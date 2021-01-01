Scott Olson/Getty Images News

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a large addressable market within the emerging market of sports betting which has taken off in recent years. As technological improvements allowed millions of additional Americans to access the potential returns of sport betting, companies like DraftKings have enjoyed a steady and increasing stream of revenues.

However, like other types of potential bubbles, I'm not convinced that an industry as volatile and as dependent on new customers as betting markets will be able to sustain this growth in order to make the company profitable.

Given this potential for the lack of long-term profitability, or perhaps any meaningful profitability, I examine the potential the company has in justifying their current valuation as well as determining their viability as a long-term investment.

Potential Bubbles Forming

There are a lot of emerging industries in the United States and around the world which are booming as regulators and lawmakers become more aware that the adverse effects of things like sports betting and legalizing unharmful substances are overblown.

When certain states do not legalize sports betting while others do, what tends to happen is that individuals from that state simply use the services from other states and that results in their money flowing into those states instead of their own. That's why lawmakers, particularly in the United States, have been moving quickly to legalize this practice and companies like DraftKings have been pushing and marketing their services aggressively in these regions.

But given that this industry is a one of chance for 95% of its participants, it's unclear that it's a sustainable one. Just like with the stock market at periodic times throughout history, we see a surge in retail or novice participation in the stock market which pushes all of the things to all of the records. But then when either the market corrects or a given stock falls or surges, almost all of those participants end up bailing and rarely return.

Since sports betting can be addictive and as regulations are pared back, I believe it's only a matter of time before we see a peak in participation in sports betting, which will be followed by a fast and furious withdrawal of participation and funds, which may leave DraftKings with a significantly diminished revenue stream. And they won't be the only ones.

Market Share - DraftKings vs. Industry

DraftKings is set to increase their market share over the coming years as the industry is set to grow at a mere 11.5% through 2027 while they are currently expected to grow at a CAGR of 38% over that same time period - indicative of strong market share growth. Here's the breakdown of those figures:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Sales $1.29B $1.79B $2.44B $3.23B $3.92B $4.64B $5.86B Growth +109% +38.7% +36.7% +32.4% +21.4% +18.4% +26.3%

(Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Page - DraftKings)

Even though they are expected to continue and gain market share for the coming years, their road to profitability is unclear. They are heavily investing in marketing and technological improvements in order to maintain their product scalability as well as having trouble scaling their commission and ad revenue - aiding their profitability headwinds.

As a result, their net loss is set to decrease at an annualized rate of around 30%, lower than their projected revenue growth, indicating troubles in growing their margins as they scale their business model. Here's a breakdown of those annual net income figures in earnings per share form:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 EPS $(3.29) $(2.09) $(1.34) $(0.88) $(0.46) $0.20 $0.56 Growth -19.1% +36.5% +35.9% +34.0% +47.7% N/A +172%

(Note: Figures in parenthesis indicate loss per share)

The point here is that margin expansion, and thus net income, is only set to kick in around 2025. Until then, while the company is set to gain market share they are also set to see their margins contract until they are scaled at a level where they can increase commissions, take in adequate ad revenue or sign more paid partnerships. But I don't believe that this expansion will still hold much water by then.

Bubbles Tend To Burst

Although it's fairly ridiculous to try and time a bubble bursting, if there even is a bubble, I do believe that in the coming years there is certain to be a significant slowdown in the company's business relative to simple population growth or any potential international expansion. As a result, I believe that current projections for 2025 revenues are overhyped and that net income will remain negative throughout that time period.

Slower revenue growth will likely push their potential profitability to 2027 and beyond, which means that at current levels, the company is trading at over 250x those forward earnings - which is way overvalued for a company set to grow at about half the rate they are currently projected to grow at in 2027 of around 50%.

Conclusion - Too Risky For Me

As a result of these factors, which I believe will have the company underperforming their current projections and not showing a profit through the end of 2026 - I believe that the company is slightly overvalued and will not be returning a sufficient return on investment to invest long term.

I remain cautiously bullish on the industry but at their current valuation - I am slightly bearish on the company's 5-year prospects.