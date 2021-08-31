piranka/E+ via Getty Images

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) provides an interesting way to invest in the healthcare industry. A part of the internationally renowned investment management firm BlackRock, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has solid pedigree behind it. It is a close-ended equity fund and aims to invest minimum 80 percent of its total assets in companies engaged in health sciences and allied industries. Investing in a healthcare-focused fund allows it to have a more flexible approach as the funds are allocated over a wide range of businesses engaged in the sector. However, it may also make the fund more susceptible to the jitters in the segment. So, let's have a look at BlackRock Health Sciences to see whether it is a worthy spot to park your funds.

The Holdings

While the fund is exclusively working in the healthcare segment, it still diversifies its stake by investing in different niche areas within the segment. However, its main focus is on two categories, Pharma, Biotech & Life Sciences along with Healthcare Equipment & Services. Together these two segments comprise 98 percent of the fund's holdings.

The fund is mainly invested in large-cap companies with 88.2 percent of its market capitalization coming from companies with more than $10 billion m-cap. Such focus ensures that the fund is secure in nature and can provide balance to a high-risk portfolio. Despite its investment in larger companies, the fund has provided consistent growth in the past and is expected to remain doing so. Some of the most prominent companies the fund is invested in are UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Medtronic plc (MDT), among others. These blue-chip companies ensure that the fund is protected against kneejerk price movements.

The Performance

As of August 31, 2021, the fund offered 18.40 percent in annual return while its 5 years annual return stands at 14.72 percent. Its market price gain for the same time period stands at 17.82 percent and 14.23 percent respectively. While evaluating the investment worthiness of a fund, it is important to keep in mind that key metrics tend to be different from the ones which are used for evaluating a stock or REIT investment. At this point, it is important to look at the concept of total return, in comparison to taking only market price appreciation into account. The latter is the method generally followed for evaluating an equity investment.

Total return of a fund is amongst the key metrics used for evaluation. Apart from the appreciation in the market price, the concept of total return also takes dividend distribution into account. Such dividend distributions are generally considerable in the case of close-ended funds such as BlackRock Health Sciences. At this point, it is equally pertinent that prospective investors understand the differences between close-ended funds and plain vanilla mutual funds. Close-ended funds are more liquid than mutual funds as the former is listed on one or more exchanges. Further, these funds also tend to employ leverage to magnify their returns.

Since close-ended funds are managed investments, the associated expenses need to be taken into account as well. BlackRock Health Sciences has Gross Expense Ratio at 1.10 percent while its Management Fees account for 1 percent. These figures are close to industry average and hence not exorbitant. Furthermore, the fund's superior performance takes the sting off these expenses.

It should also be noted that the valuation of such funds is more complicated than the valuation of equity. These funds also generally employ complex strategies by incorporating Options and other such instruments to customize the outcomes. BlackRock Health Sciences, in particular, uses option writing strategy to boost its income generation. The use of such derivatives helps the fund in optimizing its dividend payment strategy. As per the company's latest annual report, the fund offered $0.2 in dividend per share every month, taking its annualized distribution to $2.4 per share.

The fund has performed well since the early 2020, when Covid made its global debut. After hitting the bottom at that time, the fund recovered and provided strong return to its investors. The healthcare sector performed well during this time period and the fund's participation in various segments such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology further boosted its returns. If the fund's performance is analyzed at granular level then its most prominent contribution came from Teledoc Health Inc. (TDOC) The pandemic led to unprecedented increase in the use of tele-medicines as people resorted to distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to these holdings, the fund also used an option overlay strategy. It involves the writing of call options on a portion of its holdings. BlackRock Health Sciences reported positive impact of this strategy on its fund performance during the year.

Investment Thesis

As shown above, BlackRock Health Sciences has shown positive returns in the recent past. The fund has reported significant increase in its market price while also maintaining healthy dividend payment, thus offering robust total returns. BlackRock Health Sciences is heavily invested in Medical Devices & Supplies sub-segment which is expected to show strong returns in the coming years as the world faces prominently aging demographics. The rise in the number of aging people in the world is expected to boost medical devices sub-segment. Any such improvement in the sub-segment will directly contribute to the overall returns of BlackRock Health Sciences. Further, rapid changes in medical technology are also expected to provide a fillip to this closed-ended fund.

The fund is suitable for investors looking to appreciate their investments while also receiving monthly returns in the form of regular dividends. With the optimal use of investment and derivatives, BlackRock Health Sciences is poised to provide strong returns to its investors.