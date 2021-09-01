katleho Seisa/E+ via Getty Images

In this article, I'm going to take a closer look at one of the brokerages that I use - Interactive Brokers (IBKR). I'm going to view it through the lens of an investor, not as a customer or user, and consider whether the company can be considered an appealing investment for a long-term investor.

IBKR has a lot going for it - a lot of arguments as to why the company is set to increase its revenues and profits going forward. We'll have to look at what valuation the fundamentals and valuation result in an appealing potential entry for investors here.

Let's look at what Interactive Brokers can offer investors.

What does the company do?

Interactive Brokers, or IBKR, provides automated trade execution, trading, custody of securities, commodities, and FX 24/7 in 135 markets in 24 different currencies. It gives clients access to markets from 200 different countries or territories.

The company services individual investors (like myself), hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors, and others. The company has four decades worth of tech and fintech experience and has one of the more sophisticated platforms on the entire market, and many financial publications rank IBKR as the #1 online broker available (Source: IBKR).

The company was founded back in 1977 as a market maker but began brokerage operations in its current form back in 1993. It's often been at the forefront of fintech development, among other things inventing the first floor-based handheld computer in 1983. It's grown explosively over the past few years, and is now a firm with equity capital of almost $10B. The company has 2,400+ employees in various offices around the world, and it's headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Offices are found in the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Hungary, Russia, India, China, Luxembourg, Ireland, Singapore, and Estonia.

This diversity of operations means that IBKR stands under regulation by the SEC, FINRA, SFA, and many other regulatory agencies around the world.

In terms of the number of trades, the company is one of the largest electronic brokers in the world - with an average of 2.17M trades per day. The company has a dividend, investment-grade credit rating, and client equity that as of 1st of September 2021 stands at $364.4B. The number of client accounts is now 1.5M, which is a 57% YoY increase, and a 3% sequential increase as of September. This showcases just how much the company has been growing on a TTM basis.

The company has seen amazing growth over the past 5 years.

Clients' accounts have more than tripled in 5 years, client equity has more than quadrupled, and daily trades have increased by almost a factor of 3x in the same time period. The CAGR of the three stats has been over 23% for each one, with client equity at a 34% 5-year CAGR.

The company offers the lowest margin loan rates on the market, with a 1.59% available margin interest with as low as a $25K account, going to a 0.86% rate for accounts over $3.5M. Comparable interest rates with brokers like Fidelity, TD, Schwab, and others are well over 4-6x that number. The company also stays at the forefront of technological developments, developing its tools and platforms, with new products making trades easier on a yearly basis. IBKR even offers access to individual corporate bonds, which is something that, for instance, Scandinavian investors can otherwise only dream about.

The company is also at the forefront when it comes to services that some investors consider to be important - like impact and ESG - which many Swedish or other international brokers cannot keep up with.

The company has a very solid balance sheet, with over 99% being comprised of liquid assets, no long-term debt, and over $6.7B in capital in excess over regulatory requirements. In short, the company is extremely conservative and need not worry about any short-term risks with regards to this. The founder of the company also, to date, remains the chairman of IBKR.

The current company structure is as follows.

IBG, Inc. is a holding company whose primary asset is the ownership of approximately 21.8% of the membership interests of IBG LLC, the current holding company for our businesses. IBG, Inc. is the sole managing member of IBG LLC.

The company's current key products include:

IBKR Pro, a traditional service for more professional investors.

IBKR Lite, giving commission-free trades on US exchange-listed stocks and ETFs, and low-cost market access.

IBKR Integrated Investment account, with services such as debit Mastercard, Bill pay, Direct/mobile check deposits.

Insured Bank Deposits Sweep Program

Investors Marketplace, a forum for investors.

Mutual Fund marketplace, offering access to mutual funds.

Bond Marketplace

Fractional Trading

The company offers a plethora of associated technology and products to these offerings, aimed both at investors and advisors.

This is what IBKR does. It offers clients, both professional/institutional and individual, access to markets, trades, and various types of products. I can speak very clearly when I say that IBKR is the only broker available that easily offers things like option and bond trading for Scandinavian investors. I believe the same to be true for many investors out of these parts of the world, now that Schwab and other companies have closed their access.

The company has clearly been doing well, and seems to continue to grow - let's look at their recent results.

How has the company been doing?

IBKR is a company where you can expect that market moving and client interest in trading directly correlates to the company's revenues. Because we've had a very strong interest in investing and trading since the pandemic began, it, therefore, makes sense that the company has been seeing increased revenues and earnings.

This is neither unexpected nor unique - most brokers have seen exactly the same sorts of trends over the past year or so.

2Q21 for IBKR was a great quarter, as with the exception of 1Q21 it was the best quarter in IBKR's history, with a total account growth of 61%, client equity growth of 79%, and record DARTs, again with the exception of 1Q21. Margin loan volume nearly doubled, to $49B up nearly 96% YoY. This increased client loans/margins as a percentage of client equity to 13.6%, up from 11.5%.

The more clients elect to use their capital like this, the more the company will of course be making. The pretax operating margin for IBKR was 72% for the quarter, and even adjusted for non-core, it was 67%. This is not only great for IBKR - it's market-leading. No other brokerage manages margins such as these, and the company notes that market activity is led by individual investors as opposed to larger institutions.

