals coupled with an excellent overall upside in the near term, you're looking at a high probability for making money, and a very low one to see very flat returns. That's how I see Omnicom.

Since we've seen the market dip for 1-2 weeks now, opportunities are becoming more interesting every day. Omnicom is actually one of the companies that, in my opinion, has become quite a deal more interesting over the past few weeks as it's dropped more and more.

The upside is no longer just 12-14, but now 17% to a very realistic forward valuation.

If not time to open your wallet just yet because you might want to wait to see just how far the market decides to drop, it's definitely time to revisit your shopping list for a dip.

I'm currently doing just that - and that shopping list is looking more and more appealing every day.

Omnicom is a prominent name on that list, at the right valuation.

Thesis

My current thesis on Omnicom can be said to be the following:

Omnicom is a solid company with a fundamentally appealing upside to a very realistic expected earnings growth for the next 2-3 years. You're very likely to make between 30-45% RoR until 2023, which is definitely good enough for me.

Omnicom has the sort of conservative safeties that you want from a long-term investment, including credit rating, low debt, and a well-managed and well-covered dividend yield of above 3.5%.

The company is well-managed and risks are temporary. A dip in one area will usually result in upsides in others - as evidenced by the pandemic.

I consider Omnicom a "BUY" with a 10-15% price upside at today's valuation.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Omnicom Group is currently in a position where #1 is possible in my process through #3 and #4.

Thank you for reading.