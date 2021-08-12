Gary Yeowell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) as an investment option. This is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation." PCN has been on my radar, along with most PIMCO CEFs for years, although I have stayed away from it for a while because of its persistently high premium. While the income has stayed steady and the premium has not seemed to deter total return, I have been reluctant to dive in because one can never know when a premium correction will occur. I haven't wanted to improperly time this fund but, over the course of the past few years, investors would have done just fine holding it. In fact, since my last review in March, when I reiterated a cautious stance, PCN has posted strong returns:

Of course, the market as a whole continues to perform very strong (minus some volatility last week). As evidenced by the gain in the S&P 500, equities would have been the alpha-generated play over PCN. Yet, the fund still managed a total return over 12%, so a neutral outlook on this particular option probably wasn't merited.

Despite being wrong on PCN over the past six months, I remain reluctant to upgrade my rating on this investment. On the bright side, PCN's income remained steady in September, while other popular PIMCO CEFs saw cuts, which makes PCN a relative value in that regard. Yet, PCN's individual income metrics remain weak, which may indicate the fund is not out of the woods just yet. Further, PCN remains one of the most expensive options from PIMCO, so it is still hard to justify buying in here. Finally, while I have a more positive outlook on high yield credit than I did when the year started, readers should recognize this is a more volatile asset class. As a result, it probably is not appropriate for the more risk averse.

The Big PIMCO News Was Income Cuts, PCN Not Affected

To begin, let us take a look at the primary news from PIMCO (related to CEFs) that came out this month. Specifically, this was a distribution announcement, with funds PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) see distributions cuts. Fortunately, PCN itself was not impacted, although the news was probably the reason why the fund has had a more wild ride than normal this past month:

I won't go in to too much detail here about the cut, as the news has already been a catalyst for numerous Seeking Alpha articles from a variety of authors. Most of them focused on the funds that saw the cuts, and why this was either an opportune time to buy the dip, or a reason to avoid. To me, playing distribution cuts can be a rewarding strategy, but it is also a higher risk play, and certainly one with enhanced volatility. By contrast, when a family of funds sees income cuts to some, why not focus on the others that did not see their income drop? In this case, PCN has kept its income stable, maintaining $0.1125/share, where it has been for a long time.

My takeaway is that this PIMCO announcement makes PCN's distribution more valuable by relative comparison. The income cuts caused investors in PTY, PFN, and PFL to once again evaluate the sustainability of those distributions, and consider whether those investors are right for them. By contrast, PCN reiterated its stability, and that may have an impact to draw in some investment dollars from those other funds and in to PCN. While there are a few reasons why I may not necessarily predict this, which I will get to in the following paragraphs, a stable income stream is certainly more attractive than one that fluctuates downward. In this respect, PCN may have some relative value compared to its peers, for those investors primarily focused on income.

High Yield Sector Seeing Improvement

My next point is also mostly positive, and looks at PCN's underlying holdings. For this section, I will look at the high-yield credit sector, with specific attention to how the macro-environment has improved. This is an important consideration for PCN, because, while the fund is well-diversified, high yield credit is still the largest sector by weighting. In fact, high yield credit makes up almost 36% of total assets, which is up about 4% since my March article:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, one should have a positive outlook on high yield credit if they are going to buy this fund. Yes, there are other sector allocations to consider, but if high yield is not performing well, chances are PCN is going to struggle. Therefore, investors should contemplate the macro-environment for this sector, rather than just relying on the PIMCO brand name, premium to NAV, or income metrics.

In this respect, there is actually some positive news to report. To be fair, readers should note high yield tends to mean higher risk, so this may not be the right move for everyone. If underlying conditions are improving in this sector, there will probably be increased volatility and income swings within the sector, compared to investment grade credit. Simply, being more risk averse will prove for a smoother ride (on average). However, for those willing to take on more risk to earn higher income, there are factors that suggest now is a reasonable time to do so.

A reason for this is the high yield credit sector's improving default rate. This is obviously critical to maintaining asset values within the space, as well as reassuring investors that the income is sustainable. The positive news is that high yield defaults have dropped for seven straight months. Further, default volume is only about 10% of the level from last year, and the actual default rate for the year is under 1%:

Source: Fitch Ratings

My point here is the high yield credit market is seeing some strong improvement, and the outlook continues to be bright. There is plenty of federal support, robust issuance, and low defaults. With economic growth rebounding, here and abroad, it is likely those trends will continue. Ultimately, this sector should provide a tailwind for PCN, and that helps support at least a neutral view, as opposed to a more bearish outlook.

Premium Is Just Too High

So far, my take on PCN has seemed mostly positive. In fairness, I do indeed see some good points for this fund, and its long-term performance gives me some comfort. Yet, I have been cautious on this fund for most of my investing career, and that outlook remains consistent today. So, the obvious question would be - why?

A primary reason is I am mostly unwilling to recommend positions in CEFs that trade at large premiums. That is a personal roadblock of mine, and I have seen that over time the risk often does not justify the potential gains. We have seen a number of PIMCO CEFs fall some astronomical premium levels in the past, to more normal ranges today. The end result has been steep losses for some investors, as well as vast under-performance for those that may have stayed the course through the ride down. Even if one manages a positive return, it would likely be far less than the return of a passive equity portfolio, or one with CEFs with reasonable premiums over time.

