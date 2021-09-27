Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Air Products And Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is one of the diminishing number of companies that grow earnings, pay dividends to shareholders, and reinvest the balance of earnings into profitable long-term projects, rather than undertaking share repurchases. In one respect, it reminds me of RH (RH) in its attitude of placing a large emphasis on margin, and unwilling to seek growth unless margin can be maintained or improved. I am very bullish on the business. The company management both walks the walk and talks the talk. I believe it ticks all the right boxes for a company to invest in with an eye to 2030 and beyond. I previously alerted my DGI+ Club members to this company in August, 2020 when the share price was $278.41, with a note,

...the share price has had a recent run up and is now in a downward trend. The company is possibly a buy, even at current share price, because long term strong earnings growth is a good antidote for over paying. But it is great insurance to wait and watch for a lower price in a market I am convinced will go through a great deal of volatility some time in the months ahead...

It has taken longer than I expected but I believe that market volatility is now upon us. The current share price is $261.83 and I certainly believe APD is a strong buy at that price with a view to a long-term hold. At the same time, there may be opportunities in the fourth quarter to buy below the current price. But I believe that will likely be the case for stocks across the board, not just APD, as I believe a market correction is overdue.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products And Chemicals (APD) is a leading supplier of gases as per this excerpt from 2020 10-K filing,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a Delaware corporation originally founded in 1940, serves customers globally with a unique portfolio of products, services, and solutions that include atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services. The Company is the world's largest supplier of hydrogen and has built leading positions in growth markets such as helium and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") process technology and equipment. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals, carbon capture projects, and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition... The Company's Industrial Gases business produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas, and specialty gases.

Some excerpts from the August 9, 2021 earnings call to give a flavor of where the company is setting its sights,

3.5 years ago, in 2018,... based on the 3 pillars of gasification, carbon capture, and hydrogen... we could foresee deploying or committing $15 billion of capital in the 5 years, from 2018 to end of 2022... we have deployed or committed almost $18 billion of capital, 1.5 years ahead of our plan... what we see ahead, implementing our 4th focused strategy and based on a conservative estimate of our financial capacity, Air Products expects to deploy or commit more than $30 billion of capital for the 10 years, from 2018 to the end of 2027... we are pursuing a growth strategy. We do have the right strategy to move forward. We are aided by the megatrends of the energy transition. We have the people and the core competencies. And we have the financial strength to make our dream a reality and deliver on what we promised our investors.

Slides below from August 9 presentation:

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows below.

Looking for Share Market Mispricing of Stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023, or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2025 where available, but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return.

In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2025 (see line 12), based on buying at the Sep. 17, 2021, closing share price level. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Sep. 17, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2025, is 4.77% (line 49). The share price growth rate is less than the targeted 7.5% return due the dividend yield at buy date of 2.17% (line 48) and projected dividend growth. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return Table 2 provides comparative data for APD, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Sep. 17, 2021, and holding through end of 2025. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2025. The share price would need to increase by $58.00 from the present $261.83 to $319.83 at end of 2025, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2025, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2025 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For APD, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 35.2% through end of 2025 and the 7.5% return would be achieved. A decrease in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2025 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The endpoint is projected share price at end of 2025, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic. For APD, the share price would need to increase by $84.84 from $234.99 at Dec. 31, 2019 to $319.83 at end of 2025, and as detailed in Part 1, at $319.83, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For APD, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2025, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $234.99*(1+11.6%)^6 = $453.39

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $453.39*(1-29.5%) = $319.83

The increase of $218.40 ($453.39 minus $234.99) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $133.56 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($453.39 minus $319.83) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

APD's Projected Returns Based on Select Historical P/E Ratios Through End of 2025

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Sep. 17, 2021, and holding through the end of 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for December 31, 2020, TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of APD, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 25.0, in place of APD's historical median of 21.75. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple remaining above historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there's between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are three analysts covering APD through end of 2025. In my experience, a range of 4.5 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is on the high side, suggesting a degree of unreliability in the estimates.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of P/E ratio levels, historical and projected, APD is conservatively indicated to return between negative 7.1% and 12.6% average per year through the end of 2025. The 7.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 12.6% on their high EPS estimates, with a 9.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. Based on the multiple remaining above the historical average multiple, the indicative returns for APD range from 10.3% to 20.6%, with consensus of 13.2% to 17.7%. Due to the strong EPS growth estimates from SA analysts, I believe it is reasonable to project a multiple of 25.0, which is still below the present 30.10. This is because I believe APD will remain on a strong growth path well beyond 2025.

Review of Historical Performance

APD: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for APD shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for APD were double-digit returns, ranging from negative 13.0% to 22.6%, for five of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining three investors achieved returns ranging from 8.8% to 9.1%. The lower returns were due to buying after a sharp increase in share price in Q2-2019. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Sep. 17, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking APD's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 APD Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years from end-December 2016 to end of Q2-2021, APD has increased Shareholders' Equity by $6,003 million. This $6,003 million has been used to increase Net Assets Used In Operations by $3,817 million, and reduce debt net of cash by $2,186 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 25.8% at end of December 2016 to 2.1% at end of Q2-2021. Outstanding shares increased by 4.0 million from 217.4 million to 221.4 million, over the period, due to shares issued for employee stock compensation. The $6,003 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 APD Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I see this happening to some extent with APD, but not to a concerning degree.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals $8,295 million, equivalent to diluted net income per common stock share of $37.46.

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $1,339 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $6.09) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of APD. In the case of APD the majority of this income excluded from non-GAAP results is income from discontinued operations. Regardless, it is real income and accretive to shareholders' equity.

Non-GAAP EPS growth averaged 5.59% per year from 2016 to the end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plants, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in the following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For APD, these items amounted to $657 million (EPS effect $2.98) over the 4.5-year period, further increasing shareholders' equity.

The company has a stock compensation scheme. Amounts recorded in the income statement for stock compensation are less than the market value of shares used to settle equity awards. The effect is a reduction of $401 million (EPS effect $1.81) compared to reported income. This is not considered material in the context of total net income over the 4.5 year period.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $37.46 ($8,295 million) has increased to $44.72 ($9,890 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $4,853 million were adequately covered by the $9,890 million generated from operations, resulting in a net increase from operations of $5,037 million.

This net $5,037 million increase in equity from operations is further increased to $5,817 million by $780 million raised through shares issued for employee stock compensation.

Gain of $187 million from spinoff of Versum in 2017 further increases the $5,817 million to the $6,003 million in shareholders' equity per Table 5.1 above.

APD: Summary and Conclusions

Indicative returns for buying APD shares now and holding through the end of 2025 are in a wide range of 4.5% to 20.6%, based on historical P/E ratio levels. The historical average P/E ratios were set in a period when EPS growth rate averaged 5% to 6%. The higher current P/E ratio of 30.10 is likely influenced by analysts' EPS percentage growth estimates in the low double-digits over the next 5 years. I believe an assumed P/E ratio of 25.0 at end of 2025 is likely conservative, as APD is on a long-term growth path. At a P/E ratio of 25.0, indicative average yearly returns through the end of 2025 range from 10.3% to 16.1%, with consensus of 13.2%.