This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.
The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.
The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.
|Ex-Div Date: 09/21 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/20)
|Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)
|12
|$506.00
|2.85%
|50.0%
|3.6
|09/30
|Bank First Corporation (BFC)
|8
|$69.81
|1.20%
|9.0%
|0.21
|10/06
|Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
|54
|$119.30
|3.59%
|2.4%
|1.07
|10/15
|Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)
|7
|$22.46
|2.41%
|2.2%
|0.046
|09/30
|Ex-Div Date: 09/22 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/21)
|Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)
|9
|$30.03
|5.19%
|8.5%
|0.39
|10/07
|Ex-Div Date: 09/23 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/22)
|CyrusOne Inc. (CONE)
|9
|$77.19
|2.69%
|8.0%
|0.52
|10/08
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)
|6
|$67.23
|0.92%
|20.5%
|0.19
|10/25
|Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)
|17
|$81.75
|1.77%
|12.0%
|0.363
|10/08
|First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI)
|9
|$17.93
|3.12%
|9.2%
|0.14
|10/12
|The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT)
|8
|$18.54
|2.16%
|11.1%
|0.1
|10/08
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)
|19
|$135.21
|2.34%
|6.6%
|0.79
|10/05
|IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ)
|6
|$23.40
|1.50%
|18.2%
|0.175
|10/15
|Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL)
|6
|$11.51
|3.13%
|10.4%
|0.09
|10/15
|Medtronic plc (MDT)
|44
|$129.70
|1.94%
|15.8%
|0.63
|10/15
|Sempra Energy (SRE)
|17
|$133.38
|3.30%
|1.9%
|1.1
|10/15
|DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)
|10
|$61.23
|0.72%
|6.5%
|0.11
|10/08
|Ex-Div Date: 09/24 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/23)
|Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)
|8
|$53.14
|2.71%
|9.1%
|0.36
|10/12
|Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC)
|8
|$30.95
|1.81%
|9.7%
|0.14
|10/11
|Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)
|11
|$71.53
|2.68%
|11.3%
|0.48
|10/08
|Portland General Electric Company (POR)
|15
|$48.54
|3.54%
|6.3%
|0.43
|10/15
|Ex-Div Date: 09/27 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 09/24)
|American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)
|11
|$293.75
|1.78%
|19.6%
|1.31
|10/15
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO)
|12
|$22.80
|3.16%
|8.9%
|0.18
|10/20
|Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)
|7
|$608.98
|0.99%
|34.1%
|1.5
|10/13
|Ex-Div Date: 09/28 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/27)
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)
|10
|$15.31
|4.46%
|10.0%
|0.171
|10/15
|FirstService Corporation (FSV)
|6
|$186.71
|0.39%
|10.6%
|0.183
|10/07
|Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)
|11
|$41.33
|6.10%
|2.7%
|0.21
|10/15
|Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)
|13
|$101.86
|4.91%
|3.3%
|1.25
|10/14
|Stantec Inc. (STN)
|6
|$49.95
|1.07%
|8.9%
|0.165
|10/15
|TFI International Inc. (TFII)
|6
|$113.09
|0.81%
|11.6%
|0.23
|10/15
|TC Energy Corporation (TRP)
|6
|$49.16
|5.71%
|10.1%
|0.87
|10/29
|Ex-Div Date: 09/29 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/28)
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)
|6
|$15.38
|8.58%
|5.3%
|0.33
|10/15
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)
|11
|$193.87
|2.31%
|6.8%
|1.12
|10/15
|BancFirst Corporation (BANF)
|28
|$56.64
|2.54%
|13.6%
|0.36
|10/15
|Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)
|41
|$31.33
|3.57%
|14.9%
|0.28
|10/15
|CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR)
|11
|$149.59
|3.40%
|19.8%
|1.27
|10/15
|Camden Property Trust (CPT)
|11
|$148.35
|2.24%
|3.5%
|0.83
|10/18
|CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)
|7
|$22.06
|4.81%
|9.3%
|0.265
|10/15
|Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)
|5
|$123.33
|0.58%
|5.8%
|0.18
|10/14
|Dillard's, Inc. (DDS)
|11
|$199.93
|0.40%
|16.5%
|0.2
|11/01
|Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)
|10
|$32.21
|3.48%
|5.2%
|0.28
|10/15