For PCN, the premium story is difficult to get around. Back in March, the premium was just over 19%, and it had hovered near the 20% range for a while. Fast forward to today, and PCN has a premium in excess of 26%, and it remains at the top of the pack in terms of valuation (which I do not think is a good thing), as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

To me, this makes a buy case for PCN difficult to make. In relation to PTY, I see plenty of merit in choosing PCN over it. PTY just saw an income cut, and its premium is higher. So, in my opinion, the bull calls on PTY right now are just not logical. By comparison, PCN seems a better value. Yet, PIMCO CEF investors do not just choose between PTY and PCN. The other two that saw their distributions cut, PFN and PFL, are balanced out by the fact that they have lower premiums. So the value proposition compared to PCN is mixed. Further, there are a number of other funds that saw their distributions remain the same, and have lower premiums than PCN. So, with all these options, selecting the one with a 27% premium, that is the third highest of all PIMCO CEFs, just seems to be a bit of a wing and a prayer.

Income Metrics Show Some Weakness

I will now hone in on PCN's income metrics. This is an area of critical importance, given the recent cuts to PIMCO CEFs I mentioned earlier. As I stated in the opening few paragraphs, PCN maintained its distribution, and that helps to make the yield relatively attractive, especially against its peers that saw cuts. Yet, recent income cuts from a fund manager probably put some investors in the position of wondering whether other funds are next. While PIMCO is not necessarily likely to announce cuts on other CEFs anytime soon, it could, and that means PCN investors should look critically at current income production metrics to gauge how safe the distribution is.

On the one hand, longer term investors in PCN know that its distribution has been very steady over time. I have been impressed with PCN, especially given that it maintained its distribution since the pandemic started. Further, this has been one of the more resilient income streams that PIMCO CEFs has to offer. So, with a historical reference in mind, PCN investors do not have much to fear.

Yet, there is no denying that PIMCO's latest cuts show their funds are not immune from the challenging environment debt market investors find themselves in (low rates the primary culprit). PIMCO is a very popular asset manager, and there are many readers who swear by these funds, but we have to accept that there is only show much active management can do when we are in a pandemic, rates are low, and inflation expectations are rising. With this in mind, it should not be a big surprise that PCN has seen its share of income pressure. The September UNII report illustrates this, with PCN showing weak longer term distribution coverage figures, and a negative UNII balance:

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is that investors should exhibit some caution when evaluating PCN for now. Yes, the income remains stable, that is a major positive. With history on its side, there is no real cause for alarm. Yet, PIMCO's recent cuts make me a bit uneasy, and the weakness illustrated above reiterates the notion that paying a 27% premium for a fund with these metrics probably isn't justified. Personally, I will want to monitor these figures over the next few months, in order to make sure the threat of more income cuts from PIMCO are behind us.

Equity Hedges Remain Top Of Mind

My last topic covers the macro-environment, with a look at why investors should at least be looking at funds like PCN for the time being. While I would not necessarily rate PCN a buy, others might, but my broader point is that looking at non-equity holdings right now makes a lot of sense. We have seen an uptick in volatility in the past few weeks, so having some equity hedges in place will probably prove fruitful. This could involve commodities, alternative currencies, or credit. PCN, and other PIMCO CEFs, offer mostly credit exposure, but in a variety of different sectors. This makes them useful for rounding out a portfolio, and a key reason why I purchased the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) over the past month.

To understand the reasons why this makes sense, let us consider historical trends for equities during the early Fall. As I noted, we have seen some down days recently in the broader indices, and the Dow Jones Index and the S&P 500 are about 3% off their highs. Importantly, this is not unusual, as the September-October time frame tends to be one of the weaker investment periods throughout the calendar year. In fact, returns from the beginning of September through the end of October are only positive less than half of the time. Further, the average total return is slightly negative, as seen below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The conclusion here is that investors will want to keep this in mind over the next 4-6 weeks, and plan accordingly. Yes, we could see a turnaround and equities could keep pushing higher. Given the last 18 months, this is not an unrealistic possibility. Yet, history shows us this is a historically weak time period, so hedging the risk of further weakness makes a whole lot of sense. Personally, I will use this opportunity to branch out into some alternative investments (like PDO), hope for some equity weakness, and then rotate back in if and when it does materialize. With this mindset, readers should be giving funds like PCN, and those like it, a serious look.

Bottom line

PCN keeps stacking up gains, but the persistent premium and recent PIMCO distributions cuts, coupled with PCN's weak income metrics, make me reluctant to upgrade my rating. The good points are that PCN survived the distribution cut announcement, and its high yield credit assets should boost returns in the following quarters. Further, equities are likely to face continued pressure for the next few months, so building onto credit products is advantageous. Yet, there are a host of options to choose from, and landing on one with a 27% premium just isn't a strategy I can get behind. Importantly, I do see limited downside risk for PCN, given the positive attributes I have mentioned. That tells me there is a strong chance of more gains, and that a bearish rating is not appropriate. Yet, I see there is better value elsewhere, and I suggest investors approach any new positions carefully at this time.