Unlike many brokerages, IBKR offers a distinct international advantage. It's very easy, even for customers such as me, to open and manage an IBKR account, despite being from Sweden. I know that for many international investors the same is true. Disregarding my own personal opinions, this is a company advantage. Individual customers make up 63% of all IBKR's accounts and nearly 54% of the company's annual commissions.

This is not to say the company doesn't see growth in other areas as well.

We continue to see growth in the Hedge Fund customer segment. For the 12 months ended June 30, we saw a 2% hedge fund account growth, 54% customer equity growth and 5% commission growth. We continue to benefit from our reputation for best price execution, low and transparent margin and securities financing rates, the quality of our platform and the strength of our balance sheet. Hedge Funds represent 1% of our accounts, 7% of our client equity and 6% of our commissions. Proprietary trading firms are 2% of our accounts, 9% of our client equity and 12% of commissions. For the quarter, this group grew by 34% in accounts for the 12-month period, 48% in client equity and 21% in commissions. (Source: IBKR Earnings Call 2Q21, Nancy Stuebe)

Aside from this, the company is also seeing some advantages with growth in financial advisors as well. IBKR's independent advisory business doesn't hold a candle to Fidelity or Schwab, IBKR also offers services to hedge funds and prop traders - the combination can be considered more appealing than the single appeal to advisors that the aforementioned brokers have. This results in IBKR having the most extensive tools and software suites.

With that said, there are some weaknesses in the company results to be noted. China and Hong Kong are weaker than the company expected, even weaker than in 1Q21. Strong areas for the company are its international segments, namely Europe (such as me), eastern Europe, Middle East, and South America, where more and more individual and institutional customers are entering the market.

Forecasting here is difficult, due to the number of variables impacting a company like this - from the yield curve impact on NIM to market participation and volatility indexes. However with increased volumes of market participation, the company is seeing estimated growth in earnings as the number of clients, accounts, and trades continues to grow. Given the size of the company's brokerage operations, it can be easily said that IBKR is in a unique position, as they offer international market access for investors that no other company currently offers.

I say this because while other brokerage services may be more known or used in the US, their market focus is entirely NA - but there are billions of people trying to enter the market, none of which are catered for by competing current brokerages. The national alternatives in these nations are often subpar, and most of the time don't offer the access to these types of products or trades that more advanced traders and investors are looking for - even something as basic as options on US-listed stocks.

It's, therefore, not inconceivable to consider that IBKR is set to grow as expected.

Let's look at the company valuation at this particular point in time.

What is the valuation?

IBKR is typically, highly valued in terms of its earnings. Also, the company's dividend has typically stayed static and continues to do so, with no expectation for a current dividend increase, meaning the current yield of the less-than-inflation 0.65% should be taken as gospel for the time being.

Still, IBKR has been able to improve earnings impressively on a 10-year basis.

Given the static dividend, I find it a bit more tricky to allow such a high multiple for the company, and I view its operations as being fairly tightly tied to overall client market activity - which may dip if the market turns down. I, therefore, prefer to trade or buy IBKR as close to a fair-value 15x P/E as possible. The last good possibility to buy IBKR was back in 2019, and returns until today would have meant about 48.5% RoR, even with the recent dip. The last appealing buy prior to that was all the way back in 2013, with the 6-year return coming to around 216%, or 17% annual RoR.

My view is therefore clear. I would prefer not to pay beyond 15x average weighted P/E for this business - and I won't. What this means is that the company still isn't all that greatly valued for entry, but it might be getting there eventually. Also, if you're okay with ascribing a higher multiple to IBKR, you could make good returns here.

Bullish investors on trading and IBKR overall could make between 14% and 26% annual RoR based on a 22-30x P/E premium. However, I would caution you here, because IBKR has terrible historical tendencies when it comes to hitting analyst estimates - in that they really never do. A 75% miss ratio with a 10% MoE really tells us what we need to know here, I believe. The result here is to "be careful".

My conservative Price target for IBKR on an average earnings basis is between $50 and $55/share, which comes to well below the lower end of the current analyst target. I'm confident in my defense of this target because of the below-inflation yield, the no-growth dividend, and the low analyst accuracy.

And again, less than a year ago, the company's average target was around that, with the low-end target at sub-$45. Analysts here are as volatile as the market moves around the company. I don't view these "highs" as guiding for conservative investors.

At the same time, I want to be very clear in that I am willing to "BUY" IBKR at the right price. But I want my price before I actually do buy it. Until I get that price, I'm willing to wait on the sidelines.

Thesis

My thesis for IBKR is rather simple:

The company is extremely qualitative and appealing on the basis of its role as a market-enabler for large parts of international investors.

It's qualitative, proven, and well-managed with the ability to handle most market environments with relative ease given its growth and current size.

However, risks are tied to the yield/interest curve, market activity (which is flimsy in terms of stability), volatility (which is even flimsier) and similar variables.

The result is that you want to buy the company cheap. Don't go in much above 15xX average P/E. At current levels, that means around $50-$55/share. At such levels, I would start buying IBKR.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

IBKR is currently too highly valued, and I would wait until the company reaches $50-$55/share before I started buying here.

Thank you for reading.