|Danaher Corporation (DHR)
|7
|$324.53
|0.26%
|5.8%
|0.21
|10/29
|Amdocs Limited (DOX)
|9
|$77.63
|1.85%
|13.5%
|0.36
|10/29
|EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)
|10
|$170.62
|2.11%
|5.7%
|0.9
|10/15
|Edison International (EIX)
|18
|$57.75
|4.59%
|7.0%
|0.663
|10/31
|The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)
|14
|$77.98
|0.27%
|5.7%
|0.053
|10/31
|Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)
|27
|$322.53
|2.59%
|6.5%
|2.09
|10/15
|Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
|11
|$40.12
|2.99%
|15.8%
|0.3
|10/15
|First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)
|9
|$53.37
|2.02%
|10.4%
|0.27
|10/18
|Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)
|6
|$30.98
|6.36%
|2.7%
|55
|12/02
|Humana Inc. (HUM)
|10
|$407.79
|0.69%
|18.0%
|0.7
|10/29
|Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)
|7
|$21.65
|1.48%
|56.9%
|0.08
|10/29
|Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)
|58
|$215.89
|2.26%
|15.7%
|1.22
|10/14
|ORIX Corporation (IX)
|5
|$98.49
|3.99%
|-0.1%
|39
|12/09
|Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)
|9
|$21.17
|4.16%
|11.1%
|0.22
|10/07
|Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)
|26
|$132.50
|1.54%
|10.1%
|0.51
|10/15
|Lennox International Inc. (LII)
|12
|$305.83
|1.20%
|16.4%
|0.92
|10/15
|Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)
|8
|$60.94
|2.30%
|13.1%
|0.35
|10/14
|MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
|5
|$40.02
|5.20%
|49.8%
|0.52
|10/15
|National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)
|51
|$51.19
|3.56%
|2.4%
|0.455
|10/15
|National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)
|17
|$68.95
|3.02%
|4.8%
|0.52
|11/01
|Nucor Corporation (NUE)
|48
|$104.89
|1.54%
|1.6%
|0.405
|11/10
|Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)
|8
|$59.59
|1.61%
|11.0%
|0.24
|10/15
|SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)
|11
|$68.36
|5.32%
|5.5%
|0.304
|10/15
|Sony Corporation (SONY)
|6
|$110.70
|0.49%
|9.8%
|30
|12/01
|STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)
|8
|$41.82
|3.47%
|0.9%
|0.121
|10/15
|Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)
|11
|$61.95
|1.68%
|13.0%
|0.26
|10/15
|STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)
|7
|$34.12
|4.51%
|5.9%
|0.385
|10/15
|Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)
|5
|$194.07
|1.71%
|4.5%
|0.83
|10/15
|Stryker Corporation (SYK)
|28
|$273.03
|0.92%
|10.7%
|0.63
|10/29
|TowneBank (TOWN)
|10
|$28.86
|2.77%
|8.6%
|0.2
|10/12
|U.S. Bancorp (USB)
|11
|$57.01
|3.23%
|10.5%
|0.46
|10/15
|Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)
|5
|$230.28
|1.39%
|1.6%
|0.8
|10/15
|W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
|24
|$76.24
|5.52%
|1.6%
|1.052
|10/15
|The York Water Company (YORW)
|24
|$44.47
|1.69%
|3.8%
|0.188
|10/15
|Ex-Div Date: 09/30 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/29)
|Acme United Corporation (ACU)
|17
|$37.51
|1.39%
|5.1%
|0.13
|10/22
|The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)
|24
|$29.31
|2.39%
|3.0%
|0.175
|10/22
|Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)
|39
|$261.83
|2.29%
|11.2%
|1.5
|11/08
|Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
|15
|$61.31
|3.20%
|0.0%
|0.49
|11/01
|Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)
|26
|$52.57
|3.73%
|3.9%
|0.491
|10/15
|CubeSmart (CUBE)
|12
|$51.81
|2.62%
|11.3%
|0.34
|10/15
|Encompass Health Corporation (EHC)
|7
|$75.92
|1.48%
|4.0%
|0.28
|10/15
|Realty Income Corporation (O)
|27
|$67.68
|4.18%
|3.8%
|0.236
|10/15
|Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC)
|17
|$142.66
|0.93%
|-0.7%
|0.33
|10/15
|Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)
|20
|$104.59
|1.15%
|9.9%
|0.3
|10/15
|Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)
|9
|$133.71
|0.78%
|14.6%
|0.26
|10/15
|Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)
|18
|$123.44
|1.49%
|7.2%
|0.46
|10/15
|State Street Corporation (STT)
|11
|$84.82
|2.69%
|13.8%
|0.57
|10/12
|Sysco Corporation (SYY)
|51
|$76.09
|2.47%
|7.9%
|0.47
|10/22
|Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)
|11
|$64.91
|2.10%
|11.3%
|0.34
