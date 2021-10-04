Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (17.Sep) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 09/21 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/20) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12 $506.00 2.85% 50.0% 3.6 09/30 Bank First Corporation (BFC) 8 $69.81 1.20% 9.0% 0.21 10/06 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 54 $119.30 3.59% 2.4% 1.07 10/15 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $22.46 2.41% 2.2% 0.046 09/30 Ex-Div Date: 09/22 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/21) Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 9 $30.03 5.19% 8.5% 0.39 10/07 Ex-Div Date: 09/23 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/22) CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 9 $77.19 2.69% 8.0% 0.52 10/08 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 6 $67.23 0.92% 20.5% 0.19 10/25 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 17 $81.75 1.77% 12.0% 0.363 10/08 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 9 $17.93 3.12% 9.2% 0.14 10/12 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 8 $18.54 2.16% 11.1% 0.1 10/08 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 19 $135.21 2.34% 6.6% 0.79 10/05 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 6 $23.40 1.50% 18.2% 0.175 10/15 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $11.51 3.13% 10.4% 0.09 10/15 Medtronic plc (MDT) 44 $129.70 1.94% 15.8% 0.63 10/15 Sempra Energy (SRE) 17 $133.38 3.30% 1.9% 1.1 10/15 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10 $61.23 0.72% 6.5% 0.11 10/08 Ex-Div Date: 09/24 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/23) Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 8 $53.14 2.71% 9.1% 0.36 10/12 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 8 $30.95 1.81% 9.7% 0.14 10/11 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 11 $71.53 2.68% 11.3% 0.48 10/08 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 15 $48.54 3.54% 6.3% 0.43 10/15 Ex-Div Date: 09/27 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 09/24) American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 11 $293.75 1.78% 19.6% 1.31 10/15 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 12 $22.80 3.16% 8.9% 0.18 10/20 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7 $608.98 0.99% 34.1% 1.5 10/13 Ex-Div Date: 09/28 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/27) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 10 $15.31 4.46% 10.0% 0.171 10/15 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 6 $186.71 0.39% 10.6% 0.183 10/07 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $41.33 6.10% 2.7% 0.21 10/15 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 13 $101.86 4.91% 3.3% 1.25 10/14 Stantec Inc. (STN) 6 $49.95 1.07% 8.9% 0.165 10/15 TFI International Inc. (TFII) 6 $113.09 0.81% 11.6% 0.23 10/15 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 6 $49.16 5.71% 10.1% 0.87 10/29 Ex-Div Date: 09/29 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/28) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) 6 $15.38 8.58% 5.3% 0.33 10/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 11 $193.87 2.31% 6.8% 1.12 10/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 28 $56.64 2.54% 13.6% 0.36 10/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 41 $31.33 3.57% 14.9% 0.28 10/15 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 11 $149.59 3.40% 19.8% 1.27 10/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 11 $148.35 2.24% 3.5% 0.83 10/18 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7 $22.06 4.81% 9.3% 0.265 10/15 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 5 $123.33 0.58% 5.8% 0.18 10/14 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 11 $199.93 0.40% 16.5% 0.2 11/01 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $32.21 3.48% 5.2% 0.28 10/15 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7 $324.53 0.26% 5.8% 0.21 10/29 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 9 $77.63 1.85% 13.5% 0.36 10/29 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10 $170.62 2.11% 5.7% 0.9 10/15 Edison International (EIX) 18 $57.75 4.59% 7.0% 0.663 10/31 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 14 $77.98 0.27% 5.7% 0.053 10/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 27 $322.53 2.59% 6.5% 2.09 10/15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 11 $40.12 2.99% 15.8% 0.3 10/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 9 $53.37 2.02% 10.4% 0.27 10/18 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) 6 $30.98 6.36% 2.7% 55 12/02 Humana Inc. (HUM) 10 $407.79 0.69% 18.0% 0.7 10/29 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7 $21.65 1.48% 56.9% 0.08 10/29 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 58 $215.89 2.26% 15.7% 1.22 10/14 ORIX Corporation (IX) 5 $98.49 3.99% -0.1% 39 12/09 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $21.17 4.16% 11.1% 0.22 10/07 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 26 $132.50 1.54% 10.1% 0.51 10/15 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 12 $305.83 1.20% 16.4% 0.92 10/15 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 8 $60.94 2.30% 13.1% 0.35 10/14 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 5 $40.02 5.20% 49.8% 0.52 10/15 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 51 $51.19 3.56% 2.4% 0.455 10/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $68.95 3.02% 4.8% 0.52 11/01 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 48 $104.89 1.54% 1.6% 0.405 11/10 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 8 $59.59 1.61% 11.0% 0.24 10/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 11 $68.36 5.32% 5.5% 0.304 10/15 Sony Corporation (SONY) 6 $110.70 0.49% 9.8% 30 12/01 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $41.82 3.47% 0.9% 0.121 10/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 11 $61.95 1.68% 13.0% 0.26 10/15 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 7 $34.12 4.51% 5.9% 0.385 10/15 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 5 $194.07 1.71% 4.5% 0.83 10/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 28 $273.03 0.92% 10.7% 0.63 10/29 TowneBank (TOWN) 10 $28.86 2.77% 8.6% 0.2 10/12 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 11 $57.01 3.23% 10.5% 0.46 10/15 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) 5 $230.28 1.39% 1.6% 0.8 10/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 24 $76.24 5.52% 1.6% 1.052 10/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 24 $44.47 1.69% 3.8% 0.188 10/15 Ex-Div Date: 09/30 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/29) Acme United Corporation (ACU) 17 $37.51 1.39% 5.1% 0.13 10/22 The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 $29.31 2.39% 3.0% 0.175 10/22 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 39 $261.83 2.29% 11.2% 1.5 11/08 Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 15 $61.31 3.20% 0.0% 0.49 11/01 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 26 $52.57 3.73% 3.9% 0.491 10/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12 $51.81 2.62% 11.3% 0.34 10/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $75.92 1.48% 4.0% 0.28 10/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $67.68 4.18% 3.8% 0.236 10/15 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 17 $142.66 0.93% -0.7% 0.33 10/15 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 20 $104.59 1.15% 9.9% 0.3 10/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 9 $133.71 0.78% 14.6% 0.26 10/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 18 $123.44 1.49% 7.2% 0.46 10/15 State Street Corporation (STT) 11 $84.82 2.69% 13.8% 0.57 10/12 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 51 $76.09 2.47% 7.9% 0.47 10/22 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 11 $64.91 2.10% 11.3% 0.34 10/15 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 11 $51.27 4.06% 8.1% 0.52 10/08 Ex-Div Date: 10/01 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/30) Globe Life Inc. (GL) 16 $89.67 0.88% 6.7% 0.198 11/01 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 9 $30.64 4.24% 6.2% 0.325 10/11 Ex-Div Date: 10/04 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 10/01) The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 6 $61.34 4.76% 0.6% 0.9 10/27 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7 $222.11 0.76% 9.8% 0.42 10/19 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 11 $154.77 1.60% 8.4% 0.62 10/20 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 31 $183.22 2.26% 7.2% 1.035 10/20

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores above 23, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. BMY is discounted and trading below the fair value range, while the other stocks are trading at premium valuations above fair value.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance). All but one of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%. The exception is BMY with its TTR of 9.9%. As for stronger recent performances, APD is the only stock with a lower 1-year TTR.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. Only BMY offers a yield above 2.5%. And all except BMY offer a 5-yr DGR above 10%. As for BMY, the way Portfolio Insight calculates the trailing 12-month 5-yr DGR currently produces 0.0%. On a year-end calendar basis, BMY's 5-year DGR is 8.98%.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't looked at Dividend Champion Stryker Corporation (SYK) before, so let's consider it this week.

"Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, SYK operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. SYK sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries." - Source

SYK is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields only 0.92% at $273.03 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 10.7%.

Over the past 10 years, SYK has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

SYK delivered total returns of 533% versus SPY's 341%, a margin of 1.56-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, SYK's outperformance is even better, with total returns of 1,217% versus SPY's 525%, a margin of 2.32-to-1!

Here is a chart showing SYK's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

SYK's dividend growth is a model of consistency and the company has maintained a double-digit percentage growth rate for many years!

Here is a chart of SYK's earnings growth history:

Like most companies, SYK's earnings took a hit in FY 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2020 look promising, though, and would recover the uptrend if realized.

SYK's payout ratio of 27% is "very low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Let's now look at SYK's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.52) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.13%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $223 based on SYK's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $190, CFRA's FV is $235, Simply Wall St's FV is $239, and Finbox.com's FV is $279.

My own fair value estimate of SYK is $233.

The average of the five fair value estimates is $233. Given the stock's current share price of $273.03, it would appear that SYK is trading at a premium of about 17%.

Conclusion: SYK is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a premium valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5% above my fair value estimate. That puts my buy-below price for SYK at $245. For conservative investors, a buy below $210 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending SYK or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.