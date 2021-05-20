sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) arrived on NASDAQ through a reverse merger with a dying company; this was in 2019. PDS has an interesting candidate targeting a number of solid tumors. Its pipeline looks like this:

The stock has been on a continuous roll since early this year, appreciating nearly 1000% over a one-year period and on the back of strong early stage data at ASCO, and positive trial updates.

The phase 2 trial whose interim data was released at ASCO21 contained a basket of various cancers including cervical, anal, oropharyngeal vaginal/vulvar, and a variety of other HPV-associated cancers. Their common theme was HPV-association. Lead candidate PDS0101 is a liposomal multipeptide therapeutic vaccine against HPV positive cancers, developed using the company's Versamune platform. Versamune is interesting; it consists of positively charged nanoparticles the size of viruses, and one or more therapeutic agents - in this case HPV16 E6/E7 peptide antigens.

This phase 2 NCI-sponsored trial studied PDS0101 in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents: bintrafusp alfa (M7824), a bifunctional "trap" fusion protein targeting TGF-β and PD-L1, and NHS-IL12 (M9241), a tumor-targeting immunocytokine. The ASCO abstract showed the following:

An overall objective response rate of 71% (10/14) in patients with refractory HPV16-associated cancers 1 complete response (anal cancer) 9 partial responses (3 cervical cancer, 2 vulvar/vaginal cancer, 2 anal cancer, 2 oropharyngeal cancer)

90% of these responses are ongoing after a median 5 months of follow up (9/10)

That last figure is important because historical median survival in this population is 3-4 months. Also interesting is the following comparative data:

The achievement of a 71% objective response rate in a difficult to treat patient population continues to strengthen the evidence of our novel Versamune® platform's potential ability to induce high levels of tumor-specific CD8+ killer T-cells that attack the cancer resulting in strong synergy with Bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12, thus leading to effective tumor regression," commented Dr. Lauren Wood, Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. "The initial data solidifies our belief that PDS0101's published preclinical efficacy, when combined with these two immune-modulating agents, demonstrates the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients with advanced, refractory HPV-associated cancers who have limited treatment options. (Source)

As the company says in its press release, of the over 630,000 cases of HPV-associated malignancies globally, only about 15-20% respond to PD-L1 inhibitors. There is, thus, a huge unmet need in this segment which PDS0101 aims to target.

A Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of PDS0101/KEYTRUDA for treatment of HPV16-positive metastatic/recurrent head and neck cancer (VERSATILE-002) is ongoing, with data expected in Q4'21/Q1'22.

Financials

PDSB has a market cap of $430mn and a cash reserve of $75mn. Research and development expenses were $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and SG&A was $2.4mn. At that rate, they have enough cash to last them for 4 years, but of course expenses will increase as they go into later stages of trial.

The stock is heavily retail owned, with 60% of the shares held by the public. Key smart money holders are:

Insiders have been making small but regular purchases; there have been no recent sells:

Bottom Line

PDS looks like a very interesting company. They have shown some really attractive early data at ASCO, in a promising field with serious unmet needs. They have a platform, and a number of drugs derived from that platform in their pipeline, and while I think their cash balance will need to be supplemented within the next 12-18 months, I think the stock, despite its current 52-week high price, remains attractive.