|10/15
|Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)
|11
|$51.27
|4.06%
|8.1%
|0.52
|10/08
|Ex-Div Date: 10/01 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/30)
|Globe Life Inc. (GL)
|16
|$89.67
|0.88%
|6.7%
|0.198
|11/01
|Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)
|9
|$30.64
|4.24%
|6.2%
|0.325
|10/11
|Ex-Div Date: 10/04 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 10/01)
|The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
|6
|$61.34
|4.76%
|0.6%
|0.9
|10/27
|Dollar General Corporation (DG)
|7
|$222.11
|0.76%
|9.8%
|0.42
|10/19
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)
|11
|$154.77
|1.60%
|8.4%
|0.62
|10/20
|Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)
|31
|$183.22
|2.26%
|7.2%
|1.035
|10/20
DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.
We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores above 23, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.
Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:
Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. BMY is discounted and trading below the fair value range, while the other stocks are trading at premium valuations above fair value.
For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance). All but one of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%. The exception is BMY with its TTR of 9.9%. As for stronger recent performances, APD is the only stock with a lower 1-year TTR.
We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. Only BMY offers a yield above 2.5%. And all except BMY offer a 5-yr DGR above 10%. As for BMY, the way Portfolio Insight calculates the trailing 12-month 5-yr DGR currently produces 0.0%. On a year-end calendar basis, BMY's 5-year DGR is 8.98%.
Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.
We haven't looked at Dividend Champion Stryker Corporation (SYK) before, so let's consider it this week.
"Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, SYK operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. SYK sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries." - Source
SYK is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):
The stock yields only 0.92% at $273.03 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 10.7%.
Over the past 10 years, SYK has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:
SYK delivered total returns of 533% versus SPY's 341%, a margin of 1.56-to-1.
If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, SYK's outperformance is even better, with total returns of 1,217% versus SPY's 525%, a margin of 2.32-to-1!
Here is a chart showing SYK's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:
SYK's dividend growth is a model of consistency and the company has maintained a double-digit percentage growth rate for many years!
Here is a chart of SYK's earnings growth history:
Like most companies, SYK's earnings took a hit in FY 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings estimates for FY 2021 and FY 2020 look promising, though, and would recover the uptrend if realized.
SYK's payout ratio of 27% is "very low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:
Let's now look at SYK's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.52) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.13%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $223 based on SYK's dividend yield history.
For reference, Morningstar's FV is $190, CFRA's FV is $235, Simply Wall St's FV is $239, and Finbox.com's FV is $279.
My own fair value estimate of SYK is $233.
The average of the five fair value estimates is $233. Given the stock's current share price of $273.03, it would appear that SYK is trading at a premium of about 17%.
Conclusion: SYK is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a premium valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5% above my fair value estimate. That puts my buy-below price for SYK at $245. For conservative investors, a buy below $210 is more appropriate.
Please note that we're not recommending SYK or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT, SYK, ITW, APD